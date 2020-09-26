Saturday, September 19, 2020
‘No right to question integrity of successors’: 26 former cops slam Julio Ribeiro for supporting people pushing ‘anti-India and communal narrative’

"Harsh and Apoorvanand are Gandhians. I should have remembered that Gandhians have lost favour with this regime!" Ribeiro had written in his letter.

OpIndia Staff
Former cop Julio Ribeiro/ Image Source: Sabrang
15

After former Mumbai Police chief Julio Ribeiro wrote a letter to Delhi Police chief SN Shrivastava raising doubts about the fairness in the investigation into the Delhi Anti-Hindu riots case, nearly 26 former police officers have written a letter slamming the former cop for supporting people who push ‘anti-India and communal narrative’.

In their letter, the former IPS officers have questioned Ribeiro, who was casting aspersions on the Delhi Police investigation into the Anti-Hindu riots case. They also accused Ribeiro and his associates of backing anti-India elements like Umar Khalid, who is accused of raising “Bharat ki Barbadi Tak Jung Rahegi” slogans.

Former IPS officer Julio Ribeiro had written a letter to Delhi Police chief regarding their supposedly flawed investigation into the Anti-Hindu riots that was unleashed by Muslim mobs on the streets of Delhi in the month of February.

In his letter, Ribeiro had questioned the Police’s supposed lack of action against BJP leaders and had come to rescue of the riots accused Harsh Mander and Delhi University professor Apoorvanand.

Ribeiro has no right to question the integrity and professionalism of police officials

The letter, signed by several former DGPs, Addl DGPs, at least two former IB officials, three former-IGPs, said that Ribeiro or any other former officer has no right to suspect or question the integrity and professionalism of their successors in the Indian Police Service and demoralise the forces.

“The Delhi Police has every right and duty to investigate the role of any such person, and the custodial investigation is a part of due process of law. The accused has his rights under the law to seek anticipatory bail or a regular bail, as the case may be, and the right to a fair trial where he can prove himself innocent,” the former cops defending the Delhi Police investigation said.

The letter by former IPS officers also schooled Ribeiro regarding the due process of law and added that no one is above the law.

“Such posturing and adverse commentary by such officers may demotivate the police officers and dilute their firm resolve to act against the criminals, including those who incite communal divide in India by instigating riots,” they said.

Julio Ribeiro’s letter to Delhi Police

Former Mumbai Police chief Julio Ribeiro, who has a history of writing open letters in support of controversial political events, had recently written a letter to Delhi Police chief SN Shrivastava, questioning the fairness of the investigation in the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots case.

Without fully apprising himself about the actual status of the investigation of the Anti-Hindu Delhi Riots, former cop Julio Ribeiro wrote to Delhi Police expressing his concerns had called the Delhi Police investigation as a miscarriage of justice. In an interview, he had claimed that he had not seen this kind of one-sided action by Police before.

Defending the controversial far-left activists Harsh Mander and Apoorvanand, Ribeiro had said Shrivastava doubted the patriotism of Harsh Mander and Apoorvanand and had termed them as “true patriots”.

“Harsh and Apoorvanand are Gandhians. I should have remembered that Gandhians have lost favour with this regime!” Ribeiro had written in his letter.

Delhi Police chief SN Shrivastava responds to Julio Ribeiro

Following Ribeiro’s letter, SN Shrivastava, Commissioner of Police, Delhi, had responded to him with a detailed reply clarifying his doubts about the Anti-Hindu Delhi Riots investigation.

In his response, Shrivastava said that there is no discrimination based on caste or religion, and the whole investigation is backed by documentary and scientific evidence.

The Delhi Commissioner of Police had said it was his duty to put things in the right perspective. The Delhi Police has not revealed many details of the investigation other than those that are in the charge sheets and status reports submitted in the court.

While dismissing the allegation raised by Riberio, Shrivastava mentioned that when he talked to him on the phone, the ex-cop acknowledged that he does not have first-hand information about the cases. He further added that it was clear Ruberio did not contact any police officer from Delhi Police to understand the actual situation.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

