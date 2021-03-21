NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday threw ex-Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh under the bus, figuratively, and claimed his allegations against Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh were because of his removal from his post. He alleged that Singh was making ‘wild allegations’ against Deshmukh after he was removed from his post as Mumbai CP.

However, he did say that that the allegations made against the Home Minister Anil Deshmukh are serious. He further said that the Chief Minister has the full authority to initiate an enquiry against the home minister based on the allegations.

The Maharashtra CM has the full authority to take a decision regarding an inquiry on these allegations against the Home Minister: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar pic.twitter.com/RA7OvW42H2 — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2021

Pawar admitted that Singh had met him regarding his transfer and said that it was Singh who got controversial Mumbai Police cop Sachin Vaze reinstated. He further added that the current controversy will not have any impact on the future of Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra.

BJP questions Maha govt

On March 21, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad held a press conference to address the allegations against home Minister Anil Deshmukh. He also raised questions on the role of Sharad Pawar in the Sachin Vaze case.

He added that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray must answer the questions so clear his stand on the case.

Union Minister Prasad further asked why former Police Commission Param Bir Singh was briefing Sharad Pawar when he was not part of the government. He said, “Param Bir Singh said that he used to brief Sharad Pawar. He’s not a part of the government. Why was he briefing him? What is Sharad Pawar’s role?”

पूर्व कमिश्नर परमवीर ने कहा है कि मैं शरद पवार को भी ब्रीफ करता था।



शरद पवार वहां सरकार का अंग नहीं है, तो एक पुलिस कमिश्नर उनको ब्रीफ क्यों कर रहा था और उसने ये भी बताया कि पैसे मांगे जा रहे हैं।



तो शरद पवार ने क्या कार्यवाही की?



– श्री @rsprasad — BJP (@BJP4India) March 21, 2021

Prasad said that it was alleged Vaze was reinstated during Corona time as police officers were getting sick and there was not enough force. However, his party would like to know who really was behind his reinstatement? “Was it Shiv Sena, Chief Minister or Sharad Pawar?” Prasad asked.

Vaze has been a member of the ruling party Shiv Sena. Further, Shiv Sena, through its mouthpiece Saamana as well as leaders like Sanjay Raut, have very vocally come out in support of Vaze. During his interrogation with the NIA, Vaze had revealed that he was just a tip of the iceberg and named big Shiv Sena leaders.

During the press conference, Prasad said that his party would like to know from the Maha Vikas Agadi government of Maharashtra that how many more dirty work had been sought to be done through Sachin Vaze. It was reported that in his letter, Param Bir Singh had mentioned that Vaze was allegedly asked to collect Rs 100 crore per month by Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Prasad said that this was the target for Mumbai only. It is still unknown how much was the target for the rest of the state. He further added, “Anil Deshmukh has lost the authority to govern, even for a day. This is not a Maha Aghadi for governance or development, this is a Maha Aghadi for loot.”

इस प्रकरण से एक और बहुत बड़ा गंभीर सवाल उठता है-



100 करोड़ रुपये का टार्गेट था मुंबई से तो कृपया करके उद्धव ठाकरे और शरद पवार जी बताएं कि पूरे महाराष्ट्र का टार्गेट क्या था?



अगर एक मंत्री का टार्गेट 100 करोड़ था तो बाकी मंत्रियों का टार्गेट क्या था?



– श्री @rsprasad pic.twitter.com/QGtd2iGfMZ — BJP (@BJP4India) March 21, 2021

Prasad said that in his decades’ long career as an MP and Minister, he had never seen a chief minister coming forward to save an assistant police inspector. “What are the secrets stored in Vaze stomach that the CM is defending him?” Prasad asked.

Raj Thackeray demanded the center’s intervention

In a statement, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s head Raj Thackeray said that the Maharashtra government is not equipped to initiate enquiry against home minister Anil Deshmukh.

Anil Deshmukh should resign immediately. The main issue is that of an explosive-laden vehicle being found near the residence of an industrialist. I request the Central Government to intervene. The State government cannot investigate this matter: MNS chief Raj Thackeray pic.twitter.com/gNN0Segeqt — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2021

He further urged the central government to intervene and initiate an enquiry at the earliest. He alleged that once the central investigating agencies take over the case, many names will be revealed.