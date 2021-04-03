Saturday, April 3, 2021
“You have mothers and sisters at home”, TMC candidate Koushani Banerjee intimidates locals into voting for her party

By invoking the reference of mothers and sisters, she tried to instil fear in the minds of the people that voting for the BJP will supposedly lead to atrocities against women.

OpIndia Staff
WB polls: TMC candidate invokes 'mother, sister' reference to scare people
Koushani Banerjee (Photo Credits: Tv9 Bharatvarsh)
5

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, actress turned Trinamool Congress candidate Koushani Banerjee was seen intimidating people into voting for her party in the ongoing Vidhan Sabha polls. She is contesting from the Krishnanagar (Uttar) constituency.

While addressing the crowd at an election rally, she pulled up a man and asked, “Are you from the BJP? Come here.” At the same time, the ‘over-enthusiastic’ Trinamool Congress supporters were heard raising slogans of ‘Joy Bangla.’ Koushani Banerjee then cautioned, “Ghore sobar kintu maa bon aaacha. Vote ta bhebe dibi (Everyone has mothers and sisters at their home. Remember this when you cast your vote).”

By invoking the reference of mothers and sisters, she tried to instil fear in the minds of the people that voting for the BJP will supposedly lead to atrocities against women in their families. While it has not been explicitly stated, her statement can conversely imply that not voting for the TMC can invite the wrath of the party on the women in the society.

(Video Courtesy: Youtube/News 18 Bangla)

While hitting back at the Trinamool Congress for the comment of Koushani Banerjee, the State Unit of the BJP tweeted, “This is how she threatened the women of Bengal, this is Pishi’s (Mamata Banerjee’s) culture. The women of Bengal are definitely not safe under Pishi’s rule.”

Mamata Banerjee fear-mongers amidst ongoing polls

This is not the first time that a Trinamool Congress candidate has resorted to fear-mongering and intimidatory tactics during the campaign trail. While addressing an election rally in Falakata in the Alipurduar district on Friday, Mamata Banerjee said, “The central security personnel, who have come from outside, will try to intimidate you. Yesterday, they did in Nandigram. About 48 prior to the commencement of elections, the central security forces go to villages and intimidate people to not vote for the TMC. They warn people against voting for the TMC.”

Mamata Banerjee claimed that the central security personnel have been working in cahoots with the BJP as a part of a sinister conspiracy to defeat the Trinamool Congress. “Don’t listen to them. If they try to intimidate you, then, you must unite and chase them away with sickles, sticks and brooms,” the West Bengal recommended the people of Falakata to resort to violent means.

