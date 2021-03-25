Thursday, March 25, 2021
Madurai candidate promises mini-helicopter, trip to moon and robot in his election manifesto

Thulam Saravanan, the independent candidate from Madurai has made these promises to create awareness and caution voters from getting lured by freebies promised by politicians ahead of elections.

With elections closing in, politicians across party lines are making huge promises, most of which they unlikely to keep, unless they have the political will. An independent candidate from Madurai, however, has taken the promises to another level by promising mini-helicopters, trip to moon and robots, should he be elected.

That’s not all. Thulam Saravanan, an independent candidate from Madurai South constituency, has also promised an annual deposit of ₹1 crore for every home, gold jewelry for weddings, a 3-storey house, boat for every family, 300-foot high artificial snow mountain to keep the constituency cool, a space research center and a rocket launch pad, if voted to power.

The candidate has promised free iPhones too as suggested in his manifesto.

Manifesto released by Thulam Saravanan

However, the 33-year-old candidate’s aim was simply to spread awareness and to caution voters against voting for political parties which lure people by offering vague freebies. “I want them to choose good candidates who are ordinary humble people”, he said in a TV interview.

Unhappy with political parties not working for the welfare of people, Saravanan has taken a loan of Rs 20,000 to contest elections, as per a Times Now report. Mindful of the fact that he might not win, Saravanan said, “But my WhatsApp message has gone viral and people are thinking about my tall promises and the thought behind it.”

Social media is going abuzz with his claims and Twitteratis suggesting that they will be voting for him this elections, basis his promises.

The 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to polls on April 6, with results to be declared on May 2. The ruling AIADMK has joined hands with the BJP to fight the Congress-DMK alliance in the assembly elections. It will be worthy to track if Saravanan’s awareness campaign works for him or not.

