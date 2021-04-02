WB: Mamata Banerjee cries 'poll rigging' despite EC's clarification

Ahead of the 3rd phase of the West Bengal State Legislative elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has stirred a controversy yet again by reiterating her claims of ‘poll rigging’. And not just BJP, she has also accused the central forces deployed by the Election Commission of helping BJP in the elections.

While addressing an election rally in Falakata in the Alipurduar district on Friday, Mamata Banerjee said, “The central security personnel, who have come from outside, will try to intimidate you. Yesterday, they did in Nandigram. About 48 prior to the commencement of elections, the central security forces go to villages and intimidate people to not vote for the TMC. They warn people against voting for the TMC.”

Mamata Banerjee claimed that the central security personnel have been working in cahoots with the BJP as a part of a sinister conspiracy to defeat the Trinamool Congress. “Don’t listen to them. If they try to intimidate you, then, you must unite and chase them away with sickles, sticks and brooms,” the West Bengal recommended the people of Falakata to resort to violent means.

Video Courtesy: Youtube/News18 Bangla

After accusing the central forces of being involved in ‘poll rigging’, she further claimed that miscreants from Assam will enter West Bengal to vote in elections. “After the conclusion of elections in Assam, they will come here to vote. I don’t mind if people from Assam will come here. They are our friends. But these people will come here to vote for BJP. They will also bring goons from outside like they did in Nandigram yesterday”

“Do you know why I sat at a booth in Nandigram? I had seen outsider goons, who were speaking in a foreign tongue. There are many in the crowd who may not speak Bengali but can understand. Those goons were speaking in a different language altogether. They warned me that they have petrol bombs and guns in their possession. I dared them to bring it on. BJP workers are hooligans/anti-social elements. “

Election Commission had earlier dismissed claims of Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee’s comments reiterating the bizarre theories of ‘poll rigging’, came hours after the Election Commission had dismissed her allegations about BJP stopping voters from polling. In a report, the Election Commission (EC) observed that polling was not disrupted in Booth No. 7 in Nandigram where Mamata Banerjee had camped herself for hours making wild allegations against BJP and EC.

It is pertinent to note that while Mamata Banerjee had parked herself in the area while on her wheelchair, there were slogans of Jai Shree Ram raised by the people of Nandigram. While sitting in the Boyal polling booth, Mamata Banerjee, for whom the Nandigram contest has become more of a battle of prestige, accused ‘goons from other states’ for the poll violence in Nandigram. She also called Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar to complain against the violence urging him to control the situation in the state.

Reportedly, EC said while reading out the report by observers, “Polling at PS no 7 ( Boyal Moktab Primary School) is going on smoothly. Hon’ble CM, who is also a contesting candidate, has left the place at about 3.35 pm after staying here for nearly one and half hour. It may kindly be noted that polling was not disrupted at any moment”.

Speaking to the media, the West Bengal CM said that she has complained to the Election Commission and the Home Minister about the ill-treatment being meted out at her and woman journalists at rallies by “BJP goondas”. Accusing EC of working at the behest of HM Amit Shah, Mamata Banerjee said “I have seen so many elections but have not seen such a badly conducted election so far”.