On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his first rally at Brigade Parade Ground ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections. PM Modi’s rally was the culmination of the BJP’s “Parivartan Yatra”, and more than 10 lakh people had reportedly attended the rally.

Addressing the massive gathering at Kolkata, Prime Minister Modi said that the iconic Brigade Parade Ground has been witness to many great leaders and has also seen people who have disrupted West Bengal’s progress. PM Modi also said that the people of Bengal never left their hopes for change.

This Brigade Parade Ground has been witness to many great leaders and also witnessed those who have disrupted West Bengal’s progress. People of Bengal never left their hopes for change: PM Modi in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/CH4ILL9ACZ — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2021

Slamming Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that West Bengal relied on her for ushering in a change, however, she broke the trust and insulted people of the state.

“Bengal needs Shanti, Sonar Bangla, Pragatisheel Bangla,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground. PM Modi also said that time has come for Bengal to achieve ‘Asol poriborton’.

The dream of ‘sonar bangla’ will be fulfilled. Today, I have come here today to assure you of Bengal’s development, to increase investment here, to protect Bengal’s culture and to bring change: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/h85gDwaoDT — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2021

Addressing the huge gathering, PM Modi said in this election, the left parties, Congress, TMC and their anti-Bengal attitude is one side, while the people of Bengal are on another side. The dream of ‘Sonar Bangla’ will be fulfilled, said PM Modi, while adding that he has come to Bengal to assure the state’s development, increase investment, and protect Bengal’s culture.

2021 election will be first step of progress in next 25 years, says PM Modi

PM Modi said the next 25 years are crucial for Bengal to recover from the damages of the last few decades, and the 2021 assembly election will be the first key step towards that goal.

“The next 25 years are crucial for the development of Bengal. The development here in the next 5 years will lay the foundation for State’s development in the next 25 years,” he added.

#WATCH | I have come here to make you believe in ‘Asol Poribortan’. Belief in Bengal’s development, in change of Bengal’s situation, in increasing investment & industries in Bengal, & in the reconstruction of Bengal: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/BZqfkDQ7OJ — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2021

“When India celebrates 100 years of Independence, Bengal will once again be in a position to lead the nation’s growth,” said PM Modi.

Pitching his development mode to seek votes in the upcoming election, PM Modi appealed to the voters saying that he had come to Bengal to make you believe in ‘Asol Poribortan’. “I have come here to make you believe that we’ll work hard for farmers, businessmen & the development of sisters and daughters. We will live every moment to fulfil your dreams,” he added.

PM Modi attacks Mamata, says she chose to take care of only her nephew

Launching a scathing attack on the West Bengal government, PM Modi said that it is very well how the democratic system has been destroyed in Bengal. Appealing to voters, he said that BJP would strengthen this system and will bring the change to re-establish public belief in government systems, in the police, and the administration.

Targeting Mamata Banerjee, PM Modi said while the whole of Bengal made Mamata its Didi, she only ended up being Pishi (aunt) to her bhaipo (nephew Abhishek Banerjee). The people of Bengal are asking only this one question from you, said PM Modi.

“They made promises to work for ‘Maa, maati, manush’. But you tell me, has TMC been able to bring change in the lives of common people here in the last 10 years?” asked PM Modi.

#WATCH | You are well aware of the condition of ‘Maa, Manush, Maati’. Mothers are being attacked on streets and in their houses. Recently, the cruelty unleashed on an 80-year-old mother has shown their cruel face to the entire country: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/OHEXCTlt3L — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2021

Highlighting the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, PM Modi said, “You are well aware of the condition of ‘Maa, Manush, Maati’. Mothers are being attacked on the streets and in their houses. Recently, the cruelty unleashed on an 80-year-old mother has shown their cruel face to the entire country.”

The Prime Minister’s statement came against the backdrop of the recent barbaric attack on a BJP worker and his 80-year-old mother by the TMC workers in Nimta in North Dum Dum city.

PM Modi mocks Mamata’s scooty drive, says she ran away from Bhawanipore

Taking a dig at the recent theatrics of Mamata Banerjee, who had unsuccessfully attempted to ride a scooty and failed, leading to a massive embarrassment, PM Modi said that when Mamata Banerjee rode a scooty, everyone was praying that she was not hurt. It is good that she didn’t fall, otherwise, you would have made the state as your enemy, where the scooty was manufactured.

#WATCH | Your (Mamata Banerjee’s) scooty took a turn towards Nandigram instead of going to Bhawanipore. Didi, I wish everyone well and don’t want anyone hurt. But what can I do if the scooty is destined to fall in Nandigram?: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/OycJdytWNk — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2021

The Prime Minister also mentioned how Mamata Banerjee took a turn towards Nandigram instead of contesting from her current constituency Bhawanipore. “Didi, I wish everyone well and doesn’t want anyone hurt. But what can I do if the scooty is destined to fall in Nandigram?” asked PM Modi.

PM Modi attacks TMC over corruptions, says govt looted cyclone relief

Making serious allegations against Mamata Banerjee for deviating funds allocated to cyclone relief, PM Modi said that the government is experienced in corruption and play a lot and have done innumerable corruption. They have looted the people of Bengal and even plundered the relief money sent for Amphan, said PM Modi.

“The money that Centre is sending for the welfare of the poor in Bengal is being blocked by the state government. Didi does not want to work and not let anybody else work as well,” said PM Modi in his rally.

Tolabaazi, syndicate, commission cut! You have done so many scams that a ‘Corruption Olympics’ game can be organized. You have played with the hard-earned money of the people and their lives: PM Narendra Modi in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/kivWpQnE0j — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2021

Mocking Mamata Banerjee-led government, PM Modi said that the government was indulging in corrupt means through “Tolabaazi, syndicate, commission cut”, and it was befitting for them that a ‘Corruption Olympics’ game can be organized in the state. You have played with the hard-earned money of the people and their lives, PM Modi said.

“You’ve pushed Bengal towards separation instead of development, and thus the lotus is blooming. You’ve divided people into religious lines, and thus the lotus is blooming,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi pitches development, asks people to vote for BJP

Concluding his speech, PM Modi said he knew Didi for ages, and she is not the same person who raised her voice against the Left. She speaks someone else’s language now and is being controlled, PM Modi said. Urging the Bengali populace to vote for the BJP in the elections, PM Modi said that the party’s goal is not just to change power in West Bengal, but we want Bengal’s politics to be development-centric.

“Show anger, words should be audible across India”, PM Modi asked the people of Bengal to put an end to corruption, unemployment in the state of West Bengal.

PM Modi attacks Mamata over appeasement politics

Pointing out the growing appeasement politics of the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government, PM Modi said the mantra of governance is to support everyone, their faith and development and not just by appeasing some sections of the society.

He said once appeasement stops, there will be equitable development, thus stopping the illegal intrusion into the country.

The Kolkata was the first of the Prime Minister’s 20-odd rallies scheduled to be held in the state ahead of the assembly elections. The rally also comes a day after the party announced its first list of 57 candidates for the polls. Two days before, the incumbent Trinamool Congress had announced its contestants for the 291 constituencies while leaving three seats for its ally Gorkha Janmukti Morcha.

The Congress party has aligned with the left parties and radical Islamic cleric Abbas Siddiqui’s ISF to take on the TMC as well as the BJP in the battle for Bengal. The eight-phase Assembly polls for the 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal will begin on March 27. The results will be announced on May 2.