On March 23, Tripura Police arrested 26-year-old Shamim Ahmed, a leader of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of CPI(M), for allegedly trying to molest an 8-year-old girl. As per reports, he was caught red-handed and sent to jail.

As per reports, Ahmed lured the girl to a park in the Maharani area of Udaipur, Tripura and tried to molest her. The girl started shouting, after which locals gathered at the spot. They saved her from Ahmed and called the cops.

बच्ची के शोर मचाने पर स्थानीय पहुंचे और उन्होंने बच्ची को बचाया। तब से सीपीएम के ये स्थानीय नेता शमीम अहमद फरार चल रहे थे। मगर मुख्यमंत्री श्री @BjpBiplab के नेतृत्व में मुस्तैदी से काम कर रही @Tripura_Police ने फरार शमीम अहमद को कल धर दबोचा। अब वे सलाखों के पीछे है। — Sanjay Mishra (@sanjayswadesh) March 23, 2021

As per reports, Ahmed had managed to flee from the area after locals caught him and had absconded. However, the police had finally arrested him.

Shamim booked under POCSO

Police have filed FIR against Shamim under serious Sections including 354, 506 and Section 8 of the POSCO Act. He was produced before the court. The court sent him to judicial custody till April 6.