Independent MP from Amravati, Navneet Rana, has accused Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant of threatening her in the Lok Sabha lobby. In a letter to Speaker Om Birla, she said that she was threatened with arrest after she raised the Sachin Vaze matter in the Parliament.

In her letter, Navneet Rana has said that Arvind Sawant threatened her saying, “Tu Maharashtra mein kaise ghoomti hai main dekhta hun aur tere ko bhi jail mein daalenge (Let me see how you roam around in Mumbai, will put you in jail too).”

Maharashtra's Amravati MP Navneet Ravi Rana writes to Lok Sabha Speaker alleging that Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sena threatened her by saying "Tu Maharashtra mein kaise ghoomti hai main dekhta hun aur tere ko bhi jail mein daalenge," after she raised Sachin Waze case in the Parliament pic.twitter.com/C09BkD1HrI — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2021

The letter also says that she has been threatened with acid attack several times in the past. Navneet Rana said that the women of the country have been insulted by the comment and demanded strict action against Sawant for the same.

Earlier, she had said on the Floor of the House, “On what basis was a man suspended for 16 and jailed, reinstated? When there was BJP govt, Uddhav Thackeray himself had called up Devendra Fadnavis for reinstating Sachin Waze, Fadnavis had refused. When Thackeray government came, they reinstated him.”

There has been significant turmoil in Maharashtra over the VazeGate controversy. Param Bir Singh has made several allegations against state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh while the reinstatement of Sachin Vaze by the Thackeray Sarkar has come under question as well.