CrimeNews ReportsSocial Media
Marathi film producer Swapna Patker alleges Sanjay Raut threatened her old mother, filed false cases to torture her family

Earlier Swapna Patker had written aletter to the PM alleging that she is being harassed, tortured and abused by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for the past eight years.

Marathi film producer Swapna Patker along with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray along with MP Sanjay Raut, Aditya Thackeray, actor Umesh Kamat and director Atul Kale at the music launch of Marathi film Balkadu
Dr Swapna Patker, a Marathi film producer and renowned psychologist, revealed in a series of tweets today that Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut threatened her mother of dire consequences, tortured her family and trapped her friends in bogus cases.

After addressing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking justice and fearing for her life, Dr Swapna has released a 40 tweet long thread detailing her complaint and allegations against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut along with documented proof. In the letter to the PM, she had alleged she is being harassed, tortured and abused by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for the past eight years.

Dr Swapna in her thread claims that Sanjay Raut pressurized her mother and threatened to end her career if she does not oblige to him.

Narrating all the cases of torture and harassment, Dr Swpana alleges that she was trapped in a fake extortion case filed by Raut which was investigated by his good friend and encounter specialist, Praful Bhosale. Revealing the close tie between the two, she alleged that Raut invited Praful Bhosale to the music launch of her Marathi movie Balkadu and helped his brother get a flat cheaply in a popular builder’s residential project as a reward for torturing her.

It is interesting to note that retired ACP Praful Bhosale once worked under the ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and was named in the same case for which ex-API Sachin Vaze was suspended 16 years ago.

In an attempt to validate her allegation of harassment, Dr Swapna informed that Raut sent friend requests on a popular social media platform to all her friends and family and threatened her peers.

Raut also allegedly tried to trap Dr Swapna in a fake prostitution racket, got her dream project ‘Dr Rakhmabai’ shelved and made attempts to auction her property by pressurizing the banks. 

Once said to have vacationed together with the Raut family, Dr Swapna alleges that Raut tried to separate her from her family and got her only friend Santosh Raut, a builder trapped in a bogus case of extortion. She writes, Santosh was taken in custody and the case was led by Pradeep Sharma, another former encounter cop who incidentally was summoned by NIA today in connection to the ongoing investigation of Sachin Vaze.

Dr Swapna had filed a writ petition in the Mumbai High Court, however, the hearing which was supposed to take place today was deferred yet again as informed to OpIndia.

The film producer said that she is in constant fear of her and her family’s safety and is trying to get her matter heard.

