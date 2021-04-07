The new revelation in Antilia’s bomb-scare and Mansukh Hiren’s death case has been reported. A police report accessed exclusively by Republic TV reveals that ex-API Sachin Vaze was made in charge of the Crime Intelligence Unit through a verbal order by ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. The report also suggests that Sachin Vaze was asked to report solely to former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh.

Republic TV has reported that as per the secret police report which was sent from a top Maharashtra police officer to the state government, Sachin Vaze was reinstated via a verbal recommendation from the former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh. The news channel has also claimed that the reinstatement of Vaze into the CIU was opposed by the Joint CP of Crime Branch, but he was reinstated nonetheless and was made CIU chief.

Current Mumbai Police chief Hemant Nagrale has submitted his report regarding the reinstatement of Vaze and his 9-month tenure in the CIU.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale (in file photo) has submitted a report to Maharashtra Home Department about the reinstatement of Sachin Waze and his nine months tenure in Mumbai CIU, Crime Branch pic.twitter.com/h1dDxsQzUw — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2021

Vaze used to ignore senior officers at Crime Branch, used to report directly to Param Bir Singh

Confirming Sachin Vaze’s alleged forceful involvement in multiple cases, the report clearly mentions that Sachin Vaze was present at all crucial meetings including the fake TRP scam, Dilip Chabriya case, Antilia bomb scare probe, and others. He was also made a part of the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s briefing meetings with ministers.

The images of the report also mentioned that Vaze had no regard for the instructions of his senior officers in the Crime Branch, or departmental protocols, but used to directly report to the former police chief Param Bir Singh only. He had also asked his colleagues at CIU not to report to senior officers of Crime Branch.

The report also mentions that during the 9-month tenure in the CIU, Vaze has never informed any of his senior officers in the department about any ongoing investigations and no Crime branch officers gave any review or opinion about his cases, as he was directly coordinating and reporting to Param Bir Singh.

As per the report, Vaze’s CIU was assigned 3 official vehicles, a TATA Sumo, a Toyota Innova and a Mahindra Scorpio, but Vaze hardly used those. He was usually seen using high-end luxury vehicles like Mercedes and Audi.

Param Bir Singh and former Encounter Cop Pradeep Sharma At NIA:

Param Bir Singh was seen at the NIA’s office in Mumbai today to record his statement with the agency. He is likely to be interrogated on the reinstatement of Sachin Vaze back in the police force after facing 16 years of suspension.

Param Bir Singh’s visit to the NIA was followed by the visit of Pradeep Sharma, a former encounter cop. Pradeep Sharma too had a tainted career as he was previously suspended owing to corruption allegations. He was reinstated back into service in 2017 after he was cleared of all charges.

Sharma who was a part of Mumbai Police’s encounter squad along with Vaze, had quit the Mumbai Police in 2019 after having served for over 30 years. He then joined the Shiv Sena and contested & lost from the Nalasopara constituency in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Vaze too had joined the Shiv Sena after leaving police service.

Sachin Vaze’s driver interrogated:

Vaze’s driver was interrogated by NIA for over six hours on Tuesday. The driver has been serving Vaze since 2012 and was summoned on Tuesday after new evidence was uncovered on Monday night when Vaze was taken to CSMT and Kalwa railway station for scene recreation.

CBI to investigate Sachin Vaze:

On one hand where the NIA summoned Param Bir Singh to investigate the ongoing case against Vaze, on the other hand the CBI has now submitted an application in the Special NIA Court seeking permission to investigate ex-API Sachin Vaze.

Mumbai: CBI has submitted an application in Special NIA Court seeking permission to investigate suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze during its preliminary inquiry over corruption allegations against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2021

Vaze will be interrogated in a preliminary inquiry over the alleged corruption charges made against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh by Param Bir Singh.