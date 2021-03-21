Sunday, March 21, 2021
Devendra Fadnavis lashes out at Sharad Pawar, questions why he wants Julio Ribeiro to probe the case Param Bir Singh letter

In the recent times, Julio Ribeiro has become a part of the anti-BJP left liberal group, who has been spreading the propaganda of 'increased intolerance under Modi government'

OpIndia Staff
1

Leader of opposition and ex-Maharashtra CM, Devendra Fadnavis in a press conference in Nagpur said that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s press conference earlier in the day was nothing but a whitewash and an attempt to fleet away from the truth.

Furthering his claim, Devendra Fadnavis said that Sharad Pawar in his press conference said that he wants Julio Ribeiro to investigate the case. Expressing his bewilderment, Fadnavis said, why would Sharad Pawar want a 90-year-old retired Indian police officer and civil servant to investigate the case is unclear.

Devendra Fadnavis alleged that it is because Sharad Pawar created this government that he is trying to defend them. Speaking about the letter written by Param Bir Singh, Fadnavis said that this is not the first such letter written to the government. He claimed that this was the very reason why an honest officer like Subodh Jaiswal had resigned after his report on corruption garnered no attention or action from the government.

Julio Ribeiro is a former cop who was Commissioner of Mumbai Police from 1982 to 1985. After retiring from service, he had also served as Indian Ambassador to Romania. He was a controversial police officer, who had advocated a ‘bullet-to-bullet’ policy when he was posted in Punjab to tackle the Khalisthani terrorism. Julio Ribeiro is referred as a ‘super cop’, and many police officers who had served under him went on to become ‘encounter specialists’. In this context, it is a mystery why Sharad Pawar wants him to probe a case where the accused police officers are former encounter specialists.

In the recent times, Julio Ribeiro has become a part of the anti-BJP left liberal group, who has been spreading the propaganda of ‘increased intolerance under Modi government’. He had also questioned the Delhi Police probe into the Delhi riots, which was strongly objected by IPS officers.

Julio Ribeiro is part of a collective that calls itself the ‘Constitutional Conduct Group’ (CCG). The primary objective of CCG appears to be composing open letters in order to build undue pressure upon institutions. This group has written open letters opposing the CAA and NRC, defending urban naxals and left-wing activists, against Ram Mandir in Ayodhya etc.

In what looks like a blame game, NCP supremo during his conference today alleged that Sachin Vaze was reinstated by Param Bir Singh. Passing the buck to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Pawar said, “It is the Chief Minister’s prerogative to take appropriate action and the CM has full right to take decisions on the allegations.”

On being asked about the action to be taken by MVA on Anil Deshmukh, Sharad Pawar informed that a decision will be taken tomorrow.

The MVA government is losing its foothold in this balancing act. While Congress leaders are visibly miffed with their alliance parties Shiv Sena and NCP for their alleged involvement in Ambani bomb scare gate and death of Mansukh Hiren, Shiv Sena on the other hand claims that Maha Vikas Aghadi is stronger the ever. However, Sharad Pawar can be seen dusting his hand off by claiming that Param Bir Singh’s allegations and bogus and it is the CM who should order an enquiry.

Top leaders of BJP Maharashtra have been pressurizing the government to sack Anil Deshmukh as the Home Minister stating that their agitation will not stop until he resigns.

