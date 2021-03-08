Monday, March 8, 2021
Home World Leftists try to cancel popular band Mumford & Sons after banjoist praises book by...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Leftists try to cancel popular band Mumford & Sons after banjoist praises book by Andy Ngo critical of Antifa, call him ‘fascist’

Left-wing violence has been a matter of serious concern in the United States, however, left wing influencers including 'journalists' in the mainstream media have continued to downplay the acts of arson, rioting and looting by Antifa 'activists'.

OpIndia Staff
Mumford & Sons band members, Winston Marshall third from left
Image Credit: AP
3

Cancel Culture has acquired quite a monstrous shape and form in recent times. At a time when it is coming under severe criticism from all quarters, leftists are attempting to ‘cancel’ popular band Mumford & Sons after banjoist Winston Marshall announced that he was reading journalist Andy Ngo’s book critical of Antifa.

Winston Marshall was forced to delete the tweet after a hate campaign was launched against him by leftists, who accused him of being an apologist for ‘right-wing fascism’. The tweet was extremely innocuous where he called Ngo ‘brave’.

The tweet that Winston Marshall deleted

Marshall was subjected to the vilest of abuses following the tweet.

Marshall was also called ‘fascist’ for saying that he was reading the book.

There were others who came out in support of the Mumford & Sons banjoist. Author Brigitte Gabriel said, “You can now be cancelled on the left for simply reading a book they don’t approve of. Winston Marshall, a guitarist for the incredibly popular and successful band, Mumford and Sons learned that the hard way this morning. The left has gone full communist/fascist.”

She stated, “The left is trying to cancel Mumford and Sons because one of their members tweeted in support of a book written by a Trump supporter. Tell me more about how conservatives are the “fascists.””

Andy Ngo’s new book ‘Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy‘ that Marshall had said he was reading was released recently and documents the tactics and strategy adopted by left wing anarchists to unleash violence on the streets of the United States of America.

Left-wing violence has been a matter of serious concern in the United States, however, left wing influencers including ‘journalists’ in the mainstream media have continued to downplay the acts of arson, rioting and looting by Antifa ‘activists’.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMumford & Sons cancelled
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Satire

Woman heard crying in Sonia Gandhi’s house after Delhi Court convicts Ariz Khan in Batla House encounter case

K Bhattacharjee -
A Delhi Court has ruled that Ariz Khan is guilty in the Batla House Encounter case, years after Sonia Gandhi had cried.
News Reports

Gamusa, Naga Shawl, Gond Paper Painting and more: Prime Minister Modi promotes women made products on Women’s Day

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi on the occasion of International Women's Day took the opportunity to promote women-made products.

West Bengal: 32-year-old BJP booth President shot at in Nadia district allegedly by TMC goons

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The incident happened prior to the massive Kolkata rally organised by BJP at the historic Brigade Parade Ground in West Bengal Sunday

On Women’s day, can we please make child marriage illegal among India’s minority community?

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Could we please make child marriage illegal in India? In fact, could we do it today?

‘Will you marry rape victim?’ remark misreported; Court has the highest respect for womanhood: CJI Bobde issues clarification

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Earlier last week, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde's question to a government employee seeking protection from arrest in a rape case, whether he is willing to marry the survivor raised several eyebrows.

Congress leader gifts a bag full of scraps of paper, torn pictures to Miss India Manya Singh for Women’s Day

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In a felicitation ceremony, Mumbai Mahila Congress President Ajanta Yadav gifted torn pics of Manya Singh to her.

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

Fact-Check: Has BJP opened a ‘branch’ in Sri Lanka too? Know what is ‘Sri Lanka Bharatiya Janata Party’

OpIndia Staff -
An image has gone viral on the internet with claims that the Bharatiya Janata Party, the ruling political party in India, has launched a 'branch' in Sri Lanka.
Read more
World

Pakistanis offended after China’s Cultural Counsellor of Chinese embassy in Pakistan tweets asking women to remove hijab to ‘see their eyes’

OpIndia Staff -
Zhang Heqing, Chinese official in Pakistan, urged women to remove their hijab so he could see their eyes
Read more
Politics

From Naxalism to ‘Disco Dancer’ to politics: How the death of his brother completely changed Mithun Chakraborty’s life

Anurag -
Mithun Chakraborty left Naxal movement after his brother's tragic death in a freak accidence and ended in the film industry.
Read more
Media

Shekhar Gupta admits that he has been scared to criticise Rahul Gandhi and Congress, Congress leaders prove him right

OpIndia Staff -
Shekhar Gupta criticised the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi for failing to put enough pressure on the Modi government
Read more
News Reports

After IT raids, Taapsee Pannu suffers a meltdown and admits that she was questioned about cash receipts of Rs 5 crores

OpIndia Staff -
Taapsee Pannu attempted to take a sly at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for simply clarifying the facts about the raids
Read more
Interviews

Violence in Bengal, election rigging, misgiving of Congress, Abbas Siddiqui, COVID-19 and China: CPI (M) leader Rabin Deb talks to OpIndia

Nupur J Sharma -
Rabin Deb, one of the tallest leaders in West Bengal of the CPI (M) talks to OpIndia ahead of the 2021 elections, TMC and BJP
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,312FansLike
522,551FollowersFollow
23,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com