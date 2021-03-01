Monday, March 1, 2021
Home Media After a massively successful Modi Para group rally, The Wire tries to peddle 'anti-BJP'...
MediaNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

After a massively successful Modi Para group rally, The Wire tries to peddle ‘anti-BJP’ narrative in West Bengal: Read how

The Wire rushed to publish an article that spoke on how a campaign named “No Vote To BJP” carried out by 'common people' has reached the remotest corners of the poll-bound state.

OpIndia Staff
Modipara rally
Image source: Social media
20

In a bid to oppose the political murders of hundreds of BJP Karyakartas in West Bengal and express their angst against the rising intolerance of the Trinamool Congress party at the behest of their supremo Mamata Banerjee in the state, the ‘Modipara’ group on Sunday conducted a rather unique march from Subhash Bhawan to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Bhawan in Kolkata.

Though the members of the group called it a non-political march, hundreds of Karyakartas and volunteers led by BJP Leader Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga and Kapil Mishra gathered on Sunday evening to protest silently against the atrocities the Mamata Banerjee led government has unleashed over time on the BJP workers in the state.

The rally began from the Netaji House, in Kolkata’s Lala Lajpat Rai (Elgin) Sarani and ended at Dr Shyama Prashad Mukherjee Bhawan.

The Modipara volunteers handcuffed themselves and covered their mouth with black cloths to symbolically protest against Mamata Banerjee led TMC govt in the state, alleging that they can’t speak, can’t write fearing that TMC will kill them as they have allegedly murdered the 130 BJP cadres.

They also carried posters of the dozens of BJP karyakartas who have fallen prey to TMC’s wrath in West Bengal.

March taken out by the Modipara group in West Bengal

The Modipara group rally, which was organised to express angst against such political murders which have become the new normal in the state of West Bengal, drew hundreds and thousands of participants, making it a grand success.

Meanwhile, amidst the success of the rally, The Wire has decided to peddle the narrative that a “people’s campaign” against the BJP has gained momentum.

The Wire rushed to publish a report titled: “‘No Vote To BJP’: A People’s Campaign in Bengal Reaches Remote Villages”, which discussed how a campaign named “No Vote To BJP” carried out by ‘common people’ has reached remotest corners of the poll-bound state.

The report published by The Wire

It wrote how an out on bail commoner, spearheading the campaign, explained to the website that “since the 2019 parliamentary elections, BJP had unleashed an onslaught on secularism and Indian’s federal structure, sweeping attacks on the rights of minorities, systemic subversion of independent institutions and silencing of dissent”.

The Wire has gone all out to peddle the anti-BJP narrative claiming that “students, young people, teachers, doctors and social activists have been joining the forum voluntarily and campaigning for the cause”. It further claims that this forum which has 48 convenors operating from Kolkata, has reached the remotest village to campaign against BJP.

The Election Commission recently declared that the much-anticipated polls in Bengal will be conducted in eight phases, starting from March 27 to April 29. The result of the assembly elections will be declared on May 2. 

This time around, the fight is clearly between the incumbent Mamata Banerjee-led government and BJP which has been posing a big threat to the Trinamool Congress. Though the results of this high octane political drama will unfold over time, what is extremely interesting is that these self-proclaimed ‘neutral media’ houses have already picked sides and are trying their best to peddle an anti-BJP narrative in the poll-bound state.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsModipara rally
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Leftist Historian, who got the book on Delhi riots de-platformed, gives ‘activist’ Malala Yousafzai platform to propagate anti-India narrative

OpIndia Staff -
Malala, who had fled Pakistan after being shot at by Talibanis, has continued to peddle Pakistani propaganda against India.
Editor's picks

Gujarat: Ahmedabad woman Ayesha commits suicide by jumping into Sabarmati River, last video message goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral on social media where Ayesha, a young woman, can be heard announcing her decision to commit suicide.

‘Bring resolution against CAA, law for Muslim reservation’: Abu Azmi threatens to protest against Maha govt if demands not fulfilled

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi has asked the state government to bring a law to provide 5% reservations to Muslims in the state.

Meet Abbas Siddiqui, Rahul Gandhi’s new ally who wanted 50 crore Indians to die from ‘Allah’s virus’

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Peerzada Abbas Siddiqui joined hands with the Communist party and the Congress, even though they have lost ground in the State.

Kanpur: Fashion designer accuses one Arif of sexually exploiting her under a fake identity, complaint registered

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The woman has alleged that Md Arif had claimed to be a Hindu boy pursuing MBA in Mumbai.

‘I may decide to beat them a third time’: Donald Trump hints at 2024 run for presidency in first speech after leaving White House

World OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump hinted at a presidential run in 2024 and rubbished rumours that he may launch his own party

Recently Popular

News Reports

US President Joe Biden casually drops the N-word during Munich Security Conference, accused of racism on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The N-word is considered as one of the hateful words that were first uttered in the 17th century. Its origin can be traced back to the Spanish word 'negro', which is often used by white supremacists to deliberately offend the African-American community.
Read more
Crime

‘I’m Akhlaq you killed for one cow’: Islamic terror outfit Jaish-ul-Hind claims responsibility for placing bombs outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence

OpIndia Staff -
In the threat message that is addressed to the Ambanis, the Jaish-Ul-Hind terrorists said, "Next time the SUV will ram into your fat kids car you if don't agree to the demands now".
Read more
News Reports

“A contest between my ball and your ball”: Netizens in splits after comments of Harsha Bhogle go viral

OpIndia Staff -
Harsha Bhohgle said that a cricket contest should be between bat and ball, not between bat and bat or ball and ball
Read more
Crime

Father of Richa Bharti, the girl who had refused to distribute Quran to secure bail, shot dead in native Bihar village: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The father of the daring Bihar girl Richa Bharti has been shot down by assailants in her native village of Nalanda district in Bihar.
Read more
Fact-Check

Congress IT cell passes off old images of left parties rally to claim lakhs of people attended their rally in Bengal

OpIndia Staff -
Several Congress shared images of a political rally claiming lakhs of people had gathered in Kolkata for a Congress rally
Read more
Politics

Spokesperson of Samajwadi Party resigns after workers abuse his wife for sharing anti-Akhilesh Facebook post: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Anil Yadav of Samajwadi Party has resigned from the party after his wife, Pankhuri Pathak, was abused by SP workers.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,147FansLike
521,093FollowersFollow
23,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com