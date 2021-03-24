Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Home News Reports Maha mess in Mumbai: 65 officers from crime branch transferred, including Sachin Vaze's close...
FeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Maha mess in Mumbai: 65 officers from crime branch transferred, including Sachin Vaze’s close aide

The list also features the transfer of Sachin Vaze's close aid, API Riyaz Kazi to the Arms Wing of Mumbai Police. Kazi was interrogated last week by the NIA in connection with the Mansukh Hiren death case.

OpIndia Staff
86 police official in Mumbai transferred in one go
Mumbai Police chief Hemant Nagrale (L) and Sachin Vaze (R), Image source: republicworld.com
3

Amid severe allegations from senior police officers against the state government, the Maharashtra government has issued transfer orders of 86 personnel in Mumbai Police, including 65 officers from the Mumbai Crime Branch in one go. It is being said that all the transferred officers were stuck in the crime branch for years. As per a report in Republic World, the list also features the transfer of Sachin Vaze’s close aide, API Riyaz Kazi to the Arms Wing of Mumbai Police.

Transfer list featuring the name of Riyaz Qazi. Image source: Republic World

Mumbai API Riyaz Kazi had been interrogated last week by the NIA in connection with the Mansukh Hiren death case. A Midday reported suggested that, as per their sources in the Mumbai police, “these officers were suspected of being close confidants of Waze and had been bypassing senior officers to remain in touch with him.” The transfer order was approved and signed by the joint commissioner of Mumbai Police on Tuesday.

Reports have mentioned that new police chief Hemant Nagrale had hinted at a major reshuffle after assuming office. The transfers have been executed under Maharashtra Police Act Section 22 (N) (2) which allows transfers in exceptional cases for the public interest.

The major reshuffle is said to be a face-saving measure by the Maharashtra government. This decision came shortly after Maharashtra’s opposition leader, Devendra Fadnavis did a massive expose of transfer racket through a press conference on Tuesday afternoon in Mumbai. Fadnavis revealed that he has 6.3GB of data and phone recordings of the alleged transfer posting racket of IPS and non-IPS officers of Maharashtra Police. He also released communications between the then SID Chief, DGP & ACS (Home) to prove the severity of allegations in the transfer posting racket of the MVA Government.

The letter was written by Rashmi Shukla, the ex-Commissioner, State Intelligence Department dated August 25, 2020, to the then Maharashtra DGP Subodh Jaiswal which was then forwarded the very next day to ACS Home and Chief Minister. However, Devendra Fadnavis alleged that the government simply sat over these reports and no action was taken. Instead the then SID Chief and DGP were transferred to ‘non-existent’ departments. Fadnavis has now submitted all evidence to the Union Home Secretary, demanding a CBI inquiry.

Amit the controversies over Sachin Vaze’s arrest and involvement with a murder, former Mumbai Police chief Parambir Singh had alleged that the Home Minister had asked Vaze to collect the extortion money of Rs 100 crores per month from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

Anil Deshmukh meets Uddhav Thackeray:

Amidst the various corruption allegations, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh met Uddhav Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai on Tuesday. Anil Deshmukh was named by Param Bir Singh in his explosive 8-page letter where he claimed that it was Anil Deshmukh who instructed Sachin Vaze to collect a 100-crore in bribes every month. While Anil Deshmukh rubbished the claims, Param Bir Singh’s plea is to be heard by the Supreme Court today.

It is notable here that a luxury car belonging to Vaze was recovered from the Mumbai Commissioner’s office compound with Rs 5 lakhs in cash and a cash counting machine, fuelling suspicions about his extortion racket.

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi Thackeray has been tested positive for Covid-19 and is in home isolation at her residence, along with minister Aaditya Thackeray.

Recovery details in Sachin Vaze’s diary:

In yet another shocking development, a diary seized by NIA from Sachin Vaze’s office has revealed the recovery entries listed in code words. As per a Lokmat report, it is believed that the 200-page diary has an entry of Rs 11-crore recovered from Hookah parlours in a week in Mumbai. It is also learned that ‘L’ is used to enter recovery in lakhs, while ‘K’ has been used to enter recovery in thousands. The diary consists of all the names of pubs, eateries, clubs, and hookah parlours from where the recoveries were done. The entries are said to be recent and frequent.

100-day luxurious hotel stays for Sachin Vaze:

With Sachin Vaze still in denial about owning the diary recovered from his office, he has been trapped in a new allegation. As per a Times Now report, the NIA has nabbed a jeweller from South Mumbai who had allegedly booked a luxurious suite in Trident for Sachin Vaze for a period of 100 days.

It is alleged that the jeweler made a payment of Rs 25 lakhs for this booking. The jeweler whose name cannot be revealed at the moment due to on-going investigations is said to have past criminal records.

The allegations by Parambir Singh, Sachin Vaze’s suspicious reinstatement done by the Maha government last year and the transfer racket allegations has put the the leaders of MVA under severe scrutiny.

The Looks like the Maharashtra maha-mystery is far from being solved.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMumbai Police transfer, Uddhav Thackeray corruption, Parambir Singh news
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Maha mess in Mumbai: 65 officers from crime branch transferred, including Sachin Vaze’s close aide

OpIndia Staff -
The decision came shortly after Maharashtra's opposition leader, Devendra Fadnavis did a massive expose of an alleged transfer racket through a press conference on Tuesday afternoon in Mumbai.
News Reports

‘Liberals’ in the United States blame ‘white’ man for Boulder shooting even as attacker turns out to be a Muslim immigrant

OpIndia Staff -
As it was found out that the killer was not a 'white' man, a severe backlash against liberals erupted on social media highlighting how liberals resorted to blaming the white community by holding them responsible for crimes that they did not commit.

Infrastructure, industry and social welfare: How four years of Yogi Sarkar have transformed Gorakhpur

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Yogi government has been aggressively working on boosting the infrastructure and bring welfare schemes to benefit the common people.

Boulder shooting: ‘Gunman’ Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa became ‘anti-social’ as he was mocked for being Muslim, brother claims

World OpIndia Staff -
His brother claimed that Alissa may have become 'anti-social' after his high school bullies 'made fun of his name' and for 'being a Muslim'.

Indian American Dr Vivek Murthy appointed as United States President Joe Biden’s surgeon general. Read who he is

World OpIndia Staff -
Dr Vivek Murthy was involved in leading the US during the outbreak of Ebola and Zika virus between 2014 and 2017.

Rashmi Thackeray, Maharashtra CM’s wife, tests positive for coronavirus amid unhinged second wave of infection

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Two members of Thackeray family have been found Covid-19 positive so far as Maharashtra is struggling with rising Covid-19 cases.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Jihad against an innocent Hindu girl transformed chemical engineer Deepak Tyagi into Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati: Here is his life story

OpIndia Staff -
Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati recently penned an article in which he recounted his journey from being Chemical Engineer Deepak Tyagi to the mahant of the Dasna Devi Temple.
Read more
News Reports

Oxford faculty at the center of Rashmi controversy trivialised sexual harassment, targeted Kangana with vile sexual comments, tweets surface

T Waraich -
Oxford professor Abhijit Sarkar, who led the Hinduphobic campaign against Rashmi Sawant, found himself embroiled in controversy.
Read more
Media

Darr ka mahaul: Why has India’s most honest reporter not been on air for the last 3 days?

Abhishek Banerjee -
Why the radio silence. No black screen. No painted face. And no mimes. Just silence.
Read more
World

US: Boulder shooter identified as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, had killed 10 people in mass shooting

OpIndia Staff -
United States Vice President Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris had earlier blamed a 'white man' for the terror attack.
Read more
News Reports

Bengal: Actress Saayoni Ghosh, TMC candidate from Asansol, forced to run after being harassed by her own party members

OpIndia Staff -
A visibly uncomfortable Saayoni Ghosh pointed fingers at the TMC workers and directed them to keep away from her.
Read more
Opinions

Feminist and ‘activist’ Kavita Krishnan is now cool with rape analogies, because Modi must be maligned

K Bhattacharjee -
'Comedian' Akash Banerjee made a horrendous Nirbhaya rape analogy regarding Mehta's resignation, Kavita Krishnan defended him.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,850FansLike
525,526FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com