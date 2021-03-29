On March 28, the Punjab Police filed a case against Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU-Sidhupur) Muktsar president Sukhdev Singh and 26 others for an attempt to murder BJP MLA Arun Narang at Malout town. As per reports, Narang was attacked by the alleged protestors present at the scene where he went for a press conference.

As soon as he got out of his car, Arun Narang was brutally thrashed, and his clothes were torn off. The BJP workers and Police present at the scene somehow managed to save him. He was taken to Civil Hospital, Abohar for preliminary treatment.

Police have so far arrested four people identified as Surjit Singh, Nem Pal Singh, Baldev Singh (Bodhiwala Kharak Village) and Gurmeet Singh (Khan Kalan). When OpIndia reached out to MLA Narang, he said that FIR had been registered against the culprits and the party will take the necessary action as per the law. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has claimed that the farmers were not behind the attack.

FIR against 27 persons

As per reports, a case was registered based on a complaint by Superintendent of Police (SP) Gurmail Singh against Muktsar BKU (Sidhupur) president Sukhdev Singh, block president Lakhan Pal Sharma, general secretary Nirmal Singh and 24 other members. The Police also book 250 other unidentified persons. The case was registered under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 307, 353, 186, 188, 332, 342, 506, 148 and 149 at the Malout Police Station.

According to D Sudarvizhi, senior superintendent of Police (SSP), Muktsar, the case against 27 persons was registered based on the video footage they acquired. Four out of the 27 booked have been arrested so far. Jaspal Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, said that they had contacted Narang and other BJP leaders twice on Saturday. However, they did not file any complaint. He said, “A case was registered on the complaint of SP Gurmail Singh, who also sustained injuries in the attack. We have recorded Narang’s statement today. Four farmer union members, who were involved in the attack on MLA, were arrested. However, BKU leaders are on the run. Raids are on to arrest them.”

BJP leaders questioned the law and order situation in Punjab

Punjab BJP leader Anil Sarin said that around 300 protesters attacked Arun Narang and ransacked the party office. He further alleged that the attack was sponsored by the Congress government. “Law and order have collapsed in the state. Captain Amarinder Singh should step down on moral grounds,” he added.

SP claims he had warned BJP leaders

In a statement issued by SP Gurmail Singh, he said that BJP leaders were warned about the volatile situation. He said,” I was appointed security in-charge for the event. Around 3 pm, Lakhan Pal Sharma and Nirmal Singh led 250-300 unidentified persons to protest in front of the BJP office. After assessing the situation, I sent an SMS to Muktsar BJP chief Rajesh Pathela and Malout BJP president Sita Ram, informing them not to come to the office due to security reasons. I requested them to change the venue of the programme. Yet Narang, along with the others, reached the BJP office, but when he tried to enter, the protesters strongly opposed him, and the Police took them inside a shop.”

He further added that MLA Narang was provided with regular updates about the situation, and the control room was asked for additional force. Meanwhile, the number of protesters kept on increasing at the spot. When additional force reached there, he talked to the protesters who had assured him they would return after staging a protest. SP also told them that the BJP MLA had cancelled the programme in order to disperse them.

Protesters attacked Police with an intent to murder – alleged SP

SP Singh said that when the Police tried to take the MLA out of the shop after making necessary arrangements, protesters led by Lakhan Pal and Nirmal Singh attacked Narang and other leaders from BJP. The Police tried to save them that further irked the protesters, and they attacked the Police team. “The protesters attacked the Police also with the intention to murder. Police personnel, including me, sustained injuries during the incident,” he added. The SP is currently admitted to a hospital in Malout for treatment.