A vehicle that was part of the BJP Parivartan Rath Yatra was vandalised while it was returning to Purulia after completing rounds of all nine assembly constituencies of the district. The incident reportedly happened soon after West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s rally in Manbazar town of Purulia district in West Bengal. While BJP has accused TMC goons to be behind the attack, the latter has refuted the allegations.

BJP IT-cell chief Amit Malviya took to Twitter to share the picture of the vandalised bus and informed that the bus driver suffered injuries in the incident. “BJP’s rath for the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Samman Yatra, parked in Purulia, vandalised. Driver suffered injuries. BJP national president J P Nadda would be flagging off the yatra anytime now from Kotulpur,” the BJP West Bengal in charge said.

“TMC won’t be able to do much to stop it! What is Pishi so scared of?,” Malviya added. Following the incident security has been beefed up in the district.

In an effort to woo voters in WB ahead of the state Assembly elections, BJP had been organising “Parivartan Yatra” across the state. In fact, PM Modi’s rally at Kolkata’s iconic Brigade Parade Ground held on March 7 was a culmination of this “Parivartan Yatra”. More than 10 lakh people had reportedly attended the rally.

“Bengal needs Shanti, Sonar Bangla, Pragatisheel Bangla,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground. PM Modi also said that time has come for Bengal to achieve ‘Asol poriborton’.

The eight-phase Assembly polls for the 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal will begin on March 27. The results will be announced on May 2.