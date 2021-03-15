Monday, March 15, 2021
Home World Pakistan: In a rare judgement, Peshawar cleric gets death sentence for raping a minor...
CrimeEditor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Pakistan: In a rare judgement, Peshawar cleric gets death sentence for raping a minor girl inside mosque

Qari Saeed based in Peshawar who holds a master’s degree in Islamiyat and leads Friday prayers in his mosque, was found guilty of rape of a minor and was convicted under Section 376(3) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Akshita Bhadauria
Pakistani cleric found guilty of raping minor girl (Representational image source: thehindu.com)
35

Why should a death sentence for raping a minor be labeled as a rare judgement? As per multiple reports released in the past decade, it has been observed that Islamic schools and mosques in Pakistan have been infested with crimes of sexual abuse of minors. However, seldom has a judgement been given to punish the perpetrator and it is even rare to find formal complaints of sexual abuse in these institutions.

In this one off case, Judge Wadeeya Mustaq Malik ruled that Qari Saeed based in Peshawar who holds a master’s degree in Islamiyat and leads Friday prayers in his mosque, was found guilty of rape of a minor and was convicted under Section 376(3) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The father of the girl had filed a complaint basis which a FIR was registered on the March 14, 2019; exactly two years back. The complainant stated that the girl returned from outside crying and claimed Qari Saeed called her to the mosque on the pretext of giving her an amulet (a good luck charm) but sexually assaulted her in a room there. The convict of course did not accept the charges levied against him and instead blamed the Ahmadi community of plotting against him as he had been openly opposing them.

The girl aged eight, suffered mental and physical anguish and hence the convict has been asked to pay a fine of Rs.3,00,000 in the form of savings which the girl can withdraw at the age of 18.

However, thousands of minors are waiting for justice to be served. A chilling account reported by Associated Press of the rape of a 9-year old boy by a religious cleric in Kahror Pakka of Pakistan is harrowing to say the least. The report suggests that in 2004, a Pakistani official disclosed more than 500 complaints of sexual assaults against young boys in madrassas. Despite scores of reports, very few have resulted in the conviction of a cleric as religious clerics are a powerful group in Pakistan.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termspakistan rape, pakistan minor rape
Akshita Bhadauria

Related Articles

Trending now

World

Pakistan: In a rare judgement, Peshawar cleric gets death sentence for raping a minor girl inside mosque

Akshita Bhadauria -
Qari Saeed based in Peshawar who holds a master’s degree in Islamiyat and leads Friday prayers in his mosque, was found guilty of rape of a minor and was convicted under Section 376(3) of the Pakistan Penal Code.
Crime

Rajasthan: Police officer arrested for demanding money, sexual favours from a rape victim

OpIndia Staff -
When the rape victim said that she has no money to bribe the police official, he had demanded sexual favours.

Mumbai Police officials took away the missing CCTV footage of Sachin Vaze’s society: Report

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
According to a report published on TV 9 Marathi, the CCTV footage of Sachin Vaze's society which has gone missing was sought by the officials of the Mumbai Police on March 2

Newer FCI norms is not a move to get rid of MSP, Centre rubbishes claims and fear-mongering

News Reports Anurag -
Farmer leaders are indulging in fear-mongering by claiming that the tighter procurement norms proposed by the government is one way of government doing away with MSP.

Chinese atrocities against Uyghur women: Harrowing tales of gang rapes, sexual abuse and torture

World Anurag -
Thousands of Uyghur Muslims have been moved from their native land to detention centres. They are being 'trained' and moved to other parts of mainland China as forced labour.

Unintentionally hilarious and high on nonsense: I watched Bombay Begums so you don’t have to

Entertainment Nirwa Mehta -
More than Bombay Begums, it is more like Chewing Gums: Starts with a lot of promise, ends with disgusting, tasteless, mushy, plasticky stuff.

Recently Popular

News Reports

White Innova car which accompanied explosives-laden Scorpio car recovered from Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh’s office: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The NIA officials traced the white Innova to the Mumbai Police Commissionerate office, where the suspicious car was parked. As they took a closer look at the car, they found that 'Police' sticker on the back of the car.
Read more
News Reports

Antilia bomb scare: Sachin Vaze used same car to escort Alibaug Police in Arnab case which was found outside Ambani residence

OpIndia Staff -
The Times of India report states that for Anab Goswami arrest, the Scorpio car that escorted Alibaug Police was the same that was placed outside Antilia.
Read more
News Reports

‘I am a piece of iceberg’: Sachin Vaze has revealed involvement of other policemen, ‘bigger role’ of Shiv Sena leaders, claims report

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai top cop Sachin Vaze has admitted that he was involved in the Antilla Bomb Scare case and named Shiv Sena leaders.
Read more
News Reports

NIA arrests top-cop Sachin Vaze for his role in planting bomb-laden car near Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia: Details

OpIndia Staff -
NIA arrested 'encounter specialist' Sachin Vaze in the case where an explosive-laden car was planted near Mukesh Ambani residence
Read more
World

Google search says James Hewitt, Princess Diana’s lover, is Prince Harry’s ‘real father’: Here is how the rumour began

OpIndia Staff -
When one searches the term 'Prince Harry Real Father' on Google, the answer that props up is James Hewitt.
Read more
News Reports

While Rahul Gandhi questions the rise in Adani’s wealth in 2021, Gautam Adani had registered highest wealth gain during UPA too

OpIndia Staff -
Just like 2021, Gautan Adani had seen highest increase in his wealth in 2011 too, when Congress-led UPA was in power
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,345FansLike
523,859FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com