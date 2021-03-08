Sourav Ganguly hints at joining politics. Here is what he said

On Monday, former Indian captain and incumbent BCCI President Sourav Ganguly hinted at his plans of joining politics, ahead of the upcoming West Bengal State Legislative elections, or the lack of it. In the run-up to the West Bengal Assembly elections, there has been massive speculation about whether legendary cricketer Sourav Ganguly would join the BJP or not. In his interview with Arnab Goswami on Republic Bangla, Sourav was asked pointed questions about his speculated entry into politics.

While speaking exclusively to Republic Bangla, Ganguly said, “I am just 48. You never know where life takes you. It’s all about opportunities”, the cricket maestro said. He added that life is all about gradual opportunities and hinted that he will make the decision (to join politics) when such an opportunity arises.

When informed by Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami that opportunities would come his way if he just asked for it, the cricketing legend replied, “I need to like the work and see how it influences my life. The thought process has changed since I now have children, family. You need to evaluate how it affects their lives too. How much does it take away from your family/friend time? It (politics) has a total impact on your life.”

(Video Courtesy: Youtube/Republic World)

On being further prodded about his general opinion about politics, Ganguly emphasised, “I don’t think much about politics. I am happy with my life. I do what pleases me. I respect people and expect the same from them… I firmly believe in this policy. I firmly believe that if I belittle someone, I will belittle myself as well. It’s a shadow of your character. I believe in all these values “

Politics is not bad, reiterates Sourav Ganguly

Arnab Goswami then said that several people think of politics as the ‘ultimate profession’, irrespective of their profession. The former Indian captain replied, “Politics is not bad. We had (have) the greatest of leaders in the country who influence the population. So why should politics be bad? Good people should be in politics because it decides your life.” He added that if someone from a different profession joins politics, then, he/she should be happy and content about the decision.

He also dismissed popular outcry over the decision of a non-political public personality to join politics. “I don’t take my decisions immediately, without any forethought,” the cricketing legend said. While Ganguly tried to deflect the topic to his erstwhile profession of cricket, Arnab Goswami asked, “Will you announce any breaking news (about joining politics).” Ganguly replied, “Let time tell. You don’t know. Let’s see where time takes us.”

Sourav Ganguly and the rumours about joining the BJP

Sourav Ganguly is known to share a very cordial relationship with Jay Shah, son of Home Minister Amit Shah. Dona Ganguly, the cricketer’s wife who happens to be a well-known classical dancer, was seen performing at BJP Mahila Morcha’s Durga Puja in Kolkata. Due to the political nature of the BCCI appointment, and the cordial relationship between Ganguly and senior leaders of the party, there are speculations that the popular former cricketer may BJP ahead of the 2021 Assembly Elections in West Bengal.

Trinamool Congress, on the other hand, has ‘advised’ the Dada of Indian cricket to not join politics. However, it remains to be seen whether the rumours have any material in them this time around or it is just another of the numerous occasions in the past when speculations were rife that the Prince of Kolkata would join the BJP.