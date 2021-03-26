Friday, March 26, 2021
Haryana court judge transferred hours before pronouncing the quantum of sentence for convicts in Nikita Tomar murder case

After the transfer, confusion looms over whether the quantum of punishment would be pronounced on Friday or would be shifted to another date.

Nikita Tomar murder case (image credit: Live Hindustan)
In a new twist in the Nikita Tomar murder case, the Faridabad’s district sessions court judge, who had convicted prime accused Tauseef and his friend Rehan in the sensational case has been transferred. The court is supposed to announce the quantum of sentence for the convicts today. Tauseef and Rehan have been brought to Faridabad court for the proceedings.

The Judge has, however, been transferred from Faridabad to Rewari, reports News 18 Hindi. Now, after the transfer, confusion looms over whether the quantum of punishment would be pronounced on Friday or would be shifted to another date.

While convicting prime accused Tauseef and his friend Rehan in the Nikita Tomar murder case, the Faridabad court judge had fixed March 26 for pronouncing the quantum of sentence for the convicts.

On March 24, in a hearing that lasted for not more than 12 minutes, the Faridabad fast track court had convicted Tauseef and Rehan for the brutal killing the 21-year-old student Nikita Tomar in October last year. The third accused, Azruddin, who had supplied a weapon to the accused, has been acquitted.

Nikita Tomar, a 20-year-old girl was shot dead in broad daylight on October 26, 2020, by her school mate outside the Aggarwal college in Ballabgarh, Faridabad district of Haryana. The crime was caught on camera. The trial for this murder case began on December 1, 2020.

Tomar had filed a molestation complaint against Tauseef a few months prior to her murder. However, the family later dropped the case. Her family had alleged that Tauseef started hounding her again and pressuring her to embrace Islam. 

Reportedly, Tauseef is the grandson of Kabir Ahmed, a Congress leader. Moreover, Tauseef’s late uncle Khurshid Ahmad was a Congress MP of Haryana and was an ex-Cabinet minister of Haryana. Khurshid Ahmed’s son and Taufeeq’s cousin brother Aftab Ahmed was elected as MLA from Nuh, Mewat on the ticket of Congress Party and has been a Minister as well.

