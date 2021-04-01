Thursday, April 1, 2021
Home News Reports Abohar BJP MLA assault case: Over 20 lawyers come in support of the accused,...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Abohar BJP MLA assault case: Over 20 lawyers come in support of the accused, offer free legal aid

Earlier, the Police had filed a case against Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU-Sidhupur) Muktsar president Sukhdev Singh and 26 others for an attempt to murder BJP MLA Arun Narang at Malout town.

OpIndia Staff
Attack and assault against Arun Narang: 20 lawyers form Bathinda and Muktsar offer free legal aid to accused
At least 20 lawyers to provide free legal aid to accused who attacked BJP MLA Arun Narang
218

At least 20 lawyers from Bathinda and Muktsar districts in Punjab have come forward to support the accused in Abohar BJP MLA Arun Narang assault case. They have offered free legal aid to all the accused. Earlier, the Police had filed a case against Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU-Sidhupur) Muktsar president Sukhdev Singh and 26 others for an attempt to murder BJP MLA Arun Narang at Malout town.

Narang was attacked, assaulted, and stripped by the alleged protesters present when he came to attend a press conference organized by BJP to highlight failures of the Congress-led Punjab government. His clothes were torn, and ink was thrown on him. The incident has been widely criticized.

‘Police deliberately did not take measures to avoid attack’ alleged advocate Mander

Ajitpal Singh Mander, President Rampura Phul Bar Association, is one of the advocates who offered free legal aid to the accused. While talking to The Indian Express, he said that across the country, there is a mob mentality. The administration and Police are responsible for ensuring no mob gathers at any sensitive event. “Police deliberately did not take any measures. And even if a mob had gathered, Police should have ensured that it was dispersed. It is a failure of state machinery,” he added. Blaming BJP leaders for the provocative statements, he added that the Police should have been pro-active when there is an environment of hatred against them.

He further said that Section 307 (murder attempt) is wrongly applied in the FIR. Instead, it should have been a case under Section 355 (assault or criminal force intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation). He claimed tearing someone clothes and throwing ink is “not an attempt to murder”. Mander is also a member of the Kisan Lawyer’s Forum that is providing legal aid to the accused of the January 26 Red Fort riots.

‘It is unclear who did it’ – Advocate Sandhu

The former deputy district attorney, Fateh Singh Sandhu, claimed that it is unclear who had initiated the attack and why it happened. “I don’t know the facts. What I know at this stage is that it was known that there is going to be a press conference (by Narang), and there was a large police presence with ranking police officials. And the police officials, among other things, were armed with batons. And despite that, such a thing happened,“ he said.

Iqbal Singh Buttar also claimed the same. He said the three persons from Bodiwala village were not indulged in any violence. “Some miscreants might be involved in this,” he added. His claims were supported by Kuljinder Singh Sandhu, President, Gidderbaha Bar Association, who called the incident unfortunate. He also supported the three accused from Bodiwala village and alleged they were not part of the agitation.

Sandhu further raised questions on MLA Narang and asked when Police had issued an advisory not to hold any such event why he went ahead and reached the venue.

‘Arun Narang cannot be finished like this’ – Abohar BJP MLA

On Tuesday, MLA Narang alleged that Police did not use any force to protect him. He thanked the people of Abohar and his family and said that it was their good wishes that saved him from the violent mob. “They tried to kill me mentally, to finish me sentimentally. Seeing your support, I am fully sure that Arun Narang cannot be finished like this. I will neither end mentally nor physically. I will go to every place to tell the functioning of the Police and this government,” he added.

Police advised BJP to shift the venue – said SP

In the FIR registered based on the complaint of SP Gurmail Singh, Muktsar, it was mentioned that he had told Muktsar BJP president Gora Phutela and Malout in-charge of BJP Sita Ram and other BJP leaders to shift the venue. Still, they anyway came for the press conference. When OpIndia reached out to MLA Narang, he said that as soon as he stepped out of the vehicle, around 250-300 protesters attacked him. According to the FIR, Muktsar BKU (Sidhupur) president Sukhdev Singh, block president Lakhan Pal Sharma, general secretary Nirmal Singh and several others were involved in the attack.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsArun Narang attack, Abohar MLA attack, Punjab government
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Stones pelted on Dalits by Muslims on Holi in Saraiya, Varanasi, eyewitness says women, too, indulged in violence

रवि अग्रहरि -
According to media reports, a case has been registered under section 147, 149, 323, 504, 336, 352 of the IPC and other relevant sections of the SC/ST Act. Two men, Azim and Aseem, have been arrested.
News Reports

Second phase voting in Bengal: Violence reported from several areas, BJP leader’s car attacked in Keshpur

OpIndia Staff -
In Keshpur, BJP leader Tanmay Ghosh' car was vandalised, allegedly by TMC goons.

Muslims reluctant to get vaccinated, various parts of India get poor response to COVID-19 vaccination in Muslim-dominated areas

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Tablighi Jamaat event was one of the first 'single source' super spreader event in March 2020 for coronavirus in India.

Canada: Protesters opposing farm laws disrupt Holi celebrations in Edmonton, Khalistani flags spotted

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Anti-farm laws protesters raising Khalistani slogans disrupt Holi celebrations by the Indian community in Alberta, Canada.

Aam Aadmi Party passes off pics of different locations of Chandni Chowk as ‘before and after’ pic

Social Media Nirwa Mehta -
Aam Aadmi Party thinks everyone's intelligence level is that of their supporters.

Ministry of Finance withdraws order reducing interest rates for Small Savings Schemes

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Earlier on Wednesday, the ministry had issued orders reducing interest rates for first quarter of the new financial year starting 1st April 2021.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Picking up broom and cleaning will not make you less of a Darbari’: Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife urges men to help women in household...

OpIndia Staff -
Rivaba Jadeja's appeal to men to help women in household chores has not gone too well with some people.
Read more
News Reports

Mob barges into Machhindranath temple and chants ‘Allahu Akbar’ to disrupt aarti, reports Shiv Sena mouthpiece: Know the story behind viral video

Jinit Jain -
A mob of 50-60 Muslim mob burst into the Machhindranath temple and tried to stop Hindu devotees from performing the annual aarti.
Read more
Politics

Mamata losing Nandigram, says leaked image of Prashant Kishor’s internal survey, TMC cries foul

OpIndia Staff -
Last week, various opinion polls had suggested that the BJP has fair chance of forming government in West Bengal and Banerjee is set to lose Nandigram.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Muslim mob stops Hindus from celebrating Holika Dahan in Akola, pours water to douse the ritualistic fire

OpIndia Staff -
A Muslim mob stopped Hindus in Akola district of Maharashtra from burning the pyre during Holika Dahan on eve of Holi
Read more
News Reports

Ajaz Khan, who has now been arrested by NCB, had mocked Arnab Goswami after he spoke about the Bollywood drug nexus case

OpIndia Staff -
Ajaz Khan was arrested by the NCB earlier today in connection with its investigation into the Bollywood drug nexus.
Read more
News Reports

Bihar farmer grows a unique vegetable that costs Rs 1 lakh per kg and is used in treating diseases like cancer and TB

OpIndia Staff -
The vegetable is called 'hop-shoots' and it has a number of uses beverages making to medicines and skin treatments.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,052FansLike
526,692FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com