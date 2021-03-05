Friday, March 5, 2021
Former Clinton aide turns whistleblower in pedophile Epstein case, gives evidence that could implicate former president: Report

Doug Band had earlier confirmed that Bill Clinton had visited Epstein's infamous "pedophile island".

Doug Band with Chelsea Clinton
Image Source: New York Post
Close confidante of Bill Clinton, Doug Band, has cooperated with the federal sex trafficking investigation involving convicted pedophile Jeffery Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, Radar Online has reported. According to the report, Band has turned into a whistleblower and has provided evidence to the US Justice Department that could implicate his former boss.

Doug Band had earlier confirmed that Bill Clinton had visited Epstein’s infamous “pedophile island”. According to Band, who was Clinton’s body man, the 42nd President of the United States travelled there with Epstein in January 2003.

The report says that Doug Band spoke with criminal investigators from New York’s Southern District. Reportedly, the Bill Clinton aide is the first associate of Epstein and Maxwell to cooperate with investigative authorities.

Bill Clinton and his relationship with Jeffery Epstein has long been a source of immense speculation. ABC anchor Amy Robach was caught on hot mic saying that she had information about Clinton and Prince Andrew of the British Royal Family and that ABC killed the story.

Photographs also emerged in the media that showed Bill Clinton receiving a neck message from Epstein-victim Chaunte Davies with a smile on his face.

Doug Band had a fall out with the Clintons in 2015 following which he preferred to remain in the shadows out of the media glare. However, he broke his self-imposed protocol to give an interview to Vanity Fair.

