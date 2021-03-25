Thursday, March 25, 2021
Home Crime Mumbai Builder accuses Sachin Vaze of extortion, files complaint against the arrested cop
CrimeFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Mumbai Builder accuses Sachin Vaze of extortion, files complaint against the arrested cop

The builder has requested an investigation into the alleged activities of extortion and corruption carried out by Sachin Vaze

OpIndia Staff
Sachin Vaze
Complaint filed against Sachin Vaze by a builder in Mumbai for allegedly attempting to extort money
1

A builder from Mumbai has filed a complaint of extortion against suspended API Sachin Vaze and his associates. In his complaint, the builder has alleged that Vaze and his associates allegedly threatened him and attempted to extort money. Vaze has been named in several high profile cases recently. He is at the centre of the Antilia Bomb Scare case, Mansukh Hiren death case and the large-scale Rs.100 crore/month extortion allegation. The last allegation has been made by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

As per the reports, in his letter to the Maharashtra DGP and Mumbai Police Commissioner, the builder shared details of the alleged nexus of brokers that lobby for high-profile posts with the Maharashtra government. He has requested an investigation into the alleged activities of extortion and corruption carried out by Vaze.

Republic TV accessed the complaint and shared more details on the letter. The builder has claimed that he was threatened to pay lakhs of rupees to various persons. In case he failed to comply, a false case would have been filed against him that would end his career. The builder further added that he went to the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) to meet Vaze personally. However, the meeting could not take place. Vaze’s aide asked him to pay Rs.5 lakh to Vaze and some other associates.

The builder claimed to have call recordings

The builder has claimed that he is in possession of the telephone recordings of the associates of Vaze, who allegedly demanded money and threatened adverse action if he files a complaint against them.

UAPA Invoked against Vaze

National Investigation Agency recently invoked UAPA invoked against Sachin Vaze stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against Sachin Vaze. It will allow NIA to seize his property that it considers to be proceedings of illegal activities, including alleged terrorism. NIA has also taken over the probe in Mansukh Hiren’s case. They have collected the evidence procured by the Maharashtra ATS.

Earlier, ATS had announced that they have solved Hiren’s murder case and arrested police officer Vinayak Shinde and bookie Naresh Gaur. The announcement came just after NIA was asked to take over. ATS had handed over the documents and evidence to NIA on March 24 after orders from Thane Sessions Court. ATS was accused of being in a hurry to declare Hiren’s murder case solved. Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar had raised suspicion in a press conference and asked why the conspiracy behind the murder was not being probed properly.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Crime

Mumbai Builder accuses Sachin Vaze of extortion, files complaint against the arrested cop

OpIndia Staff -
The builder has claimed that he is in possession of telephone recordings of the associates of Sachin Vaze who had demanded money
News Reports

Farm to market: How Agri-startups are working to empower small and medium farmers in India

Akshita Bhadauria -
Prime Minister Modi has emphasized the need to remove barriers for our farmers, create an open market for them, and encouraged investment in the agricultural sector by enhancing logistics and technology.

Bangladesh: Leftist students suffer injuries after their protest against Modi turns violent

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Leftists students in Bangladesh were protesting against PM Modi's upcoming visit to neighbouring country as they celebrate 50 years of independence.

Chennai Super Kings unveils jersey for IPL 2021, here is why ‘liberals’ are triggered at ‘Sanghi MS Dhoni’

Cricket OpIndia Staff -
The 'liberals' on social media are upset over CSK's decision to pay tribute to the brave Indian soldiers, which, according to them, was nothing but propagating the "Sanghi" agenda.

One more riot? Tikait gives a call to break barricades and enter Delhi again

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Tikait has also given a call for Bharat Bandh on 26th March, 2021

The success of Gujarat model: How Narendra Modi pioneered reforms to restructure the ailing power sector in Gujarat

Government and Policy Shashank Bharadwaj -
Before Narendra Modi became the CM in 2001, the power sector in Gujarat was in very bad state, which was turn around by the government

Recently Popular

Cricket

Chennai Super Kings unveils jersey for IPL 2021, here is why ‘liberals’ are triggered at ‘Sanghi MS Dhoni’

OpIndia Staff -
The 'liberals' on social media are upset over CSK's decision to pay tribute to the brave Indian soldiers, which, according to them, was nothing but propagating the "Sanghi" agenda.
Read more
News Reports

Oxford faculty at the center of Rashmi controversy trivialised sexual harassment, targeted Kangana with vile sexual comments, tweets surface

T Waraich -
Oxford professor Abhijit Sarkar, who led the Hinduphobic campaign against Rashmi Sawant, found himself embroiled in controversy.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Yogi Govt demolishes illegal construction, takes control of land where Amanatullah Khan had settled Rohingyas

OpIndia Staff -
The irrigation department of the UP government today carried out an anti-encroachment drive, reclaiming 6-acres of its land illegally occupied by Rohingyas in Delhi's Madanpur Khadar area.
Read more
World

Facebook removes all access to Boulder mass shooting suspect Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa

OpIndia Staff -
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, prime suspect of Boulder mass shooting was a conspiracy theorist, devout Islamist, homophobe and Trump hater
Read more
News Reports

FIR filed against social media users for allegedly objectionable posts against NCP chief Sharad Pawar

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users had mocked NCP chief Sharad Pawar after he was caught off guard when journalists raised questions about his claim that Anil Deshmukh was hospital from February 6 to 16
Read more
News Reports

Amidst Maha-mess, Sanjay Raut to host a dinner party tonight, guest list includes BJP MPs

OpIndia Staff -
It is said that the party was pre-planned by Shiv Sena MP, Sanjay Raut, before the 'vasooli gate' news broke out.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,888FansLike
525,765FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com