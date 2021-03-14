Sunday, March 14, 2021
Home News Reports 'I am a piece of iceberg': Sachin Vaze has revealed involvement of other policemen,...
News Reports
Updated:

‘I am a piece of iceberg’: Sachin Vaze has revealed involvement of other policemen, ‘bigger role’ of Shiv Sena leaders, claims report

According to the report, sources have confirmed that Sachin Vaze has exposed the involvement of other Mumbai Police officers in the case.

OpIndia Staff
Sachin Vaze Shiv Sena
Image Credit: IANS
9

Mumbai top cop Sachin Vaze has admitted that he was involved in the Antilla Bomb Scare case, ABP News has reported. The report says that sources have claimed that Sachin Vaze was a very small part of the plan and the Shiv Sena leaders he named played a bigger role.

Vaze had reportedly joined the Shiv Sena after resigning from the Police following his suspension and had unsuccessfully contested the state Assembly elections in 2019 on the Shiv Sena ticket from Nallasopara.

“I am a piece of Iceberg in this case,” the ‘Encounter Specialist’ is reported to have said. Icebergs have over 90 per cent of their volume under the surface of the water. Icebergs are much bigger than they appear to be on the surface.

According to the report, sources have confirmed that Sachin Vaze has exposed the involvement of other Mumbai Police officers in the case. Earlier, it was reported that the explosive laden car found outside Reliance Group’s chief Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia was the same that was used by Mumbai top cop Sachin Vaze to escort Alibagh Police in Arnab case.

Late on Saturday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Vaze in the Mansukh Hiren death case. The Maharashtra Assistant Police Inspector was arrested at 11.50 PM on Saturday, after being grilled by the central agency for 12 hours.

Vaze has been arrested under Sections 286 (Negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 465 (Punishment for forgery), 473 (Making or possessing counterfeit seal), 506(2) (criminal intimidation), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code and 4(a)(b)(I)(attempt to cause an explosion) of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSachin Vaze Shiv Sena
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

White Innova car which accompanied explosives-laden Scorpio car recovered from Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh’s office: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The NIA officials traced the white Innova to the Mumbai Police Commissionerate office, where the suspicious car was parked. As they took a closer look at the car, they found that 'Police' sticker on the back of the car.
News Reports

Antilia bomb scare: IM terrorist Tehseen Akhtar questioned, phone on which Telegram group Jaish-ul-Hind was created was found from his barrack

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze, the encounter specialist of Mumbai Police was also arrested in the case on March 13

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath calls out Samajwadi Party’s nepotism, says ‘chacha, mama’ of Mahabharata have taken rebirth

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Over 4 lakh youth have been given government jobs in past four years in Uttar Pradesh

Watch: Cricketing legend Sir Vivian Richards thanks PM Modi for offering Covid-19 vaccines to the Caribbean nations

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Legendary cricketer Sir Isaac Vivian Alexander Richards said that he thanks India for its wonderful contribution of providing vaccines to his country.

Jharkhand: Three arrested for sharing photo of children doing namaz on the road on social media

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Jharkhand Police has arrested three people for making the picture of children performing namaz on road viral.

Burqa-clad nanny who had beheaded a four-year-old kid in Moscow as revenge for ‘attacks’ on Muslims in Syria walks free

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The 43-year-old nanny Gyulchehra Bobokulova was found carrying a decapitated head a four-year-old child Anastasia Meshcheryakov while shouting 'Allahu Akbar'

Recently Popular

World

Google search says James Hewitt, Princess Diana’s lover, is Prince Harry’s ‘real father’: Here is how the rumour began

OpIndia Staff -
When one searches the term 'Prince Harry Real Father' on Google, the answer that props up is James Hewitt.
Read more
Crime

As Waseem Rizvi files petition to remove parts in Quran that ‘promote terrorism and Jihad’, Muslim cleric offers bounty of 20k to behead him

OpIndia Staff -
Islamic Cleric Hasnain Jaffrey Dumpy, the national president of Islamic organisation - Shiane-Haider-e-Karrar Welfare Association, has now announced a bounty of Rs 20,000 to anybody who beheads Rizvi.
Read more
News Reports

Ex-Chairman of the Shia Waqf Board files a petition in SC seeking removal of 26 verses of the Quran saying they ‘promote terrorism and...

OpIndia Staff -
Syed Waseem Rizvi stated that the Quran has some verses that provoke young Muslims to become radicals and terrorists
Read more
News Reports

USA: Alabama House of Representatives passes bill to end Yoga ban, but postures to have only English names and no ‘Namaste’

OpIndia Staff -
The Alabama House of Representatives has approved a bill that will enable K-12 school systems to teach Yoga.
Read more
News Reports

Antilia bomb scare: Sachin Vaze used same car to escort Alibaug Police in Arnab case which was found outside Ambani residence

OpIndia Staff -
The Times of India report states that for Anab Goswami arrest, the Scorpio car that escorted Alibaug Police was the same that was placed outside Antilia.
Read more
News Reports

NIA arrests top-cop Sachin Vaze for his role in planting bomb-laden car near Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia: Details

OpIndia Staff -
NIA arrested 'encounter specialist' Sachin Vaze in the case where an explosive-laden car was planted near Mukesh Ambani residence
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,345FansLike
523,546FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com