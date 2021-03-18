In yet another incident of political violence in West Bengal, BJP MP Arjun Singh’s office-cum-residence at ‘Mazdoor Bhawan’ was attacked with a dozen crude bombs on Wednesday. Blaming the TMC cadre for the attack, Arjun Singh alleged that 15 places were attacked by 3 people and their associates in the Jagaddal area of Bhatpara, North 24 Parganas.

The BJP MP shared a video on Twitter post the attack and claimed local residents are in fear after the bomb attack as there was no support from the local police.

This evening, more than a dozens bombs were hurled at nearby my office-cum-residence ‘Mazdoor Bhawan’.

This attack was done by @AITCofficial goons. The local residents are in fear. Administration should ensure safety of the citizens. @BJP4India @BJP4Bengal @ECISVEEP @blsanthosh pic.twitter.com/7letVArRAU — Arjun Singh (@ArjunsinghWB) March 17, 2021

In another tweet, Arjun Singh shared images and alleged that the perpetrators also tried attacking his vehicle by throwing a bomb in presence of West Bengal Police.

After the bombing incident in the evening near my office-cum-residence, when I returned in the night, bomb was hurled targeting my vehicle and that too in presence of @WBPolice.

Serious condition of lawlessness in the area.

Where is administration?@ECISVEEP @CEOWestBengal pic.twitter.com/4v9HqphaRB — Arjun Singh (@ArjunsinghWB) March 17, 2021

Party national vice president Mukul Roy in a statement to news agency ANI said, “We will approach the Election Commission regarding the incident”.

This is not the first time a BJP leader was attacked in West Bengal. BJP Chief JP Nadda’s convoy was attacked in December where bricks and stones were thrown directed at his vehicle. February witnessed serious attacks on BJP leaders like Firoze Kamal Gazi and Shibaji Singha Roy as well.

The Election Commission has already sent 125 companies of CAPF to the state of West Bengal.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently addressing a rally at Purulia’s Bhangra Nabakunj ground where he promises to work towards the existing water crisis, forced migration and infiltration issues.