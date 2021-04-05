Monday, April 5, 2021
Home News Reports 'Bring back my husband as you brought WC Abhinandan': Missing Jawan's wife appeals to...
FeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

‘Bring back my husband as you brought WC Abhinandan’: Missing Jawan’s wife appeals to PM Modi after Naxal attack

In the deadliest terrorist attack of 2021, a group of 400 Naxals ambushed a massive operation that included the STF, DRG and District Force of the Chhattisgarh Police, the CRPF and its elite COBRA unit.

OpIndia Staff
Chhattisgarh Maoist attack: Wife of missing Jawan appeals for help to PM Modi
Meenu Manhas (left), jawan martyred (right), images via ANI
7

On Monday (April 5), the wife of missing Jawan Rakesh Singh Manhas has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the safe return of her husband. Manhas is believed to have been captured by the Maoists following the deadly encounter with the security personnel along the border of Bijapur-Sukma district in Chattisgarh.

In a heart-warming appeal, the wife of the captured jawan, Meenu Manhas, said, “I want to request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah to bring back my husband. Wherever he is, I appeal to you to bring him back. If he is safe, bring him back somehow. I request Modiji to bring him back like he brought Wing Commander Abhinandan from Pakistan.”

“I last talked to my husband on Friday at 9:30 pm. He told me that he was going for his duty and will talk to me the following day. No one is giving us any information. We have called the control room but they assured us that we will be given information soon. But it has been two days now. We are relying on the news for now. I appeal to PM Modi to ensure his freedom,” the woman broke into tears.

The encounter between security personnel and Maoists in Chattisgarh

In the deadliest terrorist attack of 2021, a group of 400 Naxals ambushed a massive operation that included the STF, DRG and District Force of the Chhattisgarh Police, the CRPF and its elite COBRA unit. The teams were deployed in the forests of Chhattisgarh for a search and destroy anti-Naxalite operation along the border of Bijapur-Sukma district.

It was during this operation that the security teams of around 1500 personnel were ambushed by 400 Naxalites from three sides- led by the most-wanted Maoist commander and leader of the ‘People’s Liberation Guerilla Army’- Hidma. The close encounter between the Naxalites and security forces lasted for four hours in which the Naxalites rained bullets from light machine guns.

A group of Maoists chopped off a security official’s hand before killing him and fled the scene with weapons, including bulletproof jackets, guns, ammunition, as well as his shoes. Some security officials were martyred due to dehydration. The attack by Naxalites which resulted in the martyrdom of 22 Jawans and injured 32 others, is believed to be a trap laid by the Maoists. One Jawan has been missing in action.

A senior official informed, “…There are clear signs that the Maoists know we are listening to their code. We are being played. The kind of fire we came under, and the positions they took, show it was well-planned. They knew we would find nothing at the spot and would return. When our team did, they were waiting, with a very little escape route for our men.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMaoist attack Bijapur
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Bring back my husband as you brought WC Abhinandan’: Missing Jawan’s wife appeals to PM Modi after Naxal attack

OpIndia Staff -
The deadly Maoist ambush on security personnel led to the martyrdom of 22 jawans, and injuries to 32 others.
News Reports

UP police team on its way to bring notorious gangster Mukhtar Ansari from Punjab by road

OpIndia Staff -
The Supreme Court had last month ordered Punjab government to transfer Mukhtar Ansari from Punjab to Uttar Pradesh's Banda Jail.

100 crore vasooli case: Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh resigns after HC orders CBI probe against him

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has written to CM Thackeray that he is stepping down from post due to the HC orders of CBI probe against him.

Maharashtra lockdown: Restaurants, eateries trying to pick themselves up after 2020 get a death sentence

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
Anurag Katriar, the president of National Restaurants Association of India has expressed that the present restrictions will make it difficult for restaurants to survive.

Fact check: Did UP CM Yogi Adityanath use abusive words as claimed in viral video

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
As per the government sources, the last three seconds of the video have been manipulated.

45 crew members of Ram Setu movie test positive for COVID-19 the day Akshay Kumar gets hospitalised for coronavirus

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Versatile actor Akshay Kumar had tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday

Recently Popular

Media

Rajdeep Sardesai receives multiple awards for ‘best journalism’ after he was kicked off air for sharing fake news

OpIndia Staff -
Propagandist-in-Chief Rajdeep Sardesai received multiple awards at the ENBA Awards on Saturday.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact check: Did UP CM Yogi Adityanath use abusive words as claimed in viral video

OpIndia Staff -
As per the government sources, the last three seconds of the video have been manipulated.
Read more
News Reports

Temple cleaning drive: A nationwide initiative of Kapil Mishra’s Hindu Ecosystem

OpIndia Staff -
Kapil Mishra said that the members of Hindu Ecosystem will go to a temple every month and provide 'seva' in form of cleaning, maintenance or whatever services temple administration required.
Read more
WTF News

Iraq: Baby born with three penises, creates history

OpIndia Staff -
In 2015, a baby born in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, had three penises, of which two had erectile tissue. His anus was also absent.
Read more
Politics

Twitter allows death threat by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to remain on its platform despite numerous calls to remove it: Details

OpIndia Staff -
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan called for the beheading of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati in a tweet on Saturday morning.
Read more
World

Here’s why despite Indian media’s best efforts, Kamala Harris will never be as popular among Indians as Tulsi Gabbard

K Bhattacharjee -
Tulsi Gabbard is largely credited for putting an end to the presidential bid of Vice President Kamala Harris.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
527,524FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com