Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Home World Indian American Dr Vivek Murthy appointed as United States President Joe Biden's surgeon general....
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Indian American Dr Vivek Murthy appointed as United States President Joe Biden’s surgeon general. Read who he is

As per reports, Dr Murthy had earlier served as the surgeon general during the Obama administration. The Senate reinstated him yet again as the surgeon General with a 57-43 vote.

OpIndia Staff
Indian-American Dr Vivek Murthy appointed as US' top doctor
Joe Biden (left), Dr Vivek Murthy (right), images via New Indian Express and Fierce healthcare
71

43-year-old Indian American named Dr Vivek Murthy was appointed by the Senate as the surgeon general of US President Joe Biden.

As per reports, Dr Murthy had earlier served as the surgeon general during the Obama administration. He had founded several health advocacy groups and helped tackle the opioid crisis in the United States. The Senate reinstated him yet again as the surgeon General with a 57-43 vote.

In a tweet, Dr Murthy said, “I’m deeply grateful to be confirmed by the Senate to serve once again as your Surgeon General. We’ve endured great hardship as a nation over the past year, and I look forward to working with you to help our nation heal and create a better future for our children. “

Recounting his childhood in a video message, the Indian American said, “Years ago, I was inspired to become a doctor by my parents who immigrated to the United States with a few resources. But with a deep belief in the promise of America. They set up a small medical practice in Miami where as a child, I watched them make house calls in the middle of the night. And attend birthdays, funerals and weddings for their patients because they saw them as family.”

“When I became a doctor, I tried to live by the lessons they embodied. To listen first, to treat each patient with dignity and to care for others with both knowledge and compassion. Recognising that both the have the power to heal. These are the lessons that I will bring to my role as the nations’ doctor”, he added. Born in England, Dr Murthy is a graduate of Harvard University. He has founded 2 non-profit organisations, which are focussed on AIDS education in India and the US and training female health workers in rural India.

Dr Vivek Murthy earlier served under the Obama administration

Due to his close political association with ex-President Barack Obama and his advocacy of gun control, the Republicans were wary of Dr Murthy. Owing to the political conflict, the position of surgeon general remained vacant for more than a year during the Obama administration. When Donald Trump took office, Dr Murthy was asked to resign. He was fired on refusing to tender his resignation.

Led the US in the fight against Ebola, Zika virus

Prior to his re-appointment as the surgeon general, Dr Vivek Murthy served as the co-chair of Joe Biden’s Coronavirus advisory Board. CNN reported that he is expected to have an ‘expanded portfolio’ under the new President. He was involved in leading the US during the outbreak of Ebola and Zika virus between 2014 and 2017.

Dr Jerome Adams, who held the post of surgeon general under the Trump administration, announced in January that he was been told to vacate his office. This is despite the fact that his term was set to expire in September this year. Dr Vivek Murthy told the Senate that he would his highest priority would be ending the Coronavirus pandemic.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsdr vivek murthy, who is dr vivek murthy, vivek murthy indian
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

Boulder shooting: ‘Gunman’ Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa became ‘anti-social’ as he was mocked for being Muslim, brother claims

OpIndia Staff -
His brother claimed that Alissa may have become 'anti-social' after his high school bullies 'made fun of his name' and for 'being a Muslim'.
World

Indian American Dr Vivek Murthy appointed as United States President Joe Biden’s surgeon general. Read who he is

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Vivek Murthy was involved in leading the US during the outbreak of Ebola and Zika virus between 2014 and 2017.

Rashmi Thackeray, Maharashtra CM’s wife, tests positive for coronavirus amid unhinged second wave of infection

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Two members of Thackeray family have been found Covid-19 positive so far as Maharashtra is struggling with rising Covid-19 cases.

UGC recommends teaching Idea of Bharat, Asaduddin Owaisi gets furious

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As UGC recommends teaching Hindu civilisation and refers to Islamic invasion as Islamic invasion, Owaisi gets furious

US: Boulder shooter identified as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, had killed 10 people in mass shooting

World OpIndia Staff -
United States Vice President Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris had earlier blamed a 'white man' for the terror attack.

Oxford faculty at the center of Rashmi controversy trivialised sexual harassment, targeted Kangana with vile sexual comments, tweets surface

News Reports T Waraich -
Oxford professor Abhijit Sarkar, who led the Hinduphobic campaign against Rashmi Sawant, found himself embroiled in controversy.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Jihad against an innocent Hindu girl transformed chemical engineer Deepak Tyagi into Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati: Here is his life story

OpIndia Staff -
Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati recently penned an article in which he recounted his journey from being Chemical Engineer Deepak Tyagi to the mahant of the Dasna Devi Temple.
Read more
News Reports

Oxford faculty at the center of Rashmi controversy trivialised sexual harassment, targeted Kangana with vile sexual comments, tweets surface

T Waraich -
Oxford professor Abhijit Sarkar, who led the Hinduphobic campaign against Rashmi Sawant, found himself embroiled in controversy.
Read more
Media

Darr ka mahaul: Why has India’s most honest reporter not been on air for the last 3 days?

Abhishek Banerjee -
Why the radio silence. No black screen. No painted face. And no mimes. Just silence.
Read more
World

US: Boulder shooter identified as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, had killed 10 people in mass shooting

OpIndia Staff -
United States Vice President Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris had earlier blamed a 'white man' for the terror attack.
Read more
News Reports

Bengal: Actress Saayoni Ghosh, TMC candidate from Asansol, forced to run after being harassed by her own party members

OpIndia Staff -
A visibly uncomfortable Saayoni Ghosh pointed fingers at the TMC workers and directed them to keep away from her.
Read more
Opinions

Feminist and ‘activist’ Kavita Krishnan is now cool with rape analogies, because Modi must be maligned

K Bhattacharjee -
'Comedian' Akash Banerjee made a horrendous Nirbhaya rape analogy regarding Mehta's resignation, Kavita Krishnan defended him.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,850FansLike
525,526FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com