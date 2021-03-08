Cancel Culture has acquired quite a monstrous shape and form in recent times. At a time when it is coming under severe criticism from all quarters, leftists are attempting to ‘cancel’ popular band Mumford & Sons after banjoist Winston Marshall announced that he was reading journalist Andy Ngo’s book critical of Antifa.

Winston Marshall was forced to delete the tweet after a hate campaign was launched against him by leftists, who accused him of being an apologist for ‘right-wing fascism’. The tweet was extremely innocuous where he called Ngo ‘brave’.

The tweet that Winston Marshall deleted

Marshall was subjected to the vilest of abuses following the tweet.

You are minted, you thick cunt. Step outside of ya bloodline for two minutes and use your fuckin loaf. — Sleaford Mods (@sleafordmods) March 7, 2021

Mumford and Sons are praising right wing fascist Andy Ngo? They really fucked it up this time. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) March 7, 2021

I knew my dislike for Mumford and sons wasn’t irrational, cheers for confirming 👍 — ipa fan (@ipa_fan) March 6, 2021

Since Winston Marshall has brought shame to Mumford and Sons by promoting disinformation and right wing propaganda, perhaps a review would be helpful.



Andy Ngo = trash

Mike Cernovich = trash

Jack Posobiec = trash

Ian Miles Cheong = affirmatively pro-Nazi trash



This isn't hard. — Ben Gardner (@BenGardner87) March 7, 2021

Marshall was also called ‘fascist’ for saying that he was reading the book.

the banjo twat from mumford and sons is a nazi huh. mosely and sons https://t.co/jKDoOwI2MZ — BAKOON (@BAKKOOONN) March 6, 2021

The official Mumford and Sons Facebook group is melting down over the news that Winston Marshall is a fascist pic.twitter.com/BZllMvGxn8 — Т▲УLОR В (@brnwld) March 7, 2021

due to mumford and sons being facist, i have decided that babel was written and sung by hozier — Animikiibinesiikwe🪶 (@primadonnakwe) March 7, 2021

I always knew the trad lads of Mumford & Sons were fash adjacent. pic.twitter.com/gxEjrJwfYz — Mic Wright 🏳️‍🌈🌋🏴‍☠️ (@brokenbottleboy) March 6, 2021

There were others who came out in support of the Mumford & Sons banjoist. Author Brigitte Gabriel said, “You can now be cancelled on the left for simply reading a book they don’t approve of. Winston Marshall, a guitarist for the incredibly popular and successful band, Mumford and Sons learned that the hard way this morning. The left has gone full communist/fascist.”

She stated, “The left is trying to cancel Mumford and Sons because one of their members tweeted in support of a book written by a Trump supporter. Tell me more about how conservatives are the “fascists.””

Andy Ngo’s new book ‘Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy‘ that Marshall had said he was reading was released recently and documents the tactics and strategy adopted by left wing anarchists to unleash violence on the streets of the United States of America.

Left-wing violence has been a matter of serious concern in the United States, however, left wing influencers including ‘journalists’ in the mainstream media have continued to downplay the acts of arson, rioting and looting by Antifa ‘activists’.