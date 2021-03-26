Friday, March 26, 2021
Home News Reports Amazon denies accusations of forcing workers to urinate in bottles to save time, netizens...
News ReportsSocial MediaWorld
Updated:

Amazon denies accusations of forcing workers to urinate in bottles to save time, netizens reply with proofs that the company is lying

The Intercept, an online news outfit, published documents that show Amazon management was aware of the issue, enough to reference it in their official documents.

OpIndia Staff
52

Amazon is facing immense criticism on social media after it publicly disputed U.S. Democratic Representative Mark Pocan’s claims that the company forces its workers to “urinate in water bottles” in order to minimize time wastage. The e-commerce goliath responded to Rep. Pocan with a seemingly snide remark, saying, “You don’t really believe the peeing in bottles thing, do you? If that were true, nobody would work for us”.

This remark sparked an online firestorm, with thousands of people lambasting Amazon online. In the original tweet, Rep. Mark Pocan, who is also the Chair Emeriti of the House Progressive Caucus, was replying to Amazon executive Dave Clark’s claims of running a “progressive workplace”. In response to Amazon’s remark, Rep. Mark Pocan simply tweeted, “And yes, I do believe your workers. You don’t?”

There were more than 11,000 responses to Amazon’s tweet denying forcing its workers to urinate in water bottles, largely negative towards Amazon. Amazon’s glib remark attracted the response of multiple journalists. One of the responses was from James Bloodworth, a journalist who went undercover in a British Amazon facility in 2018, wrote that he “found a Coca-Cola bottle containing urine sitting incongruently on a warehouse shelf”.

Another reporter tweeted a picture of the driver policy of a former Amazon contractor, Synctruck, which clearly urges drivers to clean their vans after making all their deliveries. “This includes garbage, bags, and urine bottles,” the driver policy read.

A labor reporter responded to Amazon’s tweet, saying, “As a labor reporter who covers Amazon extensively…I can say Amazon delivery drivers not having a time or place to pee is one of the most universal concerns I hear about”, providing testimony from a current Amazon driver who is forced to “pee in a coffee cup everyday”.

The Intercept, an online news outfit, published documents that show Amazon management was aware of the issue, enough to reference it in their official documents. A document listing out “violations and defects” from the Pittsburgh Amazon facility expressly mentions both “public urination” and “public defecation”.

All of this controversy comes in the backdrop of a unionization push for an Amazon facility which can potentially catalyze a renewed labor movement in the United States. Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama are right now in the middle of a voting process in order to create a bargaining unit represented by the Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union (RWDSU). The deadline for the mail-in voting ballots is March 29.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Anti-Hindu comment of Amar Chitra Katha intern goes viral, ACK issues statement but does not take a stand against his comment: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Abu Amaan faced flak from the Hindus on Twitter who asked Amar Chitra Katha to take action against him for his comments
Opinions

People who fed us daadi nana stories by Priyanka now have issues believing history that RSS supported creation of Bangladesh

K Bhattacharjee -
Narendra Modi recalled the Gana Satyagrah organised by the Jana Sanghin August 1971 to support Bangladesh liberation.

Maulana Jarjis lauded Mamata Banerjee for standing up against ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans, urged Muslims in Bengal to vote for her: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On 23 January 2021, Mamata Banerjee had walked out of the birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose after being greeted with the slogans of "Jai Shri Ram"

Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry and the Supreme Court verdict: All you need to know about the case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, the Supreme Court formulated a total of 5 questions pertaining to the case. All the questions were answered in favour of the Tata conglomerate.

After admitting Sunrise Hospital had only “temporary permission”, Uddhav Thackeray says “most people” died of COVID-19, not the fire

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
CM Uddhav Thackeray said that most of the patients who have died in Sunrise Hospital at Dreams Mall were on the ventilator

Where is ‘Bengal model’: A non-intellectual response to the intellectuals of Bengal

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
As polling in Bengal draws near, a number of these artists and performers have taken to Youtube to tell us that they are not neutral.

Recently Popular

Cricket

Chennai Super Kings unveils jersey for IPL 2021, here is why ‘liberals’ are triggered at ‘Sanghi MS Dhoni’

OpIndia Staff -
The 'liberals' on social media are upset over CSK's decision to pay tribute to the brave Indian soldiers, which, according to them, was nothing but propagating the "Sanghi" agenda.
Read more
Entertainment

Did you know? Aamir Khan used to spit on heroines for ‘good luck’

OpIndia Staff -
The Aamir Khan of today is a celebrated actor, but back in the day, Aamir Khan had quite a notorious reputation of being a 'prankster'
Read more
News Reports

Has Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray tested HIV positive? A fact-check

OpIndia Staff -
The news of Aaditya Thackeray testing positive for HIV/AIDS sent social media users into a tizzy. The claim turned out to be untrue
Read more
News Reports

BBC publishes a report to discredit achievements of Yogi Adityanath government, gets fact-checked by the UP police

OpIndia Staff -
Attempts of BBC to berate Uttar Pradesh and the Yogi Adityanath government was soon called out by the Uttar Pradesh police
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal Election Opinion Polls: Mamata Banerjee may lose Nandigram, BJP projected to form the government

OpIndia Staff -
According to recent opinion polls by different agencies, Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress will face a major setback in West Bengal
Read more
Crime

Haryana court judge transferred hours before pronouncing the quantum of sentence for convicts in Nikita Tomar murder case

OpIndia Staff -
The Faridabad court is supposed to announce the quantum of sentence for the convicts in Nikita Tomar murder case today
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,947FansLike
526,008FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com