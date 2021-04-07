A 22-year-old Youth League activist of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) succumbed to his injuries after a clash broke out in the Koothuparamba constituency, North Kerala on Tuesday over allegations of bogus voting, as per a Deccan Herald report.

As per reports, Mansur, the youth activist in IUML, and his brother Muhasin got into an argument with the CPM workers at 08:30 pm on April 6 after voting, over an attempt to cast bogus votes. After the argument, CPM workers hurled bombs near the residence of the two brothers and barged into their house. As the violent workers tried to attack Muhasin, Mansur tried to stop the assailants during which he sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a private hospital in Kozhikode.

Mansur then succumbed to his injuries in the hospital early in the morning yesterday.

Police informed that Mansur’s brother, a UDF poll agent, was also injured in the clash. The IUML has alleged that a group of CPI(M) workers after creating a ruckus by hurling bombs near the residence of the two brothers, attacked them with sharp weapons.

A CPM worker has been taken into custody in connection with the murder and the police have received details of 11 more persons who were involved in the brutal attack.

The Youth League, a youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), is a key ally of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). No statement on the incident has been released by any Congress leader yet.

It is interesting to note that the CPI(M) which is being blamed for this killing and violence is Congress’s ally in the state of West Bengal.

In Koothuparamba constituency in Kerala’s Kannur district, CPM ally LJD’s KP Mohanan and IUML’s Pottankandy Abdullah were in a close contest.

Congress-Left Alliance in West Bengal:

After a disastrous experiment in 2016, the Left and Congress have once again joined hands for the 2021 Assembly elections in West Bengal due to the sheer lack of options. What seems to be a fight between TMC and BJP, the Left and the Congress are trying to keep themselves relevant in the ongoing elections with this alliance. The Left-Congress-ISF have come together to take on TMC and BJP with the Left Front fielding candidates in 165 constituencies, Congress in 92, and ISF in 37 constituencies.

Experts suggest that the Left has lost whatever little credibility was left after it shook hands with the Indian Secular Front (ISF).

On the other hand, Congress leading the United Democratic Front in Kerala is fighting the CPI(M) along with other alliance parties such as IUML, Kerala Congress, and others.

The Congress has been called out for its deceit and failure to stand by its ideology time and again. The dichotomy has left the Congress leadership speechless. In spite of being prodded by the opposition parties on their alliance, Congress has chosen to remain silent on the issue.