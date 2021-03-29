Monday, March 29, 2021
Panic in TMC camp? After raising the EVM bogey, TMC delegation urges EC not to deploy centre forces from BJP ruled states in Bengal

This bizarre request from TMC comes after the first phase of polling where BJP is set to do remarkably well. According to Amit Shah, BJP is set to win 26 out of 30 seats in the first phase of polling where Jhargram and Jangalmahal voted.

TMC wants to keep UP, MP, Bihar armed forces away from West Bengal elections (Image: TOI)
Just after the first phase of polling in West Bengal, TMC seems to be getting jittery about its prospects in the state. After raising the EVM bogey, a delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders have now met Election Commission and urged them not to deploy armed police forces from UP, MP, Bihar, and any other BJP/NDA ruled state.

TMC said in its plea that Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Cabinet Minister of Bihar Syed Sehnawaz Hussain and other BJP leaders are star campaigners in West Bengal elections and MP Police and UP Police report to CM Chouhan and CM Yogi, respectively. Therefore, to ensure no partisan activity during the elections, armed forces from these states or any state where BJP/NDA is in power should not be deployed in West Bengal on election duty.

This bizarre request from TMC comes after the first phase of polling where BJP is set to do remarkably well. According to Amit Shah, BJP is set to win 26 out of 30 seats in the first phase of polling where Jhargram and Jangalmahal voted. The increased panic in the TMC camp seems to be a direct consequence of them losing grip over power in the state.

If pollsters are to be believed, BJP is set to comfortably form the government in the state, wresting power away from Mamata Banerjee led TMC.

It is pertinent to remember that merely a few hours after the voters began to exercise their ballot in the first phase, the jittery Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) had started peddling the ‘EVM hacked’ bogey.

The ruling TMC party, which is, this time, fighting for its survival in the state, took to Twitter to raise the false bogey of ‘EVM malfunctioning’. It said the voters in the Kanthi Dakshin assembly seat have been making a shocking claim that “they voted for TMC but VVPAT showed them the BJP symbol”. It asked the Election commission to immediately look into the matter. “THIS IS SERIOUS! THIS IS UNPARDONABLE!” exclaimed ruling TMC.

Preventive custody of anti-social elements in Purba Medinipur

The residents of Purba Medinipur will cast their votes in the second phase of Assembly Elections in West Bengal. TMC has alleged that BJP workers indulged in large scale violence during the first phase of elections that led to grave injuries to many people. They also alleged that BJP workers were involved in several instances of booth capturing, rigging and jamming. Thus, EC should issue an order to take any such anti-social elements into preventive custody.

Central ministers and leaders from other States are bringing ‘outsiders’ to West Bengal – Subrata Mukherjee

During a press conference after meeting with Election Commission, TMC leader Subrata Mukherjee alleged that the central ministers and leaders from other states are bringing ‘outsiders’ to West Bengal in the name of security.

‘Suvendu Adhikari is harbouring criminals in Nandigram’ – alleged TMC

In a letter to EC, TMC has alleged that BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, a contesting election in Nandigram against Mamata Banerjee, has harboured criminals who are non-residents of Nandigram.

They mentioned five locations in their letter, including hotels, lodges and houses of BJP leaders at Nandakumar High Road, EN Public School in Paloimore, lodges and guest houses in Chandipur, Kali Podo Se’s home, Haripur, Ram Chowk and other locations. They said that local police had been informed about the locations.

Assembly Elections in West Bengal

Phase 1 of the Assembly elections in West Bengal were held on March 27. The next phase of voting will take place on April 1. In the second phase, all eyes will be on Nandigram, where CM Mamata Banerjee is contesting the election against Suvendu Adhikari, who left TMC and joined BJP in December 2020. The elections in West Bengal were divided in eight phases. Results will be announced on May 2.

