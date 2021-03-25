A builder from Mumbai has filed a complaint of extortion against suspended API Sachin Vaze and his associates. In his complaint, the builder has alleged that Vaze and his associates allegedly threatened him and attempted to extort money. Vaze has been named in several high profile cases recently. He is at the centre of the Antilia Bomb Scare case, Mansukh Hiren death case and the large-scale Rs.100 crore/month extortion allegation. The last allegation has been made by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

As per the reports, in his letter to the Maharashtra DGP and Mumbai Police Commissioner, the builder shared details of the alleged nexus of brokers that lobby for high-profile posts with the Maharashtra government. He has requested an investigation into the alleged activities of extortion and corruption carried out by Vaze.

Republic TV accessed the complaint and shared more details on the letter. The builder has claimed that he was threatened to pay lakhs of rupees to various persons. In case he failed to comply, a false case would have been filed against him that would end his career. The builder further added that he went to the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) to meet Vaze personally. However, the meeting could not take place. Vaze’s aide asked him to pay Rs.5 lakh to Vaze and some other associates.

The builder claimed to have call recordings

The builder has claimed that he is in possession of the telephone recordings of the associates of Vaze, who allegedly demanded money and threatened adverse action if he files a complaint against them.

UAPA Invoked against Vaze

National Investigation Agency recently invoked UAPA invoked against Sachin Vaze stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against Sachin Vaze. It will allow NIA to seize his property that it considers to be proceedings of illegal activities, including alleged terrorism. NIA has also taken over the probe in Mansukh Hiren’s case. They have collected the evidence procured by the Maharashtra ATS.

Earlier, ATS had announced that they have solved Hiren’s murder case and arrested police officer Vinayak Shinde and bookie Naresh Gaur. The announcement came just after NIA was asked to take over. ATS had handed over the documents and evidence to NIA on March 24 after orders from Thane Sessions Court. ATS was accused of being in a hurry to declare Hiren’s murder case solved. Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar had raised suspicion in a press conference and asked why the conspiracy behind the murder was not being probed properly.