Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Home Politics West Bengal: BJP vehicle parked in Purulia vandalised soon after Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee's...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

West Bengal: BJP vehicle parked in Purulia vandalised soon after Mamata’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee’s rally in district

While BJP has accused TMC goons to be behind the attack, the latter has refuted the allegations.

OpIndia Staff
Bus part of BJP Paribartan Rath Yatra vandalised in Purulia, WB
12

A vehicle that was part of the BJP Parivartan Rath Yatra was vandalised while it was returning to Purulia after completing rounds of all nine assembly constituencies of the district. The incident reportedly happened soon after West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s rally in Manbazar town of Purulia district in West Bengal. While BJP has accused TMC goons to be behind the attack, the latter has refuted the allegations.

BJP IT-cell chief Amit Malviya took to Twitter to share the picture of the vandalised bus and informed that the bus driver suffered injuries in the incident. “BJP’s rath for the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Samman Yatra, parked in Purulia, vandalised. Driver suffered injuries. BJP national president J P Nadda would be flagging off the yatra anytime now from Kotulpur,” the BJP West Bengal in charge said.

“TMC won’t be able to do much to stop it! What is Pishi so scared of?,” Malviya added. Following the incident security has been beefed up in the district.

In an effort to woo voters in WB ahead of the state Assembly elections, BJP had been organising “Parivartan Yatra” across the state. In fact, PM Modi’s rally at Kolkata’s iconic Brigade Parade Ground held on March 7 was a culmination of this “Parivartan Yatra”. More than 10 lakh people had reportedly attended the rally. 

“Bengal needs Shanti, Sonar Bangla, Pragatisheel Bangla,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground. PM Modi also said that time has come for Bengal to achieve ‘Asol poriborton’.

The eight-phase Assembly polls for the 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal will begin on March 27. The results will be announced on May 2.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBJP attacked west bengal
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Handpulled rickshaws, old buildings and a city on the cusp of revolution: Held back by ‘Aantels’ who romanticise poverty, dream of ‘Shonar Bangla’ lives...

K Bhattacharjee -
Kolkata is a city that holds special significance in the heart of every Bengali, whether they live there or not.
News Reports

Khwaja Yunus death case: Sachin Vaze’s role and a case that lingers on since 2003

Anurag -
In January 2003, Khwaja Yunus allegedly died in police custody. Police said that he had escaped. His body was never recovered.

After quitting the Congress party, PC Chacko to join Sharad Pawar’s NCP

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Earlier last week, PC Chacko had resigned from the Congress party, alleging that there is no democracy left in the party

Weaponization of Guilt: Why ‘Sorry Asif’ trended on social media and the hidden agenda of demonizing Hindu Temples

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
A Muslim boy was allegedly beaten after he allegedly entered a Temple to drink water and 'Sorry Asif' trended on social media.

Maulana from viral video praising Mahmud Gaznavi’s attacks near Somnath Temple booked by Gujarat Police, issues apology

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Maulana whose video hailing Mahmud Ghaznavi's attacks outside Somnath temple went viral yesterday was identified as Irshaad Rasheed.

Nita Ambani to become a visiting faculty at the Banaras Hindu University: Reports

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Nita Ambani has reportedly given her verbal acceptance to the proposal by the BHU of joining as a visiting faculty to help women from Purvanchal in improving their living standards

Recently Popular

News Reports

Drinking water a ruse for theft and harassing Hindu women: Temple pandit on thrashing of Asif, reveals why ‘no entry’ board was put up

OpIndia Staff -
The Temple Pandit in Ghaziabad said that Asif was being wrongfully depicted as an innocent boy, reveals why 'no entry' board was put up.
Read more
News Reports

While Rahul Gandhi questions the rise in Adani’s wealth in 2021, Gautam Adani had registered highest wealth gain during UPA too

OpIndia Staff -
Just like 2021, Gautan Adani had seen highest increase in his wealth in 2011 too, when Congress-led UPA was in power
Read more
News Reports

Man hails Mahmud Ghaznavi for bringing ‘glory to Islam’ by desecrating and looting Somnath Temple, video recorded nearby goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
In the viral video, the man hails Mohammad Ghaznavi for the invasion and plundering of the Somnath Temple.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Meerut youths on their way to namaz steal woman’s undergarment hanging for drying, people suspect occult practice

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, the residents of the area approached police station to register a complaint regarding the same. While the police were surprised at such a complaint, the residents believe this stealing of underwear could be part of some occult practice.
Read more
News Reports

White Innova car which accompanied explosives-laden Scorpio car recovered from Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh’s office: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The NIA officials traced the white Innova to the Mumbai Police Commissionerate office, where the suspicious car was parked. As they took a closer look at the car, they found that 'Police' sticker on the back of the car.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police officials took away the missing CCTV footage of Sachin Vaze’s society: Report

OpIndia Staff -
According to a report published on TV 9 Marathi, the CCTV footage of Sachin Vaze's society which has gone missing was sought by the officials of the Mumbai Police on March 2
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,345FansLike
524,037FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com