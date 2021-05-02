Sunday, May 2, 2021
Home News Reports Congress celebrates as it concedes 16 seats to BJP, 27 to TMC in West...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Congress celebrates as it concedes 16 seats to BJP, 27 to TMC in West Bengal and scores a big fat zero

Out of the 44 seats that Congress had won in 2016, TMC has won or is leading in 27 seats, while BJP has won or is leading in 16 seats

OpIndia Staff
3

The results of West Bengal assembly elections have ensured the return of Mamata Banerjee led TMC to power, with BJP unable to dislodge her from power as many had predicted. While the BJP failed to win the elections, it has made a significant improvement in the state, as while it had won only 3 seats in 2016, it is set win around 80 seats this time. But the biggest news from the state is, the complete rout of Congress from West Bengal, a state that the party had ruled the state for several terms after independence before the left front had come to power.

The Congress party had won 44 seats in the 2016 assembly election in Bengal, coming second after TMC. However, this time the grand old party is drawing a blank in the state as per the results and trends announced till now. While the party frequently allies with TMC at the national level against BJP, it had decided to contest against TMC in Bengal, in alliance with left and Islamist parties.

But the results have shown that the entire alliance has been completely rejected by the voter in Bengal, as none of the allies including Congress, left parties, AIMIM and ISF won any seats. But despite winning zero seats, it didn’t prevent the Congress party from celebrating, as they chose to celebrate the defeat of BJP and win of TMC.

While the party was celebrating the win of TMC, it forgot to realise that it itself suffered the loss most due to TMC only. As from the 44 seats Congress had won in 2016, they have lost the most seats to Trinamool.

Out of the 44 seats that Congress had won in 2016, TMC has won or is leading in 27 seats, while BJP has won or is leading in 16 seats. One seat has been snatched by AJSU, which has won only one seat in the elections.

However, final results for most of the seats have not been declared, and close contest is seen in 5-6 seats among the 44 seats previously held by Congress. This means, the final numbers for TMC and BJP may change by few seats, but the fact remains that TMC has grabbed most of the seats from Congress.

TMC had won 211 seats in 2016, and this time it is leading in 212. As it has gained 27 seats from Congress, that means that it has lost almost the same number of seats to BJP.

Similarly, CPM had won 26 seats in 2016, but failed to win single seat this time. TMC and BJP has won the seats which were won by the left party last time. Other left parties like RSP, CPI, Forward Block, SUCI etc had also scored zero against single digit wins last time.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Editor's picks

As Mamata Banerjee appears set to win big, here are 6 things that went wrong for the BJP

K Bhattacharjee -
Mamata Banerjee is well on her way to registering a thumping victory for the Trinamool Congress in the West Bengal Elections 2021.
News Reports

Exclusive: Oxygen refilling station owner harassed by Delhi govt, says officials sealed station, seized cylinders and detained employees

OpIndia Staff -
Owner of a oxygen cylinder refilling station in Delhi alleged that government officials sealed his station and harassed his staff

Demography is destiny indeed, but Assam shows the way: What Bengal BJP can learn from Assam

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
Hindi consolidation happened in Assam but not in West Bengal, thereby resulting in a devastating defeat for the BJP.

As trends show TMC victory in Bengal, workers gherao BJP office in Kolkata, burst cracker in front of police in Asansol when asked to...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As per initial trends, TMC is ahead in the state of West Bengal in at least 200 seats and BJP, that claimed they would win 200, are trailing

LIVE UPDATES: Mamata Banerjee loses to Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram, Himanta Biswa Sarma wins by from Jalukbari

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Live updates on high octane state assembly elections.

Adar Poonawalla’s factory was gheraod by Shiv Sena goons demanding that they be given the vaccine first: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
CEO of the Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla has temporarily moved out after facing threats from the most powerful men in India

Recently Popular

Media

After coming under scrutiny post Barkha Dutt’s father’s death, the ambulance driver says that there was ample oxygen

OpIndia Staff -
Journalist Barkha Dutt took to Twitter to inform that her father had tragically died after being tested positive for COVID-19
Read more
News Reports

Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla hints at starting vaccine production outside India, says he temporarily moved to UK due to threats from the powerful

OpIndia Staff -
Adar Poonawalla said Serum Institute will start vaccine production in other countries as it struggles to meet supply commitments
Read more
Media

Newslaundry, ThePrint columnists, journalists, Congress ‘youth icon’ and other Islamists celebrate Rohit Sardana’s death

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists on social media are celebrating the death of Rohit Sardana and hurling the worst kind of abuses at him.
Read more
Media

Times of India passes off an anti-Modi paid article as a news item, removes the story when called out: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The advertisement which was passed off as a news article was an opinion piece written by Devlina Chakravarty in the Times of India
Read more
News Reports

Former RJD MP and mafia don Mohammad Shahabuddin dies of COVID-19, had drenched two brothers in acid before killing them

OpIndia Staff -
Tejashwi Yadav has confirmed that gangster Mohammad Shahabuddin is indeed dead. He added that the gangsters death was a loss to the party.
Read more
News Reports

Adar Poonawalla’s factory was gheraod by Shiv Sena goons demanding that they be given the vaccine first: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
CEO of the Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla has temporarily moved out after facing threats from the most powerful men in India
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,611FansLike
536,082FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com