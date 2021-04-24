The official Twitter account of the Russian Embassy in Belarus today took a swipe at Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis with a penis jibe after he expressed his solidarity with Czechia and expelled two employees of the Embassy of Russia.

“#smalldipenergy or #smalldickenergy—the choice is yours,” the Russian Embassy in Belarus tweeted.

Source: Twitter

The Russian Embassy’s tweet was in response to Landsbergis’ tweet in which he extended his support to other east European countries and announced the expulsion of two Russian diplomats for their incompatible behaviour.

“Together with #Latvia and #Estonia #Lithuania decided to show solidarity with #Czechia and expel two employees of the Embassy of #Russia for their activities incompatible with their diplomatic status,” the Member of Parliament of Lithuania tweeted.

This did not sit well with the Russian Embassy in Belarus, which took to Twitter to make a nasty penis jibe against him. The netizens, however, are having a field day after Russian Embassy’s insulting remark for the Lithuanian Foreign Affairs minister.

“#smalldickenergy being thrown around this Saturday morning,” said one of the Twitter users.

Another commented: “Russians being Russians.”

Taking a dig at Russia, Washington Post journalist Natalia Antonova said it is always a ‘dick-measuring’ context with them.

I admire the honesty in this tweet. It’s always a dick-measuring context with you guys. https://t.co/Xbc21Oo4LG — Natalia Antonova (@NataliaAntonova) April 24, 2021

Many netizens were also scandalised by the crass remark by the official account of the Russian embassy and raised questions on the state of the Russian diplomacy.

Once again: My apologies to everyone from normal countries reading this shit. Some ill-mannered idiots have seized power in our motherland, we didn’t vote for them. — Aleksandr Litreev (@alexlitreev) April 24, 2021

“Is this a parody account?” a Twitter user wondered.

Is this a parody account? 😆 The absolute state of Russian diplomacy. 📉 — ª¹º Žyvie Biełaruś! (@eatened) April 24, 2021

Another social media user slammed the Russian Embassy saying that at least these countries had the spine to stand up against Russia.

At least those countries have some balls to stand up to the little Emperor in the Kremlin who ordered assassins to do his dirty work as he’s #nodick to do it himself. — Gerry (@Alexandernewry) April 24, 2021

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Russian Embassy in Belarus has been involved in making a penis jibe. Yesterday too, the official Twitter account of the Russian Embassy had made a penis remark but was deleted a short while later.

This is how Russia can’t stand, when it’s pride is damaged by brave small European countries they used to rule, occupy and plunder. Keep going #Czechia #Slovakia #Estonia #Latvia and #Lithuania. 🇨🇿🇸🇰🇪🇪🇱🇻🇱🇹 pic.twitter.com/1aH191QJbk — Richard Straka 🇸🇰 🇪🇺 (@strakovic151) April 24, 2021

Baltic states in Europe expel Russian diplomats in solidarity with Czechia

Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister had expressed his solidarity in support of the Czech government which is at loggerheads with the Russian government. The Czech government has accused Russian secret services of being behind a fatal explosion at an arms depot in the eastern Czech Republic in 2014.

Prague has expelled 18 Russian diplomats over the allegations and is planning to oust dozens of more diplomats and embassy staff in a move that is likely to attract retaliation from Moscow. Russia has already expelled 20 Czech diplomats from Moscow so far, significantly reducing the embassy’s workforce.

The Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania said Friday they were expelling a total of four Russian diplomats in solidarity with the Czech Republic, which is involved in a spat with Moscow.