The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra finally handed over the Mansukh Hiren case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) after a court instructed it to do so. The court had ordered the ATS to stop investigating the case and hand over the same to the NIA, after NIA was forced to move to the court over Maharashtra ATS’s non-cooperation in the Mansukh Hiren death case.

#NewsAlert | Mansukh Hiren death case has been handed over by the Maharashtra ATS to NIA.



Details by Kajal Iyer. pic.twitter.com/3pAydNqb4Q — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 24, 2021

As per reports, the ATS has handed over all the case papers to the NIA, along with the two accused arrested by it in the case. The union home ministry had issued orders to transfer the case to NIA on 20th March. But despite that, the ATS had refused to hand over the case, and had continued ‘investigating’ the case. Surprisingly, the next day the DGP of the ATS had announced on his personal Facebook account that the case has been solved, but he didn’t provide any details.

Due to the non-co-coperation from the ATS, the NIA had approached the court for an instruction to transfer the case. NIA had requested the case records and other necessary documents in Mansukh Hiren’s death case which was being investigated by the Maharashtra ATS. Even after 3 days of transfer orders, Maharashtra ATS had not handed over the documents which led to NIA filing an application before the Thane magistrate.

Maharashtra: Thane sessions court has asked ATS to stop investigation of Mansukh Hiren death case & hand over the case to NIA.



NIA has approached the court after ATS was not handing over the case to NIA despite MHA’s orders in this regard.. — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2021

Maharashtra ATS had claimed that they have cracked the case and arrested two suspects- an ex-cop and a bookie in connection to Mansukh Hiren’s death. However, the Thane Court asked the ATS to stop the investigations completely and hand over all the papers to NIA. It is said that NIA will soon appeal for Sachin Vaze’s extended custody which is supposed to end tomorrow.

#NewsAlert | Mansukh Hiren death probe: Thane court asks Maharashtra ATS to stop their investigation.



Siddhant, Rakesh, Aruneel with the latest updates & news analysis. pic.twitter.com/ciZNRLfxi1 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 24, 2021

Mansukh Hiren’s car was not stolen

In another major development, a report by Times Now reveals that Sachin Vaze’s driver has confessed that Mansukh Hiren’s car, in which gelatin sticks were found outside Ambani’s residence was not stolen and that he was asked to drive the green Scorpio from Vikhroli to South Mumbai, Crawford market. The driver also revealed that this car was brought to the Police Headquarters on February 20th, and was parked inside the headquarters many times between February 20 to February 25. However, the investigation is yet to reveal why was Mansukh Hiren made to file a stolen car complaint at the Vikhroli police station when Sachin Vaze’s driver was instructed to get it to the CIU headquarters.

#Breaking | Antilia bomb scare probe: Mansukh Hiren’s car was never stolen, says Sachin Vaze’s driver to NIA: Sources.



Siddhant with details. pic.twitter.com/aqTlKivvEN — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 24, 2021

NIA is also said to be interrogating a jeweler from South Mumbai for the past 5 days who allegedly booked a luxurious suite for Sachin Vaze in Trident for 100 days. Some Hawala operators are also on NIA’s radar who will be summoned soon to record statements. A Times Now report reveals that transactions worth lakhs were made by Sachin Vaze in the past two months through his business partners.

On the other hand, a cabinet meeting is underway in Maharashtra and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh is said to be present in the meeting. As per a News18 report, there are whispers of a possible reshuffle in the cabinet where Anil Deshmukh could be transferred but no reports of him being ousted unless there’s an inquiry on him.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh attends cabinet meeting which is currently underway.@vinivdvc shares details with @maryashakil. pic.twitter.com/B4tMlsQag3 — News18 (@CNNnews18) March 24, 2021

It is being reported that Anil Deshmukh made a back door entry for this cabinet meeting. The support for Anil Deshmukh seems to be quite strong at the moment.

The NCP karyakartas were seen staging a protest outside the residence of ex-CM, Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra BJP has been relentlessly agitating for the suspension of Anil Deshmukh. The NCP workers have been detained and taken to the nearest police station.

NCP workers protesting outside BJP Maharashtra leader, Devendra Fadnavis’s Nagpur residence. Image source: Times of India

This morning Devendra Fadnavis along with BJP Maharashtra’s top leaders submitted a memorandum to the governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari to demand a report from the Maharashtra government on handling of corona crisis and recent controversies which include the extortion case, transfer racket gate, and Mansukh Hiren’s death case.