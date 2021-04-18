Filmmaker Hansal Mehta is surely not having his best time on social media platform Twitter. After mocking the sadhus of Kumbh Mela, Mehta on Sunday posed a question asking if Pakistan was performing as bad as India in terms of the new coronavirus cases. Of course his attempt was to assert that the conditions in Pakistan were better than in India.

To this, a netizen was quick to offer a first class one way ticket to Pakistan if Mehta agreed to move out of the country permanently since he considered the situation in our neighboring country to be better.

Screenshot of Hansal Mehta’s banter with a Twitter user

To his Mehta asked the user to book his ticket instantly and offered to share his bank details in case the user was willing to transfer the amount for the ticket.

The user then put the condition that Mehta would have to pay him 10 times the ticket amount if chose to return back from Pakistan.

The banter continued with Mehta asking him to transfer the money first and put conditions later.

To everyone’s surprise, the user actually booked the ticket from Mumbai to Dubai and Dubai to Pakistan for the 20th of April under Hansal Mehta’s name.

Screenshot of Dev’s tweet with the booked ticket

Here’s the full image of the ticket shared by the user.

Ticket booked by twitter user for Hansal Mehta’s trip to Pakistan

The netizens however are still waiting for a reply from the filmmaker.

Speaking the language of the left media, Hansal Mehta the famed filmmaker shared an old image of the Kumbh Mela’s congregation and mocked the sadhus.

Hansal Mehta sharing an old 2019 image as current Kumbh image

However, Hansal Mehta has since made his account private.

Hansal Mehta’s Twitter account made private

Mehta’s flight to Pakistan via Dubai is scheduled for 20th April, 2021. We shall keep you posted if Mehta goes to Pakistan or will he register his name in long list of paper tigers.