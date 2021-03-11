In a bizarre incident earlier this week, a woman passenger had to be tied to her seat by airline staff after she repeatedly took off her underwear mid-flight.

According to the reports, a 39-year-old female passenger traveling on a Russian flight had to be tied down with a rope and tape after she started walking inside the cabin as soon as the aircraft took off. The unruly passenger is believed to be under the influence of drugs which resulted in the mid-flight chaos.

The woman passenger got up from her seat within 15 minutes of departure from Vladivostok and started roaming around the cabin, as per a report by the Daily Mail. A few minutes later, the woman started taking off her clothes and putting them on again. The woman continued to do the same despite the repeated orders from the cabin crew.

As the lady continued to make mischief on the flight, the flight attendants and some of the other passengers decided to tie up the woman to her seat after fearing for the safety and convenience of other passengers. The woman was tied with a rope to her seat to stop the woman from causing any harm to herself. She was tied to her seat for the rest of the flight.

In the video that has been shared widely on social media platforms, the woman can be seen tied to her seat after her ‘erratic behavior’.

A video of the alleged intoxicated passenger on board a Russian flight

The plane reached Tolmachevo airport in Novosibirsk, Siberia, where the woman was taken into custody. She later admitted to having taken some synthetic drugs before boarding the plane.

According to Russia’s interior ministry, the woman was taken for a medical examination to determine exactly how intoxicated she was. The woman is charged with low-level charges of ‘petty hooliganism’, as stated by the interior ministry. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.