Thursday, April 22, 2021
Home Editor's picks Prime Minister Modi cancels political rallies on 23rd April in West Bengal, to hold...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Prime Minister Modi cancels political rallies on 23rd April in West Bengal, to hold a high-level meeting to review COVID-19 situation

Prime Minister Modi informed that he will be holding a high-level meeting to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country.

OpIndia Staff
Prime Minister cancels rallies in West Bengal, to hold a high-level meeting to review COVID-19 situation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
118

Amidst the raging second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and informed that he was cancelling his political engagements in West Bengal tomorrow (23rd April).

Prime Minister Modi also informed that he will be holding a high level meeting to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country.

For the last few weeks, India has been grappling with a resurgent coronavirus outbreak that threatens to overwhelm the country’s health care system. States across the country, particularly Maharashtra and Delhi, started reporting an alarming spike in the daily new cases, contributing immensely to the rising tally of the COVID-19 cases. 

Over 2.5 lakh new coronavirus cases are being reported for the last few days, the highest since the start of the pandemic last year. Hospitals across the country, especially in the hotspot regions, are swarmed with patients infected with the virus and the health complications it brings in its wake.

Consequently, the country’s health care infrastructure came under tremendous strain as the number of people seeking medical intervention to combat COVID-19 grew exponentially. Unavailability of isolation and ICU beds, shortages of oxygen supplies and vital medicinal drugs such as Remdesivir were reported from several parts of the country.

Amidst the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, West Bengal polls saw all political parties holding political rallies. While a political slug fest broke out, it was proved that not just the BJP, but other political parties including TMC and CPIM were holding massive rallies in West Bengal as the state votes in 8 phases.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Editor's picks

Prime Minister Modi cancels political rallies on 23rd April in West Bengal, to hold a high-level meeting to review COVID-19 situation

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the raging second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and informed that he was cancelling his political engagements in West Bengal tomorrow
News Reports

Indian Air Force, Railways step in to transport oxygen cylinders, essential medicines to combat COVID-19

OpIndia Staff -
In a recent virtual meeting, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh was briefed about the measures taken by the Armed Forces in order to combat COVID-19

Congress’ attack against Covishield continues, now spreads fake news of ‘one vaccine, 3 rates’ from official Twitter handle

Fact-Check Sanghamitra -
The previous low price was a part of SII's commitment to GOI and some other countries for sharing the risk of production. After the current 'under contract' 110 million doses are delivered, SII will sell to GOI at Rs 400 per dose, same as states.

Shekhar Gupta’s ThePrint gives space to Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to spread falsehoods over Coronavirus pandemic

Media OpIndia Staff -
Despite publishing a PTI report detailing the Central Government's warning to Chhattisgarh in January, ThePrint fails to pushback against CM Baghel's claims.

NDTV journalist Gargi Rawat Ansari shows how she is willing to sacrifice human lives so propaganda continues to reign supreme

Media OpIndia Staff -
NDTV journalist Gargi Rawat Ansari is married to Yusuf Ahmad Ansari, the great-grandson of former Congress President Mukhtar Ahmad Ansari

Cipla issues caution against Remdesivir scammers: Preying on the vulnerable and how you can save yourself

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Cipla has issued an advisory for the public to beware of the scammers who are defrauding people on pretext of arranging Remdesivir injections

Recently Popular

News Reports

After lobbying for foreign vaccines, Rahul Gandhi calls Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla ‘Modi’s friend’, claims few industrialists will earn profit from vaccine

OpIndia Staff -
After relentless attack on Ambani and Adani, Rahul Gandhi now targets Adar Poonawalla, calls him Modi's friend
Read more
News Reports

No masks, abuses and ruckus: How a Shiv Sena corporator abuses power to threaten doctors on duty

OpIndia Staff -
The doctors of Bhagwati Hospital have threatened to resign after being humiliated by the Shiv Sena corporator.
Read more
News Reports

Priyanka Gandhi’s Twitter faux pas, takes three attempts for condolence tweet

OpIndia Staff -
At 10:38 AM, four minutes after her first tweet, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted correct condolence message to correct intended recipient on third attempt.
Read more
News Reports

Sitaram Yechury’s son passes away due to Covid-19

OpIndia Staff -
The CPI(M) General Secretary in his tweet thanked all the medical staff who treated his son Ashish Yechury
Read more
News Reports

AAP supported farmer protests hampering war against Covid-19, oxygen supplier writes to GOI saying tankers delayed due to roadblocks by protestors

OpIndia Staff -
Inox Air Products said that they are facing delays in Delhi while transporting oxygen due to road blockades by the farmer protestors
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat Congress leader gets schooled by Reliance Group President for trying to shame company over oxygen supply

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader tries to shame Mukesh Ambani for helping Maharashtra with oxygen and not Gujarat, Reliance fact-checks
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,080FansLike
531,400FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com