The results of West Bengal assembly elections have ensured the return of Mamata Banerjee led TMC to power, with BJP unable to dislodge her from power as many had predicted. While the BJP failed to win the elections, it has made a significant improvement in the state, as while it had won only 3 seats in 2016, it is set win around 80 seats this time. But the biggest news from the state is, the complete rout of Congress from West Bengal, a state that the party had ruled the state for several terms after independence before the left front had come to power.

The Congress party had won 44 seats in the 2016 assembly election in Bengal, coming second after TMC. However, this time the grand old party is drawing a blank in the state as per the results and trends announced till now. While the party frequently allies with TMC at the national level against BJP, it had decided to contest against TMC in Bengal, in alliance with left and Islamist parties.

But the results have shown that the entire alliance has been completely rejected by the voter in Bengal, as none of the allies including Congress, left parties, AIMIM and ISF won any seats. But despite winning zero seats, it didn’t prevent the Congress party from celebrating, as they chose to celebrate the defeat of BJP and win of TMC.

While the party was celebrating the win of TMC, it forgot to realise that it itself suffered the loss most due to TMC only. As from the 44 seats Congress had won in 2016, they have lost the most seats to Trinamool.

Out of the 44 seats that Congress had won in 2016, TMC has won or is leading in 27 seats, while BJP has won or is leading in 16 seats. One seat has been snatched by AJSU, which has won only one seat in the elections.

However, final results for most of the seats have not been declared, and close contest is seen in 5-6 seats among the 44 seats previously held by Congress. This means, the final numbers for TMC and BJP may change by few seats, but the fact remains that TMC has grabbed most of the seats from Congress.

TMC had won 211 seats in 2016, and this time it is leading in 212. As it has gained 27 seats from Congress, that means that it has lost almost the same number of seats to BJP.

Similarly, CPM had won 26 seats in 2016, but failed to win single seat this time. TMC and BJP has won the seats which were won by the left party last time. Other left parties like RSP, CPI, Forward Block, SUCI etc had also scored zero against single digit wins last time.