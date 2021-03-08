Monday, March 8, 2021
Home News Reports Will he join politics or won't he?: 'It is all about opportunities', said Sourav...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Will he join politics or won’t he?: ‘It is all about opportunities’, said Sourav Ganguly in his interview with Republic Bangla

Due to the political nature of the BCCI appointment, and the cordial relationship between Ganguly and senior leaders of the party, there are speculations that the popular former cricketer may BJP ahead of the 2021 Assembly Elections in West Bengal.

OpIndia Staff
Sourav Ganguly hints at joining politics. Here is what he said
Sourav Ganguly (Photo Credits: The Times of India)
3

On Monday, former Indian captain and incumbent BCCI President Sourav Ganguly hinted at his plans of joining politics, ahead of the upcoming West Bengal State Legislative elections, or the lack of it. In the run-up to the West Bengal Assembly elections, there has been massive speculation about whether legendary cricketer Sourav Ganguly would join the BJP or not. In his interview with Arnab Goswami on Republic Bangla, Sourav was asked pointed questions about his speculated entry into politics.

While speaking exclusively to Republic Bangla, Ganguly said, “I am just 48. You never know where life takes you. It’s all about opportunities”, the cricket maestro said. He added that life is all about gradual opportunities and hinted that he will make the decision (to join politics) when such an opportunity arises.

When informed by Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami that opportunities would come his way if he just asked for it, the cricketing legend replied, “I need to like the work and see how it influences my life. The thought process has changed since I now have children, family. You need to evaluate how it affects their lives too. How much does it take away from your family/friend time? It (politics) has a total impact on your life.”

(Video Courtesy: Youtube/Republic World)

On being further prodded about his general opinion about politics, Ganguly emphasised, “I don’t think much about politics. I am happy with my life. I do what pleases me. I respect people and expect the same from them… I firmly believe in this policy. I firmly believe that if I belittle someone, I will belittle myself as well. It’s a shadow of your character. I believe in all these values “

Politics is not bad, reiterates Sourav Ganguly

Arnab Goswami then said that several people think of politics as the ‘ultimate profession’, irrespective of their profession. The former Indian captain replied, “Politics is not bad. We had (have) the greatest of leaders in the country who influence the population. So why should politics be bad? Good people should be in politics because it decides your life.” He added that if someone from a different profession joins politics, then, he/she should be happy and content about the decision.

He also dismissed popular outcry over the decision of a non-political public personality to join politics. “I don’t take my decisions immediately, without any forethought,” the cricketing legend said. While Ganguly tried to deflect the topic to his erstwhile profession of cricket, Arnab Goswami asked, “Will you announce any breaking news (about joining politics).” Ganguly replied, “Let time tell. You don’t know. Let’s see where time takes us.”

Sourav Ganguly and the rumours about joining the BJP

Sourav Ganguly is known to share a very cordial relationship with Jay Shah, son of Home Minister Amit Shah. Dona Ganguly, the cricketer’s wife who happens to be a well-known classical dancer, was seen performing at BJP Mahila Morcha’s Durga Puja in Kolkata. Due to the political nature of the BCCI appointment, and the cordial relationship between Ganguly and senior leaders of the party, there are speculations that the popular former cricketer may BJP ahead of the 2021 Assembly Elections in West Bengal.

Trinamool Congress, on the other hand, has ‘advised’ the Dada of Indian cricket to not join politics. However, it remains to be seen whether the rumours have any material in them this time around or it is just another of the numerous occasions in the past when speculations were rife that the Prince of Kolkata would join the BJP.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Will he join politics or won’t he?: ‘It is all about opportunities’, said Sourav Ganguly in his interview with Republic Bangla

OpIndia Staff -
"Politics is not bad. We had (have) the greatest of leaders in the country who influence the population," Sourav Ganguly pointed out.
World

‘Two Pakistani ministers were locked up in a container for 4 hours to pressurise them to vote in favour of Imran Khan’: Maryam Nawaz

OpIndia Staff -
Maryam Nawaz accuses Imran Khan of using illicit means to secure his government from a collapse

China’s two-pronged approach to change global perception while whitewashing its atrocities on Uyghur Muslims

World OpIndia Staff -
With the combined power of influencing intellectuals and prominent people and getting into confrontational mode, China is trying to influence the global perception and whitewashing its atrocities.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi fumes after UP CM Yogi Adityanath calls Secularism the biggest threat to Indian tradition

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Days after Yogi Adityanath termed secularism as the biggest threat facing the country’s traditions, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi raved against Yogi

Assam election: AIUDF releases first list of candidates, declares it will be in ‘friendly’ contest with Congress in 5 minority-dominated seats

Politics OpIndia Staff -
With Assam Assembly elections approaching, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has stitched an alliance with Congress

Women’s Day: Pakistanis denigrate ‘Aurat March’ protestors, label them as vulgar, un-Islamic

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On the occasion of International Women's Day, Pakistani feminists have been organising the 'Aurat March', often drawing criticism from the Islamist fundamentalists.

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

Fact-Check: Has BJP opened a ‘branch’ in Sri Lanka too? Know what is ‘Sri Lanka Bharatiya Janata Party’

OpIndia Staff -
An image has gone viral on the internet with claims that the Bharatiya Janata Party, the ruling political party in India, has launched a 'branch' in Sri Lanka.
Read more
World

Pakistanis offended after China’s Cultural Counsellor of Chinese embassy in Pakistan tweets asking women to remove hijab to ‘see their eyes’

OpIndia Staff -
Zhang Heqing, Chinese official in Pakistan, urged women to remove their hijab so he could see their eyes
Read more
Politics

From Naxalism to ‘Disco Dancer’ to politics: How the death of his brother completely changed Mithun Chakraborty’s life

Anurag -
Mithun Chakraborty left Naxal movement after his brother's tragic death in a freak accidence and ended in the film industry.
Read more
Satire

Woman heard crying in Sonia Gandhi’s house after Delhi Court convicts Ariz Khan in Batla House encounter case

K Bhattacharjee -
A Delhi Court has ruled that Ariz Khan is guilty in the Batla House Encounter case, years after Sonia Gandhi had cried.
Read more
Media

Shekhar Gupta admits that he has been scared to criticise Rahul Gandhi and Congress, Congress leaders prove him right

OpIndia Staff -
Shekhar Gupta criticised the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi for failing to put enough pressure on the Modi government
Read more
Politics

‘Aren’t fake 33 cr Gods enough’: Abusive tweets of AAP MLA go viral, while Netizens demand ouster, MLA peddles ‘hacked theory

OpIndia Staff -
The AAP MLA Virender Singh Kadian then made his account private and later deleted it, in the hopes of not exposing himself further.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,319FansLike
522,606FollowersFollow
23,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com