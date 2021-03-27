Saturday, March 27, 2021
Home News Reports BJP leader Pralay Pal speaks up after Mamata Banerjee begged him to help her...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

BJP leader Pralay Pal speaks up after Mamata Banerjee begged him to help her in Nandigram, says he will remain loyal to Suvendu Adhikari

"We don't betray other parties and will refrain from doing so, even in the future. Irrespective of what she says, we are fighting for Suvendu Adhikari," Pralay Pal said.

OpIndia Staff
BJP leader Pralay Pal speaks out after Mamata Banerjee audiogate
Pralay pal (left), Mamata Banerjee (right), images via India Today and The Focus India
1

Hours after a stunning audio clip of an alleged conversation between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and a BJP district Vice-President in Nandigram went viral, the latter has confirmed the authenticity of the call recording. The BJP leader Pralay Pal has reiterated his loyalty to the party and his leader Suvendu Adhikari, saying he will remain loyal to him.

In a video uploaded by the West Bengal unit of BJP, Pralay Pal said, “Mamata Banerjee is the candidate from the Nandigram constituency. And somehow she thought of me today and gave me a call. She wants my support. She wants me to return to her party and work for it (TMC). We work for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and are even ready to sacrifice our lives for it. Our party candidate is Suvendu Adhikari. My family is connected to his family for several years.”

He emphasised, “When the Communist party (CPIM) committed atrocities on people and TMC workers, it was the Adhikari family which stood by them. When I joined the BJP, I did not point fingers at the Adhikari family. We neither found anything against them nor showed the audacity to point fingers at them. Because they stood by helpless people from the very onset.”

“And this time Suvendu Adhikari is a candidate of the BJP. And I will have to stay loyal to him. I have told Didi (Mamata Banerjee) that her party did not give me a resident certificate, despite being a party member. We don’t betray other parties and will refrain from doing so, even in the future. Irrespective of what she says, we are fighting for Suvendu Adhikari. I have taken the responsibility of sending him to Nabanna from the Nandigram constituency. And I will ensure that it happens,” Praloy Pal concluded.

Leaked audio clip shows Mamata Banerjee pleading BJP leader for help

On Saturday, the audio clip of the conversation between West Bengal CM and Pralay Pal surfaced, wherein Mamata Banerjee could be heard pleading for Pal’s help ahead of polling in Nandigram on April 1.

“You are a young man, you do a lot of work, I know. Please help us out a bit here, you will see, you will not experience any difficulty,” Mamata Banerjee said during the conversation. Pralay Pal responded, “My family engaged in politics because of you, didi. The day when election results were announced, when we realised that you will become the Chief Minister, we invited 5 Brahmins for pujo and organised a rally.”

“But what hurts is, even after all such sacrifices, when Pralay Pal does not get receive a resident certificate, there is nothing more humiliating than that,” he added. Mamata told him that she was not allowed to visit Nandigram by the TMC leader there, taking a dig at Suvendu Adhikari, the former TMC stalwart who is now BJP’s candidate from the constituency.

Pal continued, “I shouldn’t receive a resident certificate, can it happen? I have been beaten by your Mahadev.” Mamata Banerjee defended herself saying that she did not receive information earlier but now she has come there, she is learning of it. Pralay Pal, nevertheless, despite much cajoling, refused to betray the BJP. “Whatever you think, Didi, I have quit the party now (TMC), I will not be able to betray the trust of the party I am in now,” he said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Bangladesh liberation and PM Modi: What ‘liberal’ disbelief says about our world

Abhishek Banerjee -
The other day, PM Modi mentioned in his speech that he once had to go to jail during a satyagraha for the liberation of Bangladesh.
Politics

Mamata Banerjee wants PM Modi’s visa cancelled, insinuates there is nothing wrong if Bangladeshi actor campaigns for TMC: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee wants Prime Minister Narendra Modi's VISA to be cancelled for his official visit to Bangladesh.

Leaked audio clip shows Mamata Banerjee pleading BJP’s Nandigram leader for help, Pralay Pal refuses to betray the Adhikaris: All you need to know

Politics OpIndia Staff -
A leaked audio clip of a conversation between Mamata Banerjee and BJP district Vice President Pralay Pal has surfaced.

4 incidents recently when cooks were arrested after their videos of spitting on food went viral: Read details

Crime OpIndia Staff -
There have been at least 4 incidents in last one and a half month wherein cooks were caught spitting on rotis while preparing them

Ground Report: As TMC banks on former Maoists, will red corridor areas of Jhargram and Jangalmahal turn saffron this election

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While voters are satisfied with roads and lights in their areas, they have lots other complaints against the TMC government- A ground report

PM Modi prays at Jashoreshwari peetha in Bangladesh: All you need to know about the historic temple, where left palm of the Devi lies

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers in Jashoreshwari temple in Satkhira district in the Khulna Division of Bangladesh.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Did you know? Aamir Khan used to spit on heroines for ‘good luck’

OpIndia Staff -
The Aamir Khan of today is a celebrated actor, but back in the day, Aamir Khan had quite a notorious reputation of being a 'prankster'
Read more
News Reports

Amar Chitra Katha issues statement after anti-Hindu comment of ‘intern’ goes viral: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Abu Amaan faced flak from the Hindus on Twitter who asked Amar Chitra Katha to take action against him for his comments
Read more
Cricket

Chennai Super Kings unveils jersey for IPL 2021, here is why ‘liberals’ are triggered at ‘Sanghi MS Dhoni’

OpIndia Staff -
The 'liberals' on social media are upset over CSK's decision to pay tribute to the brave Indian soldiers, which, according to them, was nothing but propagating the "Sanghi" agenda.
Read more
Opinions

People who fed us daadi nana stories by Priyanka now have issues believing history that RSS supported creation of Bangladesh

K Bhattacharjee -
Narendra Modi recalled the Gana Satyagrah organised by the Jana Sanghin August 1971 to support Bangladesh liberation.
Read more
News Reports

Munawar Faruqui case: Co-accused Nalin Yadav quits stand-up comedy and starts working as a daily labourer

OpIndia Staff -
Nalin Yadav said that he could not go back to stand-up comedy as cafes where he had performed don't want him back
Read more
News Reports

Has Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray tested HIV positive? A fact-check

OpIndia Staff -
The news of Aaditya Thackeray testing positive for HIV/AIDS sent social media users into a tizzy. The claim turned out to be untrue
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,957FansLike
526,131FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com