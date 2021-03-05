The Supreme Court of India has expressed dissatisfaction with the new guidelines for OTT platforms as they do not provide any scope for prosecution. The apex court said that the guidelines have “no teeth” and a law is required to regulate OTT platforms.

The Bench, comprising of Justices Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy, said, “One issue that has cropped up is uncontrolled viewing of scenes in Prime Video. Union of India has issued notified new Rules in this regard. The Rules are in the nature of guidelines with no effective regulation of screening or taking appropriate action.”

“Rules don’t list anything a about appropriate action to be taken against those who don’t abide by the guidelines. Solicitor General has submitted that steps will be taken for the same and it shall be placed before the Court,” it said.

The Court was hearing a matter related to the allegations against Amazon web series ‘Tandav’ of hurting religious sentiments of Hindus. Amazon Prime Video’s India Commercial Head Aparna Purohit was granted interim protection from arrest on the condition that she cooperates with the investigation and appears before the Police as and when summoned.

The Allahabad High Court had earlier refused to grant Purohit’s plea for anticipatory bai observing that there was a growing tendency in the film industry to insult Hindus Gods and Goddessses.