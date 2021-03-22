Monday, March 22, 2021
Home News Reports Nagpur hospital letter refutes Sharad Pawar and Deshmukh's claims, says Anil Deshmukh was not...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Nagpur hospital letter refutes Sharad Pawar and Deshmukh’s claims, says Anil Deshmukh was not prescribed home quarantine

"He is non infectious from COVID-19 point of view and is fit to fly considering his stable medical condition," the hospital letter dated February 15 read.

OpIndia Staff
Nagpur hospital letter disproves claims by made Sharad Pawar earlier today, says Anil Deshmukh was not prescribed home quarantine
Anil Deshmukh(L), Sharad Pawar(R)
2

Hours after NCP supremo Sharad Pawar flashed a prescription report in his press conference to allege that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was recommended home quarantine, the discharge letter of the Alexis Hospital in Nagpur where Deshmukh was reportedly admitted said that he was allowed to travel and no quarantine was recommended for him.

The letter accessed by Republic TV punctures the claim made by NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, who said that Anil Deshmukh had gone under quarantine from February 15 to February 27 after being infected with the coronavirus. This claim was reaffirmed by Home Minister Anil Deshmukh himself, who claimed that he was home quarantined from February 15 to February 27 and did not step out of his home during that period.

Source: YouTube

“He is non infectious from COVID-19 point of view and is fit to fly considering his stable medical condition,” the hospital letter dated February 15 read.

Sharad Pawar claims Anil Deshmukh was under quarantine

After former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh alleged that tainted police officer Sachin Vaze had a meeting with Anil Deshmukh wherein he was asked by the Home Minister to extort money from business owners in Mumbai, NCP chief Sharad Pawar tried to fend off the allegations by stating that Deshmukh could not have met anybody during the said period as he was in the hospital from February 6-16 and was later under quarantine from February 16 to 27.

Addressing the media amid a political storm over former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh’s corruption allegations against the home minister, Pawar said, “Anil Deshmukh was in the hospital from February 5 to 15 and from February 15 to 27, he was in home isolation in Nagpur.”

Essentially, Sharad Pawar rubbished the allegations made by Param Bir Singh in his letter about the meeting between Anil Deshmukh and Sachin Vaze, claiming that the Maharashtra Home Minister was down with coronavirus during the period February 6 to 16.

However, Pawar was caught off-guard when the journalists told him that Deshmukh had attended a press conference during the said time period. During the press conference, when journalists and reporters informed the NCP chief that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had organised a press conference on February 15 and that he was not in a hospital, a baffled Pawar clung to his statement, saying that Deshmukh was hospitalised during the said period. Pawar then went on to chastise the reporters for diverting the real issue by targeting the Home Minister.

Anil Deshmukh says he was under quarantine fro February 15 to 27 and stepped out for the first time on Feb 28

After Sharad Pawar came in the defence of Anil Deshmukh, it was the latter’s time to defend the former. After questions were raised of Sharad Pawar on the hospitalisation chronology he mentioned, Deshmukh came forward to issue a clarification. The Maharashtra Home Minister said that the press conference he had addressed on February 15 was from outside the hospital after he got discharged on February 15th.

“A few journalists were waiting for me at the hospital gate after I got discharged on 15th February. I was feeling low and weak so I sat on the chair there and responded to their questions. Then I went straight to my car and went home,” Deshmukh said.

“I was in home quarantine from February 15th to 27th. I stepped out of my house for the first time on February 28,” he said.

However, this lie was quickly called out after netizens dug up the Home Minister’s tweet from February 18 where he was seen attending last rites of one of his security guards who had died in an accident.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Nagpur hospital letter refutes Sharad Pawar and Deshmukh’s claims, says Anil Deshmukh was not prescribed home quarantine

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier today, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had claimed that Anil Deshmukh was recommended home quarantine by the hospital
Politics

Did Sharad Pawar and NCP fabricate a hospital prescription to save Anil Deshmukh? Did Anil Deshmukh lie further? 5 Questions that MVA has to...

OpIndia Staff -
Sharad Pawar was today caught off-guard after journalists cited Anil Deshmukh press con on February 15 and thus the castle of lies crumbled

Assam: Complaint filed against Congress candidate, Sibamoni Bora, for allegedly enrolling Bangladeshis in voters list

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Congress candidate in Assam Sibamoni Bora had bragged about including Bangladeshis in voting list without any verification

‘Muslim mob wanted to burn the place down, pulled us by the hair, Sabina threatened ‘Khoon ki Holi’ and called us ‘Bh*ngis’: Hear the...

News Reports रवि अग्रहरि -
Hindu residents of Harijan Basti at Sarai Kale Khan, Delhi were attacked on Saturday night by a Muslim mob.

How farmers in Gujarat have benefitted with entry of private players and contract farming

OpIndia Explains Akshita Bhadauria -
It appears that the opposition parties are opposing the new laws only because Modi government brought them in.

Muslim mob picked stones from construction site near Masjid, police cleared debris before media could reach: Hindus of Harijan Basti tell OpIndia

News Reports रवि अग्रहरि -
Hindu Houses in Delhi were attacked by a Muslim mob on Saturday night after a Muslim woman decided to marry a Dalit man.

Recently Popular

News Reports

As Uddhav Thackeray questions authenticity of letter by Param Bir Singh, Anil Deshmukh speaks up, Singh authenticates letter: Details of the drama

OpIndia Staff -
Param Bir Singh wrote a letter to Uddhav Thackeray alleging that Anil Deshmukh asked Sachin Vaze to collect Rs. 100 crore every month
Read more
Opinions

Stand up for the Black community, stand up for Muslims, stand up against racism and hate crimes

K Bhattacharjee -
Now that we have your attention, let’s talk about Hindus and Hinduphobia.
Read more
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra reveals how a filmmaker wanted her to ‘strip to underwear’ and how she was racially bullied as a teenager

OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Chopra in her interview with Oprah Winfrey also said that she has had Christianity, Islam and Hinduism influence her upbringing.
Read more
World

Canadian man jailed for calling his biologically female child as ‘daughter’

OpIndia Staff -
The Canadian man was found to be in contempt of court after he was compelled by the court to conform to his daughter's gender transitioning and told to not call his biological female child his daughter
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra ATS Chief who declared Mansukh Hiren’s death case ‘solved’ is Shiv Sena leader’s son in law

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra ATS and Shiv Sena leader's son-in-law, Shivdeep Lande announced on Facebook that Mansukh Hiren's death case has been solved by the ATS
Read more
Media

Biden’s SecDef refuses to make negative comments against Indian Govt despite provocation from NDTV, others: Here’s what happened

K Bhattacharjee -
US President Joe Biden and his administration were a great hope for Indian liberals but things are not turning out as hoped.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,769FansLike
525,318FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com