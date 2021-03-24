Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Home News Reports West Bengal Election Opinion Polls: Mamata Banerjee may lose Nandigram, BJP projected to form...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

West Bengal Election Opinion Polls: Mamata Banerjee may lose Nandigram, BJP projected to form the government

The grand alliance between Congress, ISF and the Left is not expected to grab any major vote share in West Bengal

OpIndia Staff
Narendra Modi
BJP may form government in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee may lose Nandigram (Image: OneIndia/IE)
5

West Bengal is all set to cast its vote for 294 assembly seats in eight phases spread between March 27 and April 29. If the numbers are to be believed in the recent opinion polls by different agencies, Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress will face a major setback. The WB elections are expected to put a big smile on the faces of BJP supporters in the state. On the other hand, the grand alliance between Congress, ISF and the Left is not expected to grab any major vote share.

India News-Jan Ki Baat Opinion Poll

On March 23, India News and Jan Ki Baat released their opinion poll for the upcoming West Bengal elections. The survey was conducted by a team of 300 field researchers and analysts led by psephologist Pradeep Bhandari. The sample size of the survey was over 40,000. One of the biggest points that the opinion poll made was a possible setback for Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram.

As per the survey, BJP will get approx 44.8% vote share while TMC will get 44.10 vote share. Grand Alliance and others will get 7.5% and 3% vote share respectively.

As per the survey, TMC will come down to 134-118 seats from 211 seats in the 2016 assembly elections. On the other hand, BJP, which was at three seats in the last elections, may win anywhere between 150-162 seats in the state. The grand alliance will have to be satisfied with 10-14 seats.

Projected seat share in West Bengal

Talking about the polls in West Bengal, Jan Ki Baat founder Pradeep Bhandari told OpIndia, “There is anti TMC sentiment in Bengal because of corruption, political violence and appeasement that I observed with my team in our 294 constituency travel. If voting happens in free and fair manner, BJP will form govt, and Mamata Banerjee may also lose Nandigram”.

ABP-CNX opinion poll

The ABP-CNX opinion polls were released on March 23. According to the survey, TMC and BJP will lock horns in the assembly elections as it will be a tough battle. Their survey showed 42.05% of voters inclined towards TMC while 43.61 voters had preferred BJP. The grand alliance will get close to a 6.74% vote share.

Vote Share prediction according to ABP-CNX survey

Coming to the seat share, TMC may win anywhere between 136-146 seats, while BJP may grab 130-140 seats. It has to be noted that it is a major jump for BJP from three seats in the previous assembly elections.

Seat share prediction according to ABP-CNX survey

The opinion polls make it clear that the two parties that are in the actual race to form government in West Bengal are BJP and TMC. Other parties that have formed the grand alliance stand nowhere in the contest.

ABP-CVoter opinion poll

ABP commissioned another opinion poll with CVoter, a snap poll, and it came up with significantly different results. According to this poll, TMC is set to remain the single largest party in West Bengal, despite BJP making significant gains in the state.

As per the snap poll by CVoter, TMC is set to win 160 seats, down from 211 last year. BJP has been projected to win 112 seats, while the Congress alliance may win 22 seats. The vote shares for TMC, BJP and the grand alliance have been projected as 42.1%, 37.4% and 13.0%.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Competition Commission of India orders probe into new privacy policy of WhatsApp, says it is ‘abuse of dominance’

OpIndia Staff -
The Commission has directed the Director General to initiate a probe against WhatsApp under Section 26(1) of Competition Act
News Reports

Maharashtra and Punjab witness massive surge in COVID-19 cases, Centre expresses ‘grave concern’

OpIndia Staff -
Maharastra accounts for a total of 9 out of 10 districts, which have reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

Sita Road in Pakistan renamed Rehmani Nagar after partition, strong winds blow off the iron sheet exposing the original name

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Not only Sita Road, Pakistan has renamed many such roads and traditional places which were once named after Hindus

Delhi: Police arrests cook Mohammad Khalik after video of him spitting on rotis goes viral

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A video where Mohammad Khalik was allegedly spitting on rotis had gone viral recently.

Maharashtra ATS transfers Mansukh Hiren murder case to NIA after Thane court ordered it to stop the investigation immediately

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Thane Sessions Court had ordered ATS to stop probing the Mansukh Hiren death case and hand over the case to NIA earlier today

Uttar Pradesh: Israel, Zulfikar, and Dilshad to be hanged till death for raping and murdering a minor girl in 2018

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The parents of the minor girl have welcomed the POCSO court decision, declaring it a victory of justice. The mother of the victim expressed her wish to see the hanging of three convicts in person.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Jihad against an innocent Hindu girl transformed chemical engineer Deepak Tyagi into Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati: Here is his life story

OpIndia Staff -
Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati recently penned an article in which he recounted his journey from being Chemical Engineer Deepak Tyagi to the mahant of the Dasna Devi Temple.
Read more
News Reports

Oxford faculty at the center of Rashmi controversy trivialised sexual harassment, targeted Kangana with vile sexual comments, tweets surface

T Waraich -
Oxford professor Abhijit Sarkar, who led the Hinduphobic campaign against Rashmi Sawant, found himself embroiled in controversy.
Read more
Media

Darr ka mahaul: Why has India’s most honest reporter not been on air for the last 3 days?

Abhishek Banerjee -
Why the radio silence. No black screen. No painted face. And no mimes. Just silence.
Read more
News Reports

Bengal: Actress Saayoni Ghosh, TMC candidate from Asansol, forced to run after being harassed by her own party members

OpIndia Staff -
A visibly uncomfortable Saayoni Ghosh pointed fingers at the TMC workers and directed them to keep away from her.
Read more
News Reports

FIR filed against social media users for allegedly objectionable posts against NCP chief Sharad Pawar

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users had mocked NCP chief Sharad Pawar after he was caught off guard when journalists raised questions about his claim that Anil Deshmukh was hospital from February 6 to 16
Read more
Opinions

Feminist and ‘activist’ Kavita Krishnan is now cool with rape analogies, because Modi must be maligned

K Bhattacharjee -
'Comedian' Akash Banerjee made a horrendous Nirbhaya rape analogy regarding Mehta's resignation, Kavita Krishnan defended him.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,850FansLike
525,694FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com