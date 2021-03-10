Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Home News Reports Bangladeshi terrorist outfits transferred money to terrorists in Kashmir in the form of cryptocurrency:...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Bangladeshi terrorist outfits transferred money to terrorists in Kashmir in the form of cryptocurrency: Report

Two terrorists arrested in Bangladesh have revealed that they are sending funds to a Kashmir based terror group through cryptocurrency

OpIndia Staff
Terrorists use bitcoin
Representational Image
2

Banned Bangladeshi terrorist outfits Ansar Al Islam (AI) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) have reportedly transferred huge amounts of money to a terrorist group in Kashmir in the form of cryptocurrency. As per reports, a senior police official informed that a Special Action Group of the Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) had arrested two AI terrorists in September 2019, who have revealed this.

The arrested terrorists were identified as Awal Newaz alias Sohel Newaz and Fazle Rabbi Chowdhury. The Ansar Al Islam (AI) terrorists revealed during the investigation that terrorist outfits have been receiving funding through the Bitcoin system since 2014. They admitted to having collected huge sums of money from Pakistan and Gulf countries in the form of cryptocurrency. The terror group had further sent funds to a Kashmir based terror group using the same cryptocurrency route.

It may be noted that virtual currency is banned in Bangladesh. A notice was issued by the Bangladesh government in December 2017 asking its people to refrain from making transactions in cryptocurrency.

Terror funding being carried out through cryptocurrency as it is difficult to trace

The arrested terrorists further revealed that they stopped collecting money through ‘hundi’ and shifted to Bitcoin because the former is now under the surveillance of the law enforcement agencies. They said that Bitcoin was an easier way to exchange illegal funds used in organising terrorist activities. Terror financing is largely being carried out with the help of cryptocurrency, as informed by Ahmedul Islam, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of the Special Action Group. “It is very tough to monitor the illegal transaction of Bitcoin as we have not advanced technical devices to monitor it. It’ll be a big challenge for the law enforcers to check the virtual currency in the future”, the Bangladeshi official said.

The US government had seized hundreds of cryptocurrency accounts in 2020

The US government had announced in August 2020 that it had stalled the attempts of terrorist groups to raise funds using cryptocurrency by seizing hundreds of cryptocurrency accounts, four websites and four Facebook accounts. About $2 million worth of cryptocurrency was recovered as per US officials.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Sachin Vaze transferred from Crime Branch after Mansukh Hiren’s wife suspected his involvement in her husband’s death

OpIndia Staff -
Mansukh Hiren’s wife said that Sachin Vaze was using the Scorpio car, found outside Antilia with explosives, for several months
Opinions

Why American liberals need to shut up about India

Abhishek Banerjee -
Dear American liberals, give India a break and look at your own country. The one that kneels before China and wags its finger at India.

BJP MP Tirath Singh Rawat to become new chief minister of Uttarakhand

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Tirat Singh Rawat, an MP from Chaubttakhal, was the chief of the party in Uttarakhand in 2013-15 and served as an MLA from the state in the past.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra served notice for her rants against ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi in Lok Sabha

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In her speech in the parliament, Mahua Moitra had targeted former CJI Ranjan Gogoi over sexual harassment allegations.

Republic Day riots: Two more, including Dutch national Maninderjit Singh arrested, was trying to flee on forged documents

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Maninderjit Singh is a habitual offender and was arrested from Delhi airport as he tried to flee on forged documents.

Uttar Pradesh govt to establish Lord Ram University in Ayodhya, will focus on Hindu religious and cultural studies

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Lord Ram university will be centre for conducting research on Lord Ram and Hinduism.

Recently Popular

Satire

After cutting off ties with British Royal family, Meghan Markle to join the BJP

Nirwa Mehta -
Meghan will now contest the 2024 US Presidential elections against another woman of colour, Kamala Harris on BJP ticket.
Read more
World

Women of colour use the N-word to abuse Uber driver Subhakar in San Francisco after being told to wear masks: Here is all that...

OpIndia Staff -
The argument with the Uber driver in San Francisco, California began after the passengers were asked to wear a mask.
Read more
World

What is Blue Anon? A term for conspiracy theorists that was recently removed by Urban Dictionary from its platform

K Bhattacharjee -
Blue Anon is term used to describe left wingers that peddle Trump-centric delusional conspiracy theories.
Read more
News Reports

‘As Hindu students, we cannot study and live in an environment in which we feel unsafe’: Hindu Group speaks up after Rutgers backs Audrey...

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu on Campus have expressed their disapproval over Rutgers Newark's defence of Hinduphobic 'historian' Audrey Truschke.
Read more
World

Samuel Paty’s beheading based on a lie? 13 year old girl confesses she lied to avoid father’s anger, had triggered the hate campaign

OpIndia Staff -
The teenage girl admitted to making up a story about her teacher Samuel Paty insulting Prophet Muhammad that led to the beheading.
Read more
News Reports

Will he join politics or won’t he?: ‘It is all about opportunities’, said Sourav Ganguly in his interview with Republic Bangla

OpIndia Staff -
"Politics is not bad. We had (have) the greatest of leaders in the country who influence the population," Sourav Ganguly pointed out.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,306FansLike
522,946FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com