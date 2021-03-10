BJP leader and Member of Parliament Tirath Singh Rawat has been appointed as the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. Tirath Singh Rawat will take oath as the chief minister at 4 pm on Wednesday.

According to the reports, the 56-year-old Tirath Singh Rawat will be replacing Trivendra Rawat as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. Tirat Singh Rawat, an MP from Chaubttakhal, was the chief of the party in Uttarakhand in 2013-15 and served as an MLA from the state in the past.

Tirath Singh Rawat will take oath as the chief minister at 4 pm today. pic.twitter.com/ihhLdjkGRG — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021

Tirath Singh Rawat’s appointment comes a day after Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned after speculation about a leadership change in the state. Tirath Singh Rawat’s name was picked over speculations that prominent candidates, including Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Uttarakhand Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, would be appointed as the new CM of the state.

On Tuesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned from the post of Chief Minister. Earlier, he had met JP Nadda at his residence on Monday evening after the BJP president held two rounds of meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the party’s national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh and general secretary in charge of Uttarakhand Dushyant Gautam.