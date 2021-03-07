Sunday, March 7, 2021
Home News Reports ‘Your scooter has decided to fall in Nandigram’: PM Modi mocks Mamata Banerjee, turns...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Your scooter has decided to fall in Nandigram’: PM Modi mocks Mamata Banerjee, turns the ‘helping friends’ jibe on its head

PM Modi said that poor people are his friends and he will help them, responding to the constant attack by Rahul Gandhi and others alleging him of helping only his ‘friends’

OpIndia Staff
195

PM Narendra Modi addressed a massive rally in Kolkata today, as part of the campaign for the assembly elections. While the party had estimated that 10 lakh people will attend the rally at the Brigade Parade Ground, reportedly the crowd exceeded that number by a large margin, and the rally organisers had a tough time maintaining discipline at the historic venue.

During his speech, PM Modi took jibes at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee several times. He mentioned that recent electric scooter ride by the CM in protest against the rising fuel prices when she was about the fall. The PM said, ‘when you drove a scooty few days ago, everyone was praying that you remain ok, that you are not injured. It is good that you didn’t fell, else you would have attacked that state where that scooty was manufactured. You would have made that state itself your enemy.’

After that Modi taunted the Mamata Banerjee for changing her constituency from Bawanipur to Nandigram, and said that she will lose her election. ‘Your scooty has turned towards Nandigram instead of going to Bhawanipur’, he said. The PM than added, ‘we wish good for everyone, we don’t want that anyone is injured. But if your scooty has decided to crash in Nandigram, what can we do?’

The prime minister also responded to the constant attack by Rahul Gandhi and others alleging him of helping only his ‘friends’ like Adani and Ambani. He turned the allegation on its head, and said that yes, he helps his friends, adding that poor in the country are his friends. ‘Opposition parties say that I work for my friends, we all know that among whom we spend our childhood, with whom we play, read, they are our true friends. I also grew up in poverty, and that’s why I understand the problems of the poor,’ the PM said. He added that he does not need to read books or watch videos of pictured to know about poverty in the country, because he can feel it by his heart.

‘That is why, I work for my friends, and I will work for my friends’, the PM added. He said that his government has given 90 lakh gas connections to his friends in Bengal, has provided free electricity connection to over 7 lakh friends in Bengal, has made toilets in more than 60 lakh households of his friends in the state. He added that all his friends in West Bengal have been benefited by various schemes of the central govt.

PM Modi said that tea workers are his special friends, as he has special relation with tea. He informed that it has been decided that tea workers will get the benefits of social security schemes.

Continuing with ‘helping his friends’, Modi said that when everyone was troubled by the Coronavirus pandemic, the poor were most affected. He said that when Coronavirus came to the country, he provided free ration, free gas to each of his friends, and deposited crores of Rupees in their bank accounts. In the world the Coronavirus vaccine is expensive, but in India I have arranged for free vaccinations at government hospitals for my friends, he added.

‘brothers and sisters, who are my friends, you are my friends. 130 crore Indians are my friends. Every youth working hard with a dream is my friend, everyone born in a poor hut is my friend. When my friends repay the debt of my friendship, these people have a problem’, the PM saying, referring to people voting for BJP for its welfare schemes. He also added that when he tries to work for his friends, these people try to stop that, referring to the West Bengal government refusing to implement several central schemes in the state.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

From Naxalism to ‘Disco Dancer’ to politics: How the death of his brother completely changed Mithun Chakraborty’s life

Anurag -
Mithun Chakraborty left Naxal movement after his brother's tragic death in a freak accidence and ended in the film industry.
News Reports

‘Your scooter has decided to fall in Nandigram’: PM Modi mocks Mamata Banerjee, turns the ‘helping friends’ jibe on its head

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi said that poor in the country are his friends, adding that he has helped his friends, and will continue to do so

Shyama Prasad Mukherjee smiles from above: What BJP means by ‘Aashol Poriborton’ Narendra Modi makes it clear in Kolkata

Politics K Bhattacharjee -
Prime Minister Modi addressed a massive crowd on Sunday at the historic Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata.

Pakistanis offended after China’s Cultural Counsellor of Chinese embassy in Pakistan tweets asking women to remove hijab to ‘see their eyes’

World OpIndia Staff -
Zhang Heqing, Chinese official in Pakistan, urged women to remove their hijab so he could see their eyes

PM Modi addresses massive rally at Kolkata’s iconic Brigade ground. Watch

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Just hours back, veteran actor Mithun Chakravarty joined the BJP at the Brigade ground where PM Modi will address the rally.

As Mithun Chakravarty joins BJP, memes of his cult film ‘Gunda’ and others flood the internet

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Indian Twitterspace and Mithun fans have gone wild sharing his cult dialogues and fight scenes as he joined the BJP ahead of PM Modi's Kolkata rally.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Kiren Rijiju gives befitting reply to ‘befitting reply queen’ Taapsee Pannu’s boyfriend, who wanted the law to bend to his whims

OpIndia Staff -
Matthias Boe, boyfriend of actress Taapsee Pannu, had appealed to Kiren Rijiju to 'do something' to help the actress.
Read more
News Reports

After IT raids, Taapsee Pannu suffers a meltdown and admits that she was questioned about cash receipts of Rs 5 crores

OpIndia Staff -
Taapsee Pannu attempted to take a sly at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for simply clarifying the facts about the raids
Read more
Politics

‘Does money in Bollywood come from Ganga?’: Shiv Sena mouthpiece claims Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap targeted for supporting ‘farmer protests’

OpIndia Staff -
The Saamana editorial asked why only Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap were targeted and not other Bollywood celebrities.
Read more
Opinions

Indian Govt should ask badminton coach and Taapsee Pannu’s boyfriend Mathias Boe to quietly do his job or quit

Jinit Jain -
Mathias Boe had tweeted tagging Minister Kiren Rijiju, asking him to do 'something' about the IT raids on his girlfriend Taapsee Pannu
Read more
Interviews

Violence in Bengal, election rigging, misgiving of Congress, Abbas Siddiqui, COVID-19 and China: CPI (M) leader Rabin Deb talks to OpIndia

Nupur J Sharma -
Rabin Deb, one of the tallest leaders in West Bengal of the CPI (M) talks to OpIndia ahead of the 2021 elections, TMC and BJP
Read more
News Reports

All you need to know about Elon Musk’s Starlink, which has begun pre-booking in India

OpIndia Staff -
Currently, Elon Musk's SpaceX, of which Starlink is a venture, has already sent 1000 such satellites to the Earth's orbit. In the future, the company plans to expand the number to a network of 12,000 satellites.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,231FansLike
522,408FollowersFollow
23,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com