In a bid to oppose the political murders of hundreds of BJP Karyakartas in West Bengal and express their angst against the rising intolerance of the Trinamool Congress party at the behest of their supremo Mamata Banerjee in the state, the ‘Modipara’ group on Sunday conducted a rather unique march from Subhash Bhawan to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Bhawan in Kolkata.

Though the members of the group called it a non-political march, hundreds of Karyakartas and volunteers led by BJP Leader Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga and Kapil Mishra gathered on Sunday evening to protest silently against the atrocities the Mamata Banerjee led government has unleashed over time on the BJP workers in the state.

The rally began from the Netaji House, in Kolkata’s Lala Lajpat Rai (Elgin) Sarani and ended at Dr Shyama Prashad Mukherjee Bhawan.

The Modipara volunteers handcuffed themselves and covered their mouth with black cloths to symbolically protest against Mamata Banerjee led TMC govt in the state, alleging that they can’t speak, can’t write fearing that TMC will kill them as they have allegedly murdered the 130 BJP cadres.

They also carried posters of the dozens of BJP karyakartas who have fallen prey to TMC’s wrath in West Bengal.

March taken out by the Modipara group in West Bengal

The Modipara group rally, which was organised to express angst against such political murders which have become the new normal in the state of West Bengal, drew hundreds and thousands of participants, making it a grand success.

Meanwhile, amidst the success of the rally, The Wire has decided to peddle the narrative that a “people’s campaign” against the BJP has gained momentum.

The Wire rushed to publish a report titled: “‘No Vote To BJP’: A People’s Campaign in Bengal Reaches Remote Villages”, which discussed how a campaign named “No Vote To BJP” carried out by ‘common people’ has reached remotest corners of the poll-bound state.

The report published by The Wire

It wrote how an out on bail commoner, spearheading the campaign, explained to the website that “since the 2019 parliamentary elections, BJP had unleashed an onslaught on secularism and Indian’s federal structure, sweeping attacks on the rights of minorities, systemic subversion of independent institutions and silencing of dissent”.

The Wire has gone all out to peddle the anti-BJP narrative claiming that “students, young people, teachers, doctors and social activists have been joining the forum voluntarily and campaigning for the cause”. It further claims that this forum which has 48 convenors operating from Kolkata, has reached the remotest village to campaign against BJP.

The Election Commission recently declared that the much-anticipated polls in Bengal will be conducted in eight phases, starting from March 27 to April 29. The result of the assembly elections will be declared on May 2.

This time around, the fight is clearly between the incumbent Mamata Banerjee-led government and BJP which has been posing a big threat to the Trinamool Congress. Though the results of this high octane political drama will unfold over time, what is extremely interesting is that these self-proclaimed ‘neutral media’ houses have already picked sides and are trying their best to peddle an anti-BJP narrative in the poll-bound state.