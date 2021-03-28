Sunday, March 28, 2021
Home News Reports Fearing Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal publishers refused to publish Yogi Adityanath's bestselling biography, says...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Fearing Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal publishers refused to publish Yogi Adityanath’s bestselling biography, says author

Despite the book being a bestseller in other regional languages, the Bengali publishers were afraid to publish the Bangla version fearing Mamata administration

Dibakar Dutta
Mamata Banerjee's fear forces publishers from publishing Yogi Adityanath 's biography
Mamata Banerjee (left), Yogi Adityanath (right), images via GNS News
1

Author of best-selling book ‘The Monk Who Became Chief Minister’, a biography of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Shantanu Gupta said that publishers in West Bengal had refused to publish the Bangla version of the same.

He alleged that publishing houses in West Bengal have refrained to publish his book in Bengali due to fears of the Mamata Banerjee administration. This is despite the fact that his bestseller in other Indian languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil. Shantanu Gupta had partnered with activist Debabrata Majhi to get the book translated into Bengali. Majhi had also constituted a team of intellectuals to review the translation, Gupta said.

The manuscript in Bengali was ready to be published by January this year. When Debabrata Majhi approached the mainstream publishers, they expressed their likeness for the book and its prospects. However, they regretted that they could not publish it. Recounting the experience, Shantanu Gupta emphasised, “Publisher after publisher, everyone almost said the same thing. Didi & TMC will not like Yogi Adityanath’s biography to be published in Bengali. Most of them said that they wanted to publish it as it made good business sense. But, they did not want to take any risk.”

Forced by circumstances, activist Debabrata Majhi then published the Bengali translation of Shantanu Gupta’s book through his own organisation ‘Agneeyug.’ Named ‘Sanyasi Theke Mukkyomontri‘, Majhi said that translating the book has been a rewarding experience for him. He has complemented the original author, Shantanu Gupta for his research and providing insights into the life of Yogi Adityanath.

The activist has expressed his disappointment over the fact that mainstream publishers in West Bengal refused to publish it. Debabrata Majhi is the president of SinghaBahini, a socio-religious organization founded by late Tapan Ghosh. He is also the Bjp’s candidate from Chowringhee Vidhan Sabha constituency in West Bengal.

While speaking about the Bengali version of his bestseller, author Shantanu Gupta told Opindia that he is pleased that all Bengali readers can now read his book. He informed that his book consists of four parts, starting from Ajay Singh Bisht from the hills of Uttarakhand, a sadhu in Gorakhnath Mutt to him becoming a Parliamentarian and then a Chief Minister. Gupta regretted that publishers in West Bengal are not free to operate in Mamata Banerjee’s West Bengal.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsthe monk who became a chief minister, yogi adityanath biography, shantanu gupta
Dibakar Dutta

Related Articles

Trending now

Crime

Punjab: Middle-aged man befriends minor Hindu girl at mazar, lures, kidnaps and rapes her in Amritsar

OpIndia Staff -
40-year-old Mohammad Junaid Hussain reportedly repeatedly raped her for three days on pretext of marrying her.
Politics

West Bengal BJP leader Locket Chatterjee attacked with chemical-laced colours by TMC goons

OpIndia Staff -
The incident took place when Locket Chatterjee had gone to participate in Basant Utsav celebrations at Kalitala ground in Rabindra Nagar in Chuchura

Mamata aide, who had served jail time for assassination bid on former Bengal CM, arrested by NIA again: Here is why

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Chhatradhar Mahato also served a 10-year-sentence for his involvement in bombing cases and landmine blasts.

New Zealand Catholic Church apologises to victims of abuse, some as young as nine-months-old, at faith-based institutions

World OpIndia Staff -
The report of the Commission said that the victims of sexual abuse included nine-month old babies who suffered years of abuse.

Suicide bomber detonates himself outside a Church in Indonesia ahead of Easter

World OpIndia Staff -
Priest Wilhelmus Tulak said he heard a "very loud explosion" at around 10.30 am on Sunday after a second mass finished. He had that suspected bomber who attempted to enter the church grounds on a motorbike but was stopped by a security guard.

Nike, H&M, Uniqlo and other brands face fire in China after comments on forced labour camps in Xinjiang

World OpIndia Staff -
Shares of H&M, Nike Inc. and others have said to have plummeted after Chinese government officials endorsed the boycott and celebrities cut ties with brands including Adidas, New Balance and Japan’s Uniqlo.

Recently Popular

Politics

Punjab: Anti-farm law protestors attack BJP MLA, strip him naked after thrashing him

OpIndia Staff -
'Farmer protestors' in Punjab attacked BJP MLA from Abohar, Arun Narang, and tore off his clothes after thrashing him.
Read more
Entertainment

Did you know? Aamir Khan used to spit on heroines for ‘good luck’

OpIndia Staff -
The Aamir Khan of today is a celebrated actor, but back in the day, Aamir Khan had quite a notorious reputation of being a 'prankster'
Read more
Politics

New leaked audio shows Mamata Banerjee allegedly instructing aide to bury BJP leader in a pit: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Arjun Singh said, "Who leaked this audio tape, only Mathurapur MP CM Jatua or Mamata Banerjee can answer."
Read more
Crime

Sachin Vaze had forgotten to plant threat letter inside explosive-laden Scorpio, had gone back to place it: NIA

OpIndia Staff -
The NIA has revealed that Sachin Vaze had first forgotten to place the threat letter inside the Scorpio and had later gone back to plant it.
Read more
Politics

Leaked audio clip shows Mamata Banerjee pleading BJP’s Nandigram leader for help, Pralay Pal refuses to betray the Adhikaris: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
A leaked audio clip of a conversation between Mamata Banerjee and BJP district Vice President Pralay Pal has surfaced.
Read more
News Reports

Munawar Faruqui case: Co-accused Nalin Yadav quits stand-up comedy and starts working as a daily labourer

OpIndia Staff -
Nalin Yadav said that he could not go back to stand-up comedy as cafes where he had performed don't want him back
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,992FansLike
526,297FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com