Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cancelled his rallies in West Bengal on the 23rd of April. Instead, he will be chairing high-level meetings to help combat the Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will address four rallies on Friday.

Mamata Banerjee, over the course of the past 3 months, has not attended even a single meeting between Chief Ministers and the Prime Minister. She skipped both the meetings, one in March and another in April, and busied herself in campaigning for the elections instead.

CM Mamata Banerjee's plan tomorrow:



1. Durgapur Jansabha at 11:00AM



2. Jamuria Jansabha at 12:00 PM



3. Asansol Dakshin Jansabha at 1:00 PM &



4. Nanoor Jansabha at 2:00 PM.



Meanwhile, PM has cancelled all his 4 rallies tom to focus on #COVIDEmergency2021 .#WestBengalPolls — Anindya (@AninBanerjee) April 22, 2021

Prime Minister Modi will address a meeting between Chief Ministers of high burden states at 10 a.m. Mamata Banerjee is expected to skip that meeting as well.

While the ‘intelligentsia’ has been extremely critical of political rallies by the BJP, it has chosen to give other political parties a free pass. Thus, while Narendra Modi has cancelled his rallies in West Bengal in light of the surging Covid-19 cases in the state, Banerjee appears to be at perfect ease to continue her campaign unabated.

All political parties, the Congress party, Trinamool Congress and the CPI(M), and not just the BJP, have been campaigning heavily and gathering huge crowds amidst the ongoing elections in West Bengal.