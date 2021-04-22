Amidst the raging second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and informed that he was cancelling his political engagements in West Bengal tomorrow (23rd April).

Tomorrow, will be chairing high-level meetings to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation. Due to that, I would not be going to West Bengal. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2021

Prime Minister Modi also informed that he will be holding a high level meeting to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country.

For the last few weeks, India has been grappling with a resurgent coronavirus outbreak that threatens to overwhelm the country’s health care system. States across the country, particularly Maharashtra and Delhi, started reporting an alarming spike in the daily new cases, contributing immensely to the rising tally of the COVID-19 cases.

Over 2.5 lakh new coronavirus cases are being reported for the last few days, the highest since the start of the pandemic last year. Hospitals across the country, especially in the hotspot regions, are swarmed with patients infected with the virus and the health complications it brings in its wake.

Consequently, the country’s health care infrastructure came under tremendous strain as the number of people seeking medical intervention to combat COVID-19 grew exponentially. Unavailability of isolation and ICU beds, shortages of oxygen supplies and vital medicinal drugs such as Remdesivir were reported from several parts of the country.

Amidst the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, West Bengal polls saw all political parties holding political rallies. While a political slug fest broke out, it was proved that not just the BJP, but other political parties including TMC and CPIM were holding massive rallies in West Bengal as the state votes in 8 phases.