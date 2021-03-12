Friday, March 12, 2021
Home News Reports Zomato founder issues statement after allegations and counter-allegations between an Instagram influencer and a...
News Reports
Updated:

Zomato founder issues statement after allegations and counter-allegations between an Instagram influencer and a delivery agent: Here is what he said

Clarifying that what he was about to say was just a statement of fact and not an opinion on the case, Deepinder Goyal said that Kamaraj, the delivery agent the Instagram celebrity accused, had a 4.75/5 rating, which is the highest, and has done over 5,000 deliveries for Zomato.

OpIndia Staff
Zomato founder issues statement after allegations and counter-allegations between an Instagram influencer and a delivery person: Here is what he said
Deepinder Goyal
3

On the 11th of March, a delivery agent of the food-delivery app Zomato was booked and arrested for allegedly attacking a Bengaluru-based content creator and ‘Instagram influencer’ named Hitesha Chandranee. Bengaluru police had detained the delivery agent a day after Hitesha Chandranee had taken to Twitter to claim that she was attacked by the delivery executive after an argument over delayed delivery of food order. The delivery agent had made counter-allegations as well. Now, the founder of Zomato, Deepinder Goyal, has issued a statement in the ongoing fiasco.

Goyal took to Twitter to post a short, crisp statement regarding the ‘incident that happened in Bengaluru a few days ago’.

In his statement, Deepinder Goyal said, “Right from the get go, our topmost priority has been to get to the truth. Towards that, we are helping both Hitesha and Kamaraj (our delivery partner) with all the support they need while the investigation is pending. We are also assisting the police in whichever way asked”.

The statement further says that Zomato is in ‘constant touch with Hitesha’ and is also bearing her medical costs. The statement says that they are also helping her with the legal proceedings. The statement further says, “We are also in constant touch with Kamaraj, extending all possible support to make sure both sides of the story come to light and that due process is followed in the spirit of fairness”.

Goyal further informs that while the investigation is on, Zomato is ‘covering his earnings in the interim while there’s an active police investigation’. They are also covering his legal expenses pertaining to the case.

Clarifying that what he was about to say was just a statement of fact and not an opinion on the case, Deepinder Goyal said that Kamaraj, the delivery agent the Instagram celebrity accused, had a 4.75/5 rating, which is the highest, and has done over 5,000 deliveries for Zomato. He also added that he has been with the company for 26 months.

The fiasco so far: Instagram celebrity accuses Zomato delivery agent of assaulting her, Kamaraj said she hit herself and threw a chappal at her after refusing to pay

On Tuesday, a social media influencer named Hitesha Chandranee had shared a video on Instagram to allege that the delivery man attacked her after an argument over a delay in delivery of her food order.

Seen with a bloody injury on her nose, Hitesha claimed that a delivery man barged into her house and assaulted her after she questioned him over late delivery. The woman narrated that she had placed an order around 3:30 pm on March 9, which was supposed to be delivered by 4:30 pm, but she did not receive it on time. Hence, she called Zomato’s customer support and requested them to cancel the order or give her free delivery.

However, the delivery executive has refuted the allegations of Hitesha and said that she was the first to hit him with a slipper, and he had only tried to defend himself. Kamraj added that the accuser had hit herself with the door in the scuffle where she was trying to hit him with a slipped and he was defending himself.

Narrating his ordeal, Kamaraj said that as he reached Hitesha’s apartment door, he handed her the food and was expecting her to pay him, as she had opted for cash on delivery mode of payment. Kamaraj said that he immediately apologised since the delivery was delayed due to traffic and bad roads. 

“However, she was very rude from the outset. She asked me, ‘Why are you late?’ I replied apologetically, as there were road blocks due to ongoing civic works, and there were traffic jams as well.  But she kept on insisting that the order has to be delivered within 45-50 minutes. I am working on this job for more than two years, and this is the first time that I have had to go through this kind of ordeal,” said Kamaraj.

As per Kamaraj, Hitesha took the food but refused to pay for the order. She said she was talking with Zomato chat support. Fearing that he will lose money, he requested Hitesha to pay for the order. 

“At this point, she called me a ‘slave’ and then she started shouting ‘What can you do?’ In the meantime, Zomato support told me that they had cancelled the order from their end based on her request, and I asked her to return the food, but she did not cooperate,” Kamaraj disclosed.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Protesting farmers stay in tents, two ‘farmer leaders’ stay in 3-star hotel with bill worth lakhs paid by scam-accused hotel owner: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The two farmer leaders, Balbir Singh Rajewal and Kulwant Singh Sandh, are two amongst 40 farmer leaders who have been spearheading this movement
News Reports

Akhilesh Yadav heckles journalists, his supporters and security personnel assault and shove them: Here is what we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
Samajwadi Party spokesperson Juhie Singh labelled the victims as 'actors'. She also shared a photo of the injured Fareed Shamsi and wrote, "Wow, the group of CM's advisors, your acting performance was great."

NDTV pats itself on the back because it did better than a Hindi channel in the United Kingdom: Here is what happened

Media OpIndia Staff -
NDTV on the 11th of March took to Twitter to pat itself on the back for doing a remarkable job in terms of TRP - in the UK.

“Undignified to even respond to allegations”: Election Commission issues stern response to TMC’s letter on ‘attack’ on Mamata Banerjee

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Election Commission said that the memorandum submitted to it by TMC leaders is full of insinuations and averments

How Congress supporter lied, used wrong RTI response to allege Amit Shah was lying about bomb factories in Bengal

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Saket Gokhale used MHA reply to his RTI query on Khalistanis in farmer protests as the reply to query on bomb factories in West Bengal

‘Let’s see what the voters will think’: Here is why TMC sees an opportunity where others see a meme

Opinions Nupur J Sharma -
On the 10th of March, Mamata Banerjee alleged that she had been attacked. The CM alleged four-five people deliberately pushed her, after which she fell down and suffered an injury on her leg.

Recently Popular

Satire

After cutting off ties with British Royal family, Meghan Markle to join the BJP

Nirwa Mehta -
Meghan will now contest the 2024 US Presidential elections against another woman of colour, Kamala Harris on BJP ticket.
Read more
News Reports

USA: Abusive woman passenger threatens to sue Uber after getting banned, gets banned from Lyft too

OpIndia Staff -
Ride-hailing service Lyft has said that they are removing the said woman from their community and will not let her use their cabs. Interestingly, the woman had in a video, stated that she prefers Lyft.
Read more
Social Media

Bengaluru: Instagram celebrity claims that Zomato delivery executive broke her nose after argument, he says she threw a chappal at him

OpIndia Staff -
Bengaluru-based Hitesha Chandranee said a Zomato delivery executive assaulted her after argument over delayed delivery
Read more
News Reports

‘Mamata Banerjee injured after open door of her car hit a pillar, allegation of pushed by 4-5 people false’: Claim eyewitnesses in Nandigram

OpIndia Staff -
Eyewitnesses in Nandigram said that Mamata Banerjee had kept her door open to greet people, and a pillar had hit the door injuring her
Read more
News Reports

India downgraded by around 25 unknown ‘experts’ working for an organisation advised by JNU leftist and Pakistani politician: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Democracy 2021 report by Swedish organisation V-Dem had downgraded India from a democracy to electoral autocracy
Read more
Crime

Gruesome murder of 14-year-old Hindu boy Mahesh Kolli by the family of his Muslim friend: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
The incident was first reported on February 27 after the villagers recovered a dead body in the Bhima river a few kilometres away from the village. Mahesh Kolli was missing from February 22.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,347FansLike
523,190FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com