Saturday, March 13, 2021
Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha joins Mamata’s TMC, three years after quitting his former party

Prior to the Lok Sabha Elections in 2019, Yashwant Sinha further strengthened his 'secular' credentials when he attended an event organized by a man who blamed RSS for the Mumbai Terror Attacks.

OpIndia Staff
Yashwant Sinha
Image Credit: PTI
Yashwant Sinha, former BJP leader, has joined the Trinamool Congress on Saturday. He was the Union Minister of Finance in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and served as the Minister of External Affairs for a time as well.

His son, Jayant Sinha, is a Minister in the Modi cabinet. Yashwant Sinha sung a familiar hymn at the TMC Bhavan in Kolkata. “The country is facing an unprecedented situation today. The strength of democracy lies in the strength of the institutions of democracy. All these institutions including the judiciary have become weak now,” he said.

He continued, “BJP during Atal Ji’s time believed in consensus but today’s government believes in crushing & conquering. Akalis, BJD have left the BJP. Today, who is standing with BJP?”

Yashwant Sinha had joined hands with Prashant Bhushan initially after quitting the BJP in 2018. Since leaving the party, he had joined the efforts demanding investigation into the procurement of the Rafale jets but the petitions were rejected by the Supreme Court because it lacked merits.

During lockdown, he sat on a dharna and then declared on social media that he had been arrested. Prior to the Lok Sabha Elections in 2019, Yashwant Sinha further strengthened his ‘secular’ credentials when he attended an event organized by a man who blamed RSS for the Mumbai Terror Attacks.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

