Saturday, April 24, 2021
Russian Embassy in Belarus taunts Foreign Affairs Minister of Lithuania with ‘small penis’ jibe, deletes and then tweets again

The Russian Embassy's tweet was in response to Landsbergis' tweet in which he extended his support to other east European countries and announced the expulsion of two Russian diplomats for their incompatible behaviour.

OpIndia Staff
Russian Embassy makes a penis jibe at Foreign Affairs Minister of Lithuania
Russian Embassy makes a penis jibe at Foreign Affairs Minister(L) of Lithuania
278

The official Twitter account of the Russian Embassy in Belarus today took a swipe at Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis with a penis jibe after he expressed his solidarity with Czechia and expelled two employees of the Embassy of Russia.

“#smalldipenergy or #smalldickenergy—the choice is yours,” the Russian Embassy in Belarus tweeted.

Source: Twitter

The Russian Embassy’s tweet was in response to Landsbergis’ tweet in which he extended his support to other east European countries and announced the expulsion of two Russian diplomats for their incompatible behaviour.

“Together with #Latvia and #Estonia #Lithuania decided to show solidarity with #Czechia and expel two employees of the Embassy of #Russia for their activities incompatible with their diplomatic status,” the Member of Parliament of Lithuania tweeted.

This did not sit well with the Russian Embassy in Belarus, which took to Twitter to make a nasty penis jibe against him. The netizens, however, are having a field day after Russian Embassy’s insulting remark for the Lithuanian Foreign Affairs minister.

“#smalldickenergy being thrown around this Saturday morning,” said one of the Twitter users.

Another commented: “Russians being Russians.”

Taking a dig at Russia, Washington Post journalist Natalia Antonova said it is always a ‘dick-measuring’ context with them.

Many netizens were also scandalised by the crass remark by the official account of the Russian embassy and raised questions on the state of the Russian diplomacy.

“Is this a parody account?” a Twitter user wondered.

Another social media user slammed the Russian Embassy saying that at least these countries had the spine to stand up against Russia.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Russian Embassy in Belarus has been involved in making a penis jibe. Yesterday too, the official Twitter account of the Russian Embassy had made a penis remark but was deleted a short while later.

Baltic states in Europe expel Russian diplomats in solidarity with Czechia

Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister had expressed his solidarity in support of the Czech government which is at loggerheads with the Russian government. The Czech government has accused Russian secret services of being behind a fatal explosion at an arms depot in the eastern Czech Republic in 2014.

Prague has expelled 18 Russian diplomats over the allegations and is planning to oust dozens of more diplomats and embassy staff in a move that is likely to attract retaliation from Moscow. Russia has already expelled 20 Czech diplomats from Moscow so far, significantly reducing the embassy’s workforce.

The Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania said Friday they were expelling a total of four Russian diplomats in solidarity with the Czech Republic, which is involved in a spat with Moscow.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

