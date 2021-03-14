Mumbai top cop Sachin Vaze has admitted that he was involved in the Antilla Bomb Scare case, ABP News has reported. The report says that sources have claimed that Sachin Vaze was a very small part of the plan and the Shiv Sena leaders he named played a bigger role.

Vaze had reportedly joined the Shiv Sena after resigning from the Police following his suspension and had unsuccessfully contested the state Assembly elections in 2019 on the Shiv Sena ticket from Nallasopara.

“I am a piece of Iceberg in this case,” the ‘Encounter Specialist’ is reported to have said. Icebergs have over 90 per cent of their volume under the surface of the water. Icebergs are much bigger than they appear to be on the surface.

According to the report, sources have confirmed that Sachin Vaze has exposed the involvement of other Mumbai Police officers in the case. Earlier, it was reported that the explosive laden car found outside Reliance Group’s chief Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia was the same that was used by Mumbai top cop Sachin Vaze to escort Alibagh Police in Arnab case.

Late on Saturday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Vaze in the Mansukh Hiren death case. The Maharashtra Assistant Police Inspector was arrested at 11.50 PM on Saturday, after being grilled by the central agency for 12 hours.

Vaze has been arrested under Sections 286 (Negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 465 (Punishment for forgery), 473 (Making or possessing counterfeit seal), 506(2) (criminal intimidation), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code and 4(a)(b)(I)(attempt to cause an explosion) of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.