Friday, April 23, 2021
Worried because his hens stopped laying eggs, a poultry farmer in Pune approaches police

Police did not have to register an FIR in this regard as the concerned manufacturer agreed to pay the compensation to owners of three to four poultry farms who also faced this issue.

Representational Image of a poultry farm (credit: India Today)
While the public, in general, is most worried about the rising surge of Coronavirus cases in the country at the moment, a poultry farmer in Pune, Maharashtra has been getting sleepless nights after his hens have stopped laying eggs. The farmer has sought help from the Pune police in this regard.

Hens stopped laying eggs after eating poultry feed from one Ahmednagar company, poultry farmer in Pune complained

The farmer has claimed that hens at his farm have stopped laying eggs after consuming the feed manufactured by a particular firm. He stated in his complaint that he had purchased the poultry feed from a company based in the neighbouring Ahmednagar district of the state.

“The complainant is a poultry farm owner. He and at least four other poultry farm owners in his area also faced the same issue, following which he submitted a complaint to us,” said Rajendra Mokashi, senior police inspector, Loni Kalbhor police station.

Mokashi furthered that the poultry farm owner “mentioned in the application that after consuming that feed, hens at his farm have stopped laying eggs.” The inspector added that the police consulted the block level animal husbandry officer in Ahmednagar over this issue.

Ahmednagar company agrees to compensate, no FIR filed

“The official told us that it is a common phenomenon that sometimes a particular feed does not suit hens and they stop laying eggs after consuming it,” said Mokashi.

He furthered that the police did not have to register an FIR in this regard as the concerned manufacturer agreed to pay the compensation to owners of three to four poultry farms who also faced this issue.

“We also spoke to the concerned poultry farm manufacturer who told us to have received similar complaints about the feed from some other customers as well. The manufacturer assured us they would take back the feed and offer the compensation to the affected farmers for their losses,” Mokashi said.

Once hens are fed the old feed, they started laying eggs again, the Pune police official confirmed.

The concern of the Pune based poultry farmer was, however, justified as the demand for eggs and poultry is on the rise because of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

