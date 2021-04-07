Dr Swapna Patker, a Marathi film producer and renowned psychologist, revealed in a series of tweets today that Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut threatened her mother of dire consequences, tortured her family and trapped her friends in bogus cases.

After addressing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking justice and fearing for her life, Dr Swapna has released a 40 tweet long thread detailing her complaint and allegations against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut along with documented proof. In the letter to the PM, she had alleged she is being harassed, tortured and abused by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for the past eight years.

Dr Swapna in her thread claims that Sanjay Raut pressurized her mother and threatened to end her career if she does not oblige to him.

#sanjayraut had threatened my mother that if I don’t listen I will be termed as prostitute, criminal & my future will be over. She is in pressure till date&wishes all will get over soon. But until I’m destroyed #sanjayraut won’t stop. He has said that to me #myrightmyfight — Dr Swapna – Dream & Happiness (@drswapnapatker) April 7, 2021

Narrating all the cases of torture and harassment, Dr Swpana alleges that she was trapped in a fake extortion case filed by Raut which was investigated by his good friend and encounter specialist, Praful Bhosale. Revealing the close tie between the two, she alleged that Raut invited Praful Bhosale to the music launch of her Marathi movie Balkadu and helped his brother get a flat cheaply in a popular builder’s residential project as a reward for torturing her.

The same encounter specialists brother was given a job in a builders office & a flat in cheap rate by #sanjayRaut. This was a reward to harass me. #sanjayarauthas a Phd in creating false cases in sync with police & destroying people’s lives. Whimsical nature #myrightmyfight — Dr Swapna – Dream & Happiness (@drswapnapatker) April 6, 2021

It is interesting to note that retired ACP Praful Bhosale once worked under the ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and was named in the same case for which ex-API Sachin Vaze was suspended 16 years ago.

Praful Bhosle encounter specialist was invited for music launch if #balkadu movie. I had argument why that man was called. Now we all know why. All encounter police are his mentees. The. I decided to keep away from him after this, life became more difficult #myrightmyfight — Dr Swapna – Dream & Happiness (@drswapnapatker) April 6, 2021

In an attempt to validate her allegation of harassment, Dr Swapna informed that Raut sent friend requests on a popular social media platform to all her friends and family and threatened her peers.

My school,college friends received requests on Facebook from #sanjayRaut Some family,friends called to #Shivsena Bhavan, #samna Threatened, abused & told to stay away from me.Somecut off from me & the ones complained against him were further put into false cases #myrightmyfight — Dr Swapna – Dream & Happiness (@drswapnapatker) April 6, 2021

Raut also allegedly tried to trap Dr Swapna in a fake prostitution racket, got her dream project ‘Dr Rakhmabai’ shelved and made attempts to auction her property by pressurizing the banks.

My dream project #DoctorRakhmabai movie was stalled. #sanjayraut Din’t let release it.Other projects scrapped. Pressured bank to auction my property I had given in LAP for making movie. He claims he borrowed money for my project.And sends msg to create wrong data #myrightmyfight — Dr Swapna – Dream & Happiness (@drswapnapatker) April 6, 2021

Once said to have vacationed together with the Raut family, Dr Swapna alleges that Raut tried to separate her from her family and got her only friend Santosh Raut, a builder trapped in a bogus case of extortion. She writes, Santosh was taken in custody and the case was led by Pradeep Sharma, another former encounter cop who incidentally was summoned by NIA today in connection to the ongoing investigation of Sachin Vaze.

Santosh Raut was called by #Antiextortioncell Thane.Headed by #PradeepSharma.On the basis of a fake complaint, he was called tortured, humiliated for 5 days. His passport was taken.Later it was found that the complainant did not exist. All this for supporting me. #myrightmyfight — Dr Swapna – Dream & Happiness (@drswapnapatker) April 6, 2021

Santosh Raut then wrote a complaint to @CMOMaharashtra & #HumanRightsCommission in regards to #Antiextortioncell Thane humiliation & mentioned that the fake complaint was staged by #sanjayRaut as he didn’t stop communication with me. Kind of him to fight with me. #myrightmyfight pic.twitter.com/GgE8g560Jl — Dr Swapna – Dream & Happiness (@drswapnapatker) April 6, 2021

Dr Swapna had filed a writ petition in the Mumbai High Court, however, the hearing which was supposed to take place today was deferred yet again as informed to OpIndia.

I have loads of proofs kept for the #HighCourt hearing.But somehow feel I may not make it till the hearing comes on board. If I make it I have more. #sanjayraut says I’m like his daughter, I hope he does not do this with his daughters the way he tortured me #myrightmyfight — Dr Swapna – Dream & Happiness (@drswapnapatker) April 7, 2021

The film producer said that she is in constant fear of her and her family’s safety and is trying to get her matter heard.