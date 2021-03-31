Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Mamata Banerjee concedes she can’t defeat BJP alone, writes to 15 opposition leaders to come together for ‘united and effective struggle against BJP’

The letter by Mamata Banerjee was sent to opposition leaders Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, MK Stalin, Tejashwi Yadav, Uddhav Thackeray, Arvind Kejriwal, Naveen Patnaik etc

Mamata Banerjee addressing a public rally
Even though the results of the ongoing assembly elections will be declared on 2nd May, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee seemed to have conceded that she can’t defeat BJP on her own, and therefore sought help from all the opposition parties in combating BJP. Mamata Banerjee has sent a letter to all the major opposition parties asking them to come together to defeat BJP. The letter comes just after the first phase of polling in the state, indicating Mamata’s worry and lack of confidence in retaining power in West Bengal.

The letter was sent to 15 non-BJP leaders including Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, DMK chief MK Stalin, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav as well as NC chief Farooq Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. Mamata Banerjee in the letter states, “I am writing this letter to you, and to several leaders of non-BJP parties, to convey my serious concerns over a series of assaults by the BJP and its government at the Centre on democracy and Constitutional Federalism in India.” It may be noted that Congress is contesting against TMC in West Bengal, in alliance with left parties.

Citing the passage of the National Capital Territory of Delhi Amendment Bill by both the houses of the Parliament as an example, Mamata Banerjee expressed her displeasure and alleged foul play. Alleging that since BJP could not win against two-time CM Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, they adopted new means to control the capital.

Addressing other key concerns in pointers, she alleged that the Centre is deliberately withholding the transfer of funds to state-governments, especially the ones ruled by non-BJP parties; that the BJP has amassed unlimited resources from questionable sources and that Modi government’s policy of privatization of national assets is an attack on democracy.

Letter by Mamata Banerjee to leaders of major opposition parties

Mamata Banerjee also alleged that the central govt was interfering with the functioning of non-BJP state governments by using Governors and probe agencies like the CBI and ED. She also claimed that BJP wants to establish a ‘one-party authoritarian rule’, saying, “Overall, the Centre-State relations, and also relations between the ruling party at the Centre and Opposition parties, have never been as bad in the history of independent India as they are now, and the blame for this rests squarely with the Prime Minister’s authoritarian conduct.”

The letter ends with a call to unite and fight against the alleged “one-party authoritarian rule” in India. Mamata Banerjee wrote, “I strongly believe that the time has come for a united and effective struggle against the BJP’s attacks on democracy and the Constitution… We can win this battle only with the unity of hearts and minds, and by presenting a credible alternative to the people of India.” She also recommended the parties to come together and deliberate on this matter after the ongoing Assembly elections.

