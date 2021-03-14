Sunday, March 14, 2021
West Bengal: BJP fields Union Minister Babul Supriyo from Tollygunge, likely to contest against Mamata Banerjee

It was earlier reported that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee might also contest from Tollygunge, in addition to the Nandigram constituency.

OpIndia Staff
Babul Supriyo may take on Mamata Banerjee in Tollygunge seat.
Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Babul Supriyo is set to contest from the high-profile Tollygunge constituency in South Kolkata in the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls.

According to the reports, Babul Supriyo, currently a Member of Lok Sabha from the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency, will be contesting from the Tollygunge constituency. It was earlier reported that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee might also contest from Tollygunge, in addition to the Nandigram constituency.

There were reports that Mamata Banerjee is likely to contest from a second seat and may file her nomination from Tollygunge as well. Mamata Banerjee, who has already filed her nomination from Nandigram on Wednesday, is looking for a safe second seat as the party is not positive about her victory against Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram.

Top TMC sources have confirmed to Sunday Guardian that Mamata Banerjee is considering to contest from Tollygunge after suffering an injury, making it tough for her to campaign aggressively in Nandigram. Interestingly, Mamata Banerjee, who announced the TMC candidates’ list for the first phase of the assembly elections on March 5, indicated that she could later consider contesting from a second seat – Tollygunge.

“Mamata Banerjee is currently injured. Her leg is bandaged, which will restrict her movement for some days. This will also restrict her campaigning in Nandigram. She does not want to take any chances, which is why Tollygunge is being considered as the second seat from where Didi is likely to contest,” a source from TMC said to Sunday Guardian.

With the BJP announcing that Babul Supriyo would contest from Tollygunge, it will be an interesting battle between the BJP and TMC, if at all Mamata Banerjee decided to contest from Tollygunge as well. Currently, the seat is held by TMC MLA Arup, Biswas, who has won three times from the constituency.

Swapan Das Gupta to contest from Tarakeshwar, Actor Yash Das Gupta gets BJP ticket

In addition to Supriyo, the BJP has fielded some interesting candidates for the West Bengal elections. Journalist-turned-politician Swapan Das Gupta, who is currently a nominated Rajya Sabha member, has been fielded from the Tarakeswar Assembly seat. BJP MP Nisith Pramanik has been fielded from the Dinhat constituency.

Meanwhile, Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee will also fight the assembly elections from Chunchura. Bengal actor Yash Das Gupta. who had joined BJP recently, will contest from Chanditala. Yash Das Gupta is a very close friend of TMC MP and actor Nusrat Jahan. BJP has also fielded economist Ashok Lahiri from Alipirduar.

The Election Commission had announced that West Bengal will go to the polls in 8 phases. The elections to 294 assembly seats in the state will start from March 27 till April 29. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.

