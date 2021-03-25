Thursday, March 25, 2021
Home News Reports Union Government notifies the new rules for digital news publishers and over-the-top (OTT) platforms
EntertainmentGovernment and PolicyMediaNews Reports
Updated:

Union Government notifies the new rules for digital news publishers and over-the-top (OTT) platforms

The new rules will apply to social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Hotstar and several others.

OpIndia Staff
New Rules Notified for OTT
New Rules Notified for OTT and News Portals (Image: Anthill magazine)
107

The Government of India has notified the new rules for digital news published and OTT (Over The Top) platforms. The new rules aim to bring online news published under the same regulations as the traditional media publishers such as news channels or newspapers. The new rules will apply to social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Hotstar and several others.

Govt notified new rules for OTT platforms, social media platforms and news portals (Image: Twitter)

In the notification, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said, “The Government of India has notified the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 on 25.02.2021.  Part III of Rules pertains to digital news publishers and publishers of online curated content (OTT platforms). The rules require the publishers to adhere to the Code of Ethics, establish a Grievance redressal Mechanism, and furnish information to the Government of India.”. 

The Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021

In February, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Law & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Minister and Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting had announced the new guidelines and regulations under The Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The government mentioned Section 87 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 that gives the government the power to make such rules.

The guidelines published by the IT ministry contains comprehensive guidelines for social media platforms, which has been defined as ‘social media intermediaries’ which primarily or solely enables online interaction between two or more users and allows them to create, upload, share, disseminate, modify or access information using its services.

New rules will tighten the noose on social media giants and fake news peddlers

The new guidelines have classified the platforms into two categories that are significant social media intermediaries and other intermediaries. The guidelines contain additional responsibilities for “significant social media intermediary”, which means major platforms like Twitter and Facebook. It is now mandatory for the platforms to have a Chief Compliance Officer who shall be responsible for ensuring compliance with the Act and rules made under it. They also have to appoint a Resident Grievance Officer.

As per the guidelines, several restrictions have been imposed on the content that the users can post. It has been mandatory for the social media giants to inform the users that they cannot content in several categories such as defamatory, pornographic, paedophilic, invasive of another’s privacy and so on. It also curbs the spread of fake news on social media platforms.

The new guidelines make it essential to clearly mark posts with advertisement or promotion. This may have a significant impact on social media influencers and celebrities, who often post promotional material disguised as personal opinion in return for payment.

The guidelines also create a wall between the users and fake news or misinformation. It is now mandatory for social media platforms to share information about the originator of the information. This will change the current scenario when social media sites, especially Twitter, suspends accounts without giving them an opportunity to defend.

The new guidelines also brought online news portals under similar rules like print media and news channels. You can check a comprehensive explanation of the new guidelines here.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

The Quint graduates from humanising terrorists to dehumanising parents of Nikita Tomar, just because killer is Muslim man

Akshita Bhadauria -
It seems, in Tauseef's case, since the act was caught on camera, The Quint, left unable to defend him, chose to dehumanise the victim's family instead.
Crime

Mumbai Builder accuses Sachin Vaze of extortion, files complaint against the arrested cop

OpIndia Staff -
The builder has claimed that he is in possession of telephone recordings of the associates of Sachin Vaze who had demanded money

Farm to market: How Agri-startups are working to empower small and medium farmers in India

News Reports Akshita Bhadauria -
Prime Minister Modi has emphasized the need to remove barriers for our farmers, create an open market for them, and encouraged investment in the agricultural sector by enhancing logistics and technology.

Bangladesh: Leftist students suffer injuries after their protest against Modi turns violent

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Leftists students in Bangladesh were protesting against PM Modi's upcoming visit to neighbouring country as they celebrate 50 years of independence.

Chennai Super Kings unveils jersey for IPL 2021, here is why ‘liberals’ are triggered at ‘Sanghi MS Dhoni’

Cricket OpIndia Staff -
The 'liberals' on social media are upset over CSK's decision to pay tribute to the brave Indian soldiers, which, according to them, was nothing but propagating the "Sanghi" agenda.

One more riot? Tikait gives a call to break barricades and enter Delhi again

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Tikait has also given a call for Bharat Bandh on 26th March, 2021

Recently Popular

Cricket

Chennai Super Kings unveils jersey for IPL 2021, here is why ‘liberals’ are triggered at ‘Sanghi MS Dhoni’

OpIndia Staff -
The 'liberals' on social media are upset over CSK's decision to pay tribute to the brave Indian soldiers, which, according to them, was nothing but propagating the "Sanghi" agenda.
Read more
News Reports

Oxford faculty at the center of Rashmi controversy trivialised sexual harassment, targeted Kangana with vile sexual comments, tweets surface

T Waraich -
Oxford professor Abhijit Sarkar, who led the Hinduphobic campaign against Rashmi Sawant, found himself embroiled in controversy.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Yogi Govt demolishes illegal construction, takes control of land where Amanatullah Khan had settled Rohingyas

OpIndia Staff -
The irrigation department of the UP government today carried out an anti-encroachment drive, reclaiming 6-acres of its land illegally occupied by Rohingyas in Delhi's Madanpur Khadar area.
Read more
World

Facebook removes all access to Boulder mass shooting suspect Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa

OpIndia Staff -
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, prime suspect of Boulder mass shooting was a conspiracy theorist, devout Islamist, homophobe and Trump hater
Read more
News Reports

FIR filed against social media users for allegedly objectionable posts against NCP chief Sharad Pawar

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users had mocked NCP chief Sharad Pawar after he was caught off guard when journalists raised questions about his claim that Anil Deshmukh was hospital from February 6 to 16
Read more
News Reports

Amidst Maha-mess, Sanjay Raut to host a dinner party tonight, guest list includes BJP MPs

OpIndia Staff -
It is said that the party was pre-planned by Shiv Sena MP, Sanjay Raut, before the 'vasooli gate' news broke out.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,888FansLike
525,765FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com